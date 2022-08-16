Former rectory with 'impressive' wine cellar and cinema for sale for £2.25m

Mulberry House, in Belchamp St Paul, is on the market for £2.25m - Credit: Carter Jonas

A former rectory with a detached cottage in its four-acre grounds has come up for sale in Belchamp St Paul, near Long Melford, for £2.25m.

Selling agent Carter Jonas describes the property, known as Mulberry House, as a “truly impressive Victorian and Jacobean former rectory” and says it boasts a good range of outbuildings as well as a cinema room and “impressive” wine cellar.

The history of the property is still apparent in its notable period features, which include high ceilings, sash windows, exposed beams and original fireplaces, but great care has also been taken to modernise not just the house but also its grounds. Wifi is accessible across its full four acres, and three-phase electricity has been installed throughout, in preparation for a switch to electric vehicles.

The home has been sympathetically and stylishly renovated - while retaining many of its original features, like exposed beams - Credit: Carter Jonas

Among its highlights are the main reception rooms, which include a snug, formal sitting room, dining room and library, all accessed off an elegant entrance hall on the ground floor.

The open-plan kitchen and breakfast room has been recently refurbished and is modern yet characterful, featuring exposed brick walls and tiled floors with a central wooden island and Shaker-style cabinets.

Beneath the kitchen you will find the impressive wine cellar, which is spacious and well-fitted and as much an entertaining space as the main reception rooms.

The wine cellar is spacious and well-fitted - Credit: Carter Jonas

Upstairs, the first floor offers the potential for six bedrooms, although one is currently used as a study and music room. In fact, the accommodation is generally very flexible, well-suited to those with growing families or who want enough space to pursue a variety of hobbies.

There are a further three bedrooms on the floor above, although one of these has been converted into a cinema room and the other is currently used as a workshop and another study space.

A detached three-bedroom cottage is located adjacent to the main residence, offering a sitting room, garden room, shower room, dining room and separate kitchen/breakfast area. It would make an ideal annexe for friends or relatives and could also be used as a holiday let.

Inside one of the spacious double bedrooms - Credit: Carter Jonas

Elsewhere, the grounds around Mulberry House give access to a number of outbuildings, including an impressive garden studio fitted with a kitchenette and two sets of French doors which lead into the garden, and a separate studio and workshop.

There is also a three-bay cart lodge, potting shed and greenhouse, plus in and out driveways centred around a large mulberry tree.

The surrounding gardens have also been beautifully landscaped and include a walled garden, lawns, woodland and wildflower meadow, as well as a stream. There is also an ornate pond, sunken garden and separate rose garden.

The property is set in over four acres and includes areas of woodland as well as a stream - Credit: Carter Jonas

For more information, contact Carter Jonas.

PROPERTY FACTS

Vicarage Road, Belchamp St Paul

Guide price: £2,250,000

Carter Jonas, 01787 882881

www.carterjonas.co.uk

