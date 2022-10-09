News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside 'charming' thatch cottage set in seven acres of land in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:59 PM October 9, 2022
Well House can be found in Carlton, near Saxmundham

This three-bedroom cottage set in more than seven acres of land in the east Suffolk countryside has been listed for sale.

Well House, as the house is known, can be found in Sandy Lane in Carlton, just outside of Saxmundham.

Inside the thatched cottage in east Suffolk

The property, a short drive from the A12, is being marketed by estate agent Clarke & Simpson with a price tag of £525,000.

The home has a price tag of £525,000

The estate agent described the home as a "charming, timber framed, thatched cottage" that occupies a "delightful rural location".

Clarke & Simpson is the estate agent marketing the property

Well House is not listed, but is believed to date from the second half of the 15th or early 16th century and was originally built as three modest gamekeepers’ cottages.

The cottage is set in more than seven acres of land

Clarke & Simpson said the home needs modernising throughout, but represents an opportunity for a buyer to add their "own particular style and taste".

PROPERTY FACTS 
Sandy Lane, Carlton
Guide price: £525,000 
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200

