The 7 cheapest streets to buy a home in Suffolk revealed

Bury St Edmunds has two of the seven cheapest streets to buy a house in Suffolk - Credit: Gregg Brown

New figures showing the streets with the cheapest housing in all five Suffolk districts have been revealed.

Areas in mid Suffolk and west Suffolk have the cheapest streets in the county.

The data from H M Land Registry is based on all property sales between 2017 and 2021 where there have been five sales or more in the street. Here are the seven cheapest streets to buy a house in Suffolk:

1. Bosmere Court, The Causeway, Needham Market

Bosmere Court in Needham Market has the cheapest property prices in all of Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

Bosmere Court, off The Causeway in Needham Market, is the cheapest place to buy a home in Suffolk.

With 12 sales between 2017 and 2021, the average price for a property was £63,458.

2. Tayfen Road, Bury St Edmunds

Tayfen Road is currently undergoing a vast property overhaul in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds has recently seen the construction of 'The Tavern' housing development alongside other new buildings appearing in the area.

The average cost of a property in Tayfen Road is £67,729.

3. The Anchorage, Whapload Road, Lowestoft

The Anchorage, off Whapload Road in Lowestoft, has an average price of £75,599 - Credit: Google Maps

The Anchorage, off Whapload Road in Lowestoft, is the third cheapest place to buy a home in Suffolk and the first in the east Suffolk district.

Based on five sales between 2017 and 2021, the average property price is £75,599.

4. Oak Close, Bury St Edmunds

Oak Close is the second of two Bury St Edmunds streets that are among the cheapest to buy a house - Credit: Google Maps

Oak Close on the outskirts of Bury St Edmunds is the second west Suffolk street among the cheapest to buy a home in the county.

The average price of a house is £76,650.

5. Florence Terrace, Lowestoft

Florence Terrace in Lowestoft - Credit: Google Maps

Florence Terrace in Lowestoft saw five sales from 2017 until 2021.

The average price of those sales was £79,500.

6. Slades Close, Sudbury

Slades Close is the only Babergh street included among the cheapest streets to buy a house in Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

Slades Close is the only Babergh street within the seven cheapest streets in Suffolk.

The average price of a home in the Sudbury street was £80,499.

7. Avocet Mews, Woodbridge

Avocet Mews in Rendlesham, Woodbridge - Credit: Google Maps

Avocet Mews in Woodbridge is the seventh cheapest place to buy a home in Suffolk.

With eight sales between 2017 and 2021, the average price here was £82,625.