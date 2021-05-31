News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Look inside historic 6-bedroom home in village setting

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 8:00 AM May 31, 2021   
Chequers in Brome, near Eye, is on the market with Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £895,000

Chequers in Brome, near Eye, is on the market with Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £895,000 - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

This historic six-bedroom country house in the village of Brome, near Eye, has gone on the market for £895,000.

Chequers in Brome, near Eye, has grounds including woodlands and lawned gardens

Chequers in Brome, near Eye, has grounds including woodlands and lawned gardens - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

Believed to date from the late 1600s, Chequers has around 2.7 acres of grounds, including woodland and lawned gardens.

An interior at Chequers, an elegant period property in Brome near Eye

An interior at Chequers, an elegant period property in Brome near Eye - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

It is on the market with Jackson-Stops in Ipswich, after having been in the ownership of the same family for nearly 65 years.

An interior at Chequers in Brome, a period property which is currently on the market

An interior at Chequers in Brome, a period property which is currently on the market - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

The home has many original features including impressive exposed beams, but is not listed.

An impressive fireplace at Chequers in Brome, which is on the market for £895,000

An impressive fireplace at Chequers in Brome, which is on the market for £895,000 - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

Its accommodation covers 3,763 sq ft, including three reception rooms, a playroom and study.

There are main impressive exposed beams at Chequers in Brome, near Eye

There are main impressive exposed beams at Chequers in Brome, near Eye - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

You may also want to watch:

On the first floor, the master bedroom has a dressing room which could be adapted to incorporate an en-suite. There are also five further double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a modern shower room.

One of the bedrooms at Chequers in Brome

One of the bedrooms at Chequers in Brome - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

The main driveway to the house opens off the A140, and there is a garage, parking and turning area, as well as an enclosed, shingled courtyard.

Part of the grounds of Chequers in Brome, near Eye

Part of the grounds of Chequers in Brome, near Eye - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

A multi-purpose studio/games room, including a cloakroom and the utility/laundry room for the main house, could potentially be converted into an annexe.

Some of the impressive exposed beams at Chequers in Brome, near Eye

Some of the impressive exposed beams at Chequers in Brome, near Eye - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

For more details, contact Jackson-Stops in Ipswich on 01473 218218.

Chequers in Brome, near Eye, is on the market with Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £895,000

Chequers in Brome, near Eye, is on the market with Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £895,000 - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images


Eye News

