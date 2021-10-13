News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Would you like to live in this £775k former coaching inn near Woodbridge?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:30 AM October 13, 2021   
Toll Rest in Melton near Woodbridge, converted from a former coaching inn, is on the market - Credit: Fenn Wright

A Grade II listed house converted from part of a former coaching inn near Woodbridge has gone on the market for £775,000.

Toll Rest in Melton has landscaped gardens

Toll Rest in Melton has landscaped gardens - Credit: Fenn Wright

Toll Rest in Melton, originally built in 1830, was converted into a modern family home in 2010. 

One of the interiors of Toll Rest in Melton

One of the interiors of Toll Rest in Melton - Credit: Fenn Wright

The home has many historic features and character, and a landscaped garden.

One of the interiors of Toll Rest in Melton

One of the interiors of Toll Rest in Melton - Credit: Fenn Wright

Accommodation downstairs includes an open-plan kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, study, sitting room, utility room and cloakroom.

The kitchen/breakfast room at Toll Rest in Melton

The kitchen/breakfast room at Toll Rest in Melton - Credit: Fenn Wright

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, one of which is en-suite, as well as a family bathroom. A Juliet balcony has views of the local church.

The garden at Toll Rest includes a terrace for entertaining 

The garden at Toll Rest includes a terrace for entertaining - Credit: Fenn Wright

The walled garden includes a terraced area for entertaining and there is off-road parking for two cars.

For more details, call Fenn Wright in Woodbridge on 01394 333346.

One of the bedrooms at Toll Rest in Melton

One of the bedrooms at Toll Rest in Melton - Credit: Fenn Wright

One of the bedrooms at the former coaching inn in Melton near Woodbridge

One of the bedrooms at the former coaching inn in Melton near Woodbridge - Credit: Fenn Wright

One of the interiors of Toll Rest in Melton near Woodbridge

One of the interiors of Toll Rest in Melton near Woodbridge - Credit: Fenn Wright


