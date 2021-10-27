News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

Derelict Suffolk railway crossing cottage up for auction

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:24 PM October 27, 2021   
Blackstock Cottage is located by the Railway north of Campsea Ashe, Suffolk and is being auctioned by Clarke and Simpson

This rural railway crossing cottage to the north of Campsea Ashe is going up for auction on November 24 - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

A former railway crossing cottage in a Suffolk village is going up for auction with bidding starting at £95,000. 

Blackstock Cottage, on the outskirts of Campsea Ashe, will be sold via online auction by Clarke & Simpson at 12pm on November 24.  

Nestled on a 0.2 acre site in the north-east of the village, the home is located beside the Ipswich-Lowestoft trainline. 

Blackstock Cottage is located by the Railway north of Campsea Ashe, Suffolk and is being auctioned by Clarke and Simpson

The cottage is located next to the Lowestoft-Ipswich line, which means trains are infrequent and don't tend to run past midnight - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

The estate agents note that the cottage will require a lot of renovation, but it could be possible to knock it down and build a new home in its place — after outline planning permission was granted in February this year. 

Mullins Dowse Architects submitted an application which suggested that a replacement house could have a footprint of just over 100 square metres. A separate cart lodge was also suggested as part of the application.

You may also want to watch:

There are no mains utilities on site and previous residents used a generator to provide electricity, a borehole for water and a septic tank for drainage. 

Blackstock Cottage is located by the Railway north of Campsea Ashe, Suffolk and is being auctioned by Clarke and Simpson

Blackstock Cottage is located just to the North of the village of Campsea Ashe, in easy travel distance of Suffolks' Heritage Coast - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Close to Woodbridge, Snape and Aldeburgh, the estate agents say the property would make an excellent base for exploring Suffolk's Heritage coast.

The world famous Snape Maltings concert hall is located four miles away, while the award winning pretty village of Orford is seven-and-a-half. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Map reveals raw sewage overflow into Suffolk rivers
  2. 2 Why is this Suffolk address on Covid lateral flow test boxes?
  3. 3 Woman has heart attack and dies in ambulance waiting for a hospital bed
  1. 4 Rail services affected after person hit by train
  2. 5 Controversial north Essex village homes plan set for go-ahead
  3. 6 Kieron Dyer in hospital undergoing tests
  4. 7 'It was a bit of a heavy weight' - Cook on Evans, Morsy and the Town captaincy
  5. 8 'It was gut wrenching' - Mum's Covid message after son, 12, hospitalised
  6. 9 Hundreds of calls, fighting off interest, a health scare and a missing man - how Town signed match-winner Celina this summer
  7. 10 Felixstowe to get £1million 'beach village' with new attractions

The village of Campsea Ashe is located close to the A12 and has a railway station on a direct line to Ipswich. 

Facilities in the village include the Duck, a well-regarded gastropub, a shop, and a community café.

Campsea Ashe is also home to Clarke & Simpson's auction house. 

Find out more here.

Woodbridge News
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Visiting is to be suspended at Suffolk hospital's following a rise in the number of Covid patients

Coronavirus

Hospital visits to be suspended due to Covid infection rise

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
More than a dozen fire crews were sent to the fire in Bury St Edmunds last night

Suffolk Live | Updated

13 Fire engines attend blaze at sugar beet factory

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A plan of the new beach village at Felixstowe 

East Suffolk Council

£1million beach village set for approval as part of resort regeneration

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Man in his 50s dies after head-on collision on A143

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon