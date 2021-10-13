Gallery

Published: 7:30 AM October 13, 2021

Toll Rest in Melton near Woodbridge, converted from a former coaching inn, is on the market - Credit: Fenn Wright

A Grade II listed house converted from part of a former coaching inn near Woodbridge has gone on the market for £775,000.

Toll Rest in Melton has landscaped gardens - Credit: Fenn Wright

Toll Rest in Melton, originally built in 1830, was converted into a modern family home in 2010.

One of the interiors of Toll Rest in Melton - Credit: Fenn Wright

The home has many historic features and character, and a landscaped garden.

One of the interiors of Toll Rest in Melton - Credit: Fenn Wright

Accommodation downstairs includes an open-plan kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, study, sitting room, utility room and cloakroom.

The kitchen/breakfast room at Toll Rest in Melton - Credit: Fenn Wright

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, one of which is en-suite, as well as a family bathroom. A Juliet balcony has views of the local church.

The garden at Toll Rest includes a terrace for entertaining - Credit: Fenn Wright

The walled garden includes a terraced area for entertaining and there is off-road parking for two cars.

For more details, call Fenn Wright in Woodbridge on 01394 333346.

One of the bedrooms at Toll Rest in Melton - Credit: Fenn Wright

One of the bedrooms at the former coaching inn in Melton near Woodbridge - Credit: Fenn Wright

One of the interiors of Toll Rest in Melton near Woodbridge - Credit: Fenn Wright



