See inside 'charming' thatch cottage set in seven acres of land in Suffolk
- Credit: Oliver Johnson
This three-bedroom cottage set in more than seven acres of land in the east Suffolk countryside has been listed for sale.
Well House, as the house is known, can be found in Sandy Lane in Carlton, just outside of Saxmundham.
The property, a short drive from the A12, is being marketed by estate agent Clarke & Simpson with a price tag of £525,000.
The estate agent described the home as a "charming, timber framed, thatched cottage" that occupies a "delightful rural location".
Well House is not listed, but is believed to date from the second half of the 15th or early 16th century and was originally built as three modest gamekeepers’ cottages.
Clarke & Simpson said the home needs modernising throughout, but represents an opportunity for a buyer to add their "own particular style and taste".
PROPERTY FACTS
Sandy Lane, Carlton
Guide price: £525,000
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200
