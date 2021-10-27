Derelict Suffolk railway crossing cottage up for auction

Published: 4:24 PM October 27, 2021

This rural railway crossing cottage to the north of Campsea Ashe is going up for auction on November 24 - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

A former railway crossing cottage in a Suffolk village is going up for auction with bidding starting at £95,000.

Blackstock Cottage, on the outskirts of Campsea Ashe, will be sold via online auction by Clarke & Simpson at 12pm on November 24.

Nestled on a 0.2 acre site in the north-east of the village, the home is located beside the Ipswich-Lowestoft trainline.

The cottage is located next to the Lowestoft-Ipswich line, which means trains are infrequent and don't tend to run past midnight - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

The estate agents note that the cottage will require a lot of renovation, but it could be possible to knock it down and build a new home in its place — after outline planning permission was granted in February this year.

Mullins Dowse Architects submitted an application which suggested that a replacement house could have a footprint of just over 100 square metres. A separate cart lodge was also suggested as part of the application.

You may also want to watch:

There are no mains utilities on site and previous residents used a generator to provide electricity, a borehole for water and a septic tank for drainage.

Blackstock Cottage is located just to the North of the village of Campsea Ashe, in easy travel distance of Suffolks' Heritage Coast - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Close to Woodbridge, Snape and Aldeburgh, the estate agents say the property would make an excellent base for exploring Suffolk's Heritage coast.

The world famous Snape Maltings concert hall is located four miles away, while the award winning pretty village of Orford is seven-and-a-half.

The village of Campsea Ashe is located close to the A12 and has a railway station on a direct line to Ipswich.

Facilities in the village include the Duck, a well-regarded gastropub, a shop, and a community café.

Campsea Ashe is also home to Clarke & Simpson's auction house.

Find out more here.