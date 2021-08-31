Supermodel Claudia Schiffer applies for changes to Suffolk home

Published: 6:11 PM August 31, 2021

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer and her film director husband Matthew Vaughn have applied for alterations to their Suffolk home.

The couple own the Grade I listed Tudor mansion Coldham Hall, near Bury St Edmunds.

They have applied to West Suffolk Council for a number of changes to be made to the property, including the relocation of a plant room and changes to improve staff welfare facilities.

Part of the work would see the removal of two old oil-fired boilers, which were formerly flued up the outside Coldham Hall.

The design and access statement for the application said the boilers are nearing the end of their life and would be replaced in a different external building.

The former plant room would become a coat and boot room.

As well as this, the proposed changes also include the installation of a kitchenette, toilet, washbasin and shower tray.

The application describes these changes being made for "staff welfare".

A justification for the plans, submitted in the design and access statement, read: "The location of the existing boiler room is poor insofar as it is adjacent to the pantry (which would be better kept cool).

"The boilers are due for replacement and locating them further away from the main part of the house is preferable for acoustic reasons and for ease of servicing."

The application for changes comes only a year after the couple won a High Court battle against their neighbour's plans to build a two-storey side and rear extension, and demolish an outbuilding.

Planners at West Suffolk Council initially ruled in favour of the stars' neighbours, but the decision was overturned by the High Court.

A decision on the latest plans for the hall will be made by West Suffolk Council in due course.