Would you like to live in this £775k former coaching inn near Woodbridge?
A Grade II listed house converted from part of a former coaching inn near Woodbridge has gone on the market for £775,000.
Toll Rest in Melton, originally built in 1830, was converted into a modern family home in 2010.
The home has many historic features and character, and a landscaped garden.
Accommodation downstairs includes an open-plan kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, study, sitting room, utility room and cloakroom.
Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, one of which is en-suite, as well as a family bathroom. A Juliet balcony has views of the local church.
The walled garden includes a terraced area for entertaining and there is off-road parking for two cars.
For more details, call Fenn Wright in Woodbridge on 01394 333346.
