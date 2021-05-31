Look inside historic 6-bedroom home in village setting

Published: 8:00 AM May 31, 2021

This historic six-bedroom country house in the village of Brome, near Eye, has gone on the market for £895,000.

Believed to date from the late 1600s, Chequers has around 2.7 acres of grounds, including woodland and lawned gardens.

It is on the market with Jackson-Stops in Ipswich, after having been in the ownership of the same family for nearly 65 years.

The home has many original features including impressive exposed beams, but is not listed.

Its accommodation covers 3,763 sq ft, including three reception rooms, a playroom and study.

On the first floor, the master bedroom has a dressing room which could be adapted to incorporate an en-suite. There are also five further double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a modern shower room.

The main driveway to the house opens off the A140, and there is a garage, parking and turning area, as well as an enclosed, shingled courtyard.

A multi-purpose studio/games room, including a cloakroom and the utility/laundry room for the main house, could potentially be converted into an annexe.

For more details, contact Jackson-Stops in Ipswich on 01473 218218.

