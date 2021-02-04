News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

Gallery

£1.35m home with separate cottage for sale for first time in 75 years

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:56 PM February 4, 2021   
Large period house with circular bay window on one wing and blossoming wisteria climbing up the front wall

Carlton Rookery has come on to the market for the first time in 75 years and is for sale for £1.35m - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Known as Carlton Rookery, the Grade II listed property, which boasts a pretty Suffolk pink colour wash, behind flowering wisteria, is nestled in almost five acres of land and includes a separate two-bedroom cottage, which has for many years been let out on a shorthold tenancy.

Period home painted in a Suffolk pink colour wash with a large shingle driveway in front, and a large tree

Carlton Rookery sits in almost five acres - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

The complete lot, including the cottage, is currently listed at a guide price of £1,350,000 - and it's the first time the property has come up for sale in 75 years.

Selling agents Clarke & Simpson describe it as a “wonderful family home” which is believed to date back to the 16th century. But despite its age, the property has benefitted from a number of extensions and now features lovely, well-proportioned living areas with gorgeous high ceilings, which are typical of the later Georgian era.

Large entrance hall painted yellow with a tiger rug on the wooden floor and a bright window letting in lots of light in the distance

Carlton Rookery is believed to date back to the 16th century with later, Georgian-style additions - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Internal highlights include the ground-floor drawing room and the master bedroom above it, which both feature high sweeping ceilings and lovely curved windows offering southerly views over the gardens and beyond.

Total accommodation extends to almost 6,000 sq ft and further rooms include a reception hall, kitchen with Aga, scullery, study, garden room, dining room and extensive storage space in the cellar. There is also a utility room, studio and four bath/shower rooms.

Large formal dining room featuring a large wooden dining table in the centre with eight chairs and a chandelier hanging from the ceiling

Accommodation includes a formal dining room, plus a drawing room, garden room and kitchen with separate scullery - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

You may also want to watch:

Upstairs, there are five main bedrooms, three of which also include sizeable dressing rooms, and could be used as further bedroom space. There are also two attic rooms, each with three single beds. This means that while the property currently makes a lovely five-bedroom home, it could comfortably sleep up to ten.

Large master bedroom with three paned bay window and patterned floral curtains

The large master suite at Carlton Rookery, which is on the market for £1.35m - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Externally, Carlton Rookery stands in grounds of approximately 4.75 acres and offers substantial parking near the main entrance. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Gentle giant' Lavenham farmer dies aged 59 from brain tumour
  2. 2 Prepare for disruption as four days of snow possible next week
  3. 3 Vacant car dealership sold to Co-op - but search for tenant continues
  1. 4 When will golf be returning? Experts offer hope
  2. 5 'Incredibly rare' plants burst into life on busy industrial estate
  3. 6 Pub to open built-in shop and become village's 'focal hub'
  4. 7 Mike Bacon: 'I have an awful confession.... I've begun to study the League Two table!'
  5. 8 What’s planned at Suffolk’s biggest ever business park?
  6. 9 Feature film and high end TV drama planning filming in Suffolk this year
  7. 10 People fined for driving more than 70 miles to Clacton to go 'sightseeing'

Separate garaging is also available next to the two-bedroom cottage, which is accessed independently from the main house and includes a hallway, fitted kitchen, sitting/dining room, two bedrooms, bathroom and a separate cloakroom.

Photograph of a pink colour washed period property with wisteria on the front and large manicured lawned gardens at the front with trees behind

Carlton Rookery, near Saxmundham, is for sale for the first time in 75 years - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

The main gardens lie to the south of the house, where there is a terrace, large lawn and mature trees and beds. 

There is also a greenhouse, area of formal walled gardens and a curved bower overlooking a hard tennis court.

Green hard standing tennis court in front of a large pale pink country house

The property includes a hard-standing tennis court - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Beyond the gardens there is a 2.5 acre meadow, which is enclosed by fencing and has separate access to the road.

PROPERTY FACTS
Carlton-cum-Kelsale, near Saxmundham
Guide price: £1,350,000
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200, www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

Photograph overlooking bright green lawns and large leafy trees in the foreground

The property sits in approximately 4.75 acres, including a 2.5 acre meadow with separate road access - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Where have there been most new cases of Covid in Suffolk?

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Why Sutton Hoo's iconic helmet was not in Netflix's The Dig film

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon

Warning as suspected dog thieves pose as RSPCA workers

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

2021 opening dates confirmed for three new Suffolk Aldi stores

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus