The 7 cheapest streets to buy a home in Suffolk revealed
- Credit: Gregg Brown
New figures showing the streets with the cheapest housing in all five Suffolk districts have been revealed.
Areas in mid Suffolk and west Suffolk have the cheapest streets in the county.
The data from H M Land Registry is based on all property sales between 2017 and 2021 where there have been five sales or more in the street. Here are the seven cheapest streets to buy a house in Suffolk:
1. Bosmere Court, The Causeway, Needham Market
Bosmere Court, off The Causeway in Needham Market, is the cheapest place to buy a home in Suffolk.
With 12 sales between 2017 and 2021, the average price for a property was £63,458.
2. Tayfen Road, Bury St Edmunds
Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds has recently seen the construction of 'The Tavern' housing development alongside other new buildings appearing in the area.
The average cost of a property in Tayfen Road is £67,729.
3. The Anchorage, Whapload Road, Lowestoft
The Anchorage, off Whapload Road in Lowestoft, is the third cheapest place to buy a home in Suffolk and the first in the east Suffolk district.
Based on five sales between 2017 and 2021, the average property price is £75,599.
4. Oak Close, Bury St Edmunds
Oak Close on the outskirts of Bury St Edmunds is the second west Suffolk street among the cheapest to buy a home in the county.
The average price of a house is £76,650.
5. Florence Terrace, Lowestoft
Florence Terrace in Lowestoft saw five sales from 2017 until 2021.
The average price of those sales was £79,500.
6. Slades Close, Sudbury
Slades Close is the only Babergh street within the seven cheapest streets in Suffolk.
The average price of a home in the Sudbury street was £80,499.
7. Avocet Mews, Woodbridge
Avocet Mews in Woodbridge is the seventh cheapest place to buy a home in Suffolk.
With eight sales between 2017 and 2021, the average price here was £82,625.