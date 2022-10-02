News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

Gallery

See inside 'impressive' £625k three-bedroom home for sale in east Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM October 2, 2022
The home can be found in Campsea Ashe, in east Suffolk

The home can be found in Campsea Ashe, in east Suffolk - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

This three-bedroom chalet bungalow in a quiet east Suffolk village has been listed for sale for £625,000.

Suffolk House, as the property is known, can be found in Campsea Ashe, a short drive from Woodbridge and the A12.

A look inside the east Suffolk property

A look inside the east Suffolk property - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

The home is being marketed by estate agent Clarke & Simpson, which described it as an "impressive" property with access to a range of nearby amenities.

The home comes with an extensive garden

The home comes with an extensive garden - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

Suffolk House was built back in 1936 by Reade’s of Aldeburgh and is up for sale for the first time in 45 years.

Suffolk House has a guide price of £625,000

Suffolk House has a guide price of £625,000 - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

In that time, the homeowner has carried out a range of improvements on the property, including in the garden.

The home is for sale for the first time in 45 years

The home is for sale for the first time in 45 years - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

PROPERTY FACTS 
Mill Lane, Campsea Ashe
Guide price: £625,000 
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200
www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to the East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Suffolk Live News
Woodbridge News

Don't Miss

A Haverhill-owned firm has gone into liquidation after its energy bills hit nearly £15,000 per month.

Haverhill-owned firm in liquidation after energy bills neared £15k a month

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Freddie Ladapo celebrates scoring to take Town 2-1 ahead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 3-2 win against Portsmouth unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Pictures show the aftermath of a serious crash involving a tractor near RAF Mildenhall

Photos show aftermath of catastrophic tractor crash near airbase

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A crash between a car and a tractor has blocked the A14 near Stowmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 partly reopens after crash between car and tractor

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon