£1.35m home with separate cottage for sale for first time in 75 years

Published: 1:56 PM February 4, 2021

Carlton Rookery has come on to the market for the first time in 75 years and is for sale for £1.35m - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Known as Carlton Rookery, the Grade II listed property, which boasts a pretty Suffolk pink colour wash, behind flowering wisteria, is nestled in almost five acres of land and includes a separate two-bedroom cottage, which has for many years been let out on a shorthold tenancy.

Carlton Rookery sits in almost five acres - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

The complete lot, including the cottage, is currently listed at a guide price of £1,350,000 - and it's the first time the property has come up for sale in 75 years.

Selling agents Clarke & Simpson describe it as a “wonderful family home” which is believed to date back to the 16th century. But despite its age, the property has benefitted from a number of extensions and now features lovely, well-proportioned living areas with gorgeous high ceilings, which are typical of the later Georgian era.

Carlton Rookery is believed to date back to the 16th century with later, Georgian-style additions - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Internal highlights include the ground-floor drawing room and the master bedroom above it, which both feature high sweeping ceilings and lovely curved windows offering southerly views over the gardens and beyond.

Total accommodation extends to almost 6,000 sq ft and further rooms include a reception hall, kitchen with Aga, scullery, study, garden room, dining room and extensive storage space in the cellar. There is also a utility room, studio and four bath/shower rooms.

Accommodation includes a formal dining room, plus a drawing room, garden room and kitchen with separate scullery - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Upstairs, there are five main bedrooms, three of which also include sizeable dressing rooms, and could be used as further bedroom space. There are also two attic rooms, each with three single beds. This means that while the property currently makes a lovely five-bedroom home, it could comfortably sleep up to ten.

The large master suite at Carlton Rookery, which is on the market for £1.35m - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Externally, Carlton Rookery stands in grounds of approximately 4.75 acres and offers substantial parking near the main entrance.

Separate garaging is also available next to the two-bedroom cottage, which is accessed independently from the main house and includes a hallway, fitted kitchen, sitting/dining room, two bedrooms, bathroom and a separate cloakroom.

Carlton Rookery, near Saxmundham, is for sale for the first time in 75 years - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

The main gardens lie to the south of the house, where there is a terrace, large lawn and mature trees and beds.

There is also a greenhouse, area of formal walled gardens and a curved bower overlooking a hard tennis court.

The property includes a hard-standing tennis court - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Beyond the gardens there is a 2.5 acre meadow, which is enclosed by fencing and has separate access to the road.

PROPERTY FACTS

Carlton-cum-Kelsale, near Saxmundham

Guide price: £1,350,000

Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200, www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk