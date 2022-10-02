Gallery
See inside 'impressive' £625k three-bedroom home for sale in east Suffolk
- Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect
This three-bedroom chalet bungalow in a quiet east Suffolk village has been listed for sale for £625,000.
Suffolk House, as the property is known, can be found in Campsea Ashe, a short drive from Woodbridge and the A12.
The home is being marketed by estate agent Clarke & Simpson, which described it as an "impressive" property with access to a range of nearby amenities.
Suffolk House was built back in 1936 by Reade’s of Aldeburgh and is up for sale for the first time in 45 years.
In that time, the homeowner has carried out a range of improvements on the property, including in the garden.
PROPERTY FACTS
Mill Lane, Campsea Ashe
Guide price: £625,000
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200
www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk
