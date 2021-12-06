Pub transformed into 'breathtaking' family home for sale for almost £1m

The five-bedroom property, off Carlton Road, is for sale for £999,950 - Credit: Minors & Brady

A former pub converted into a huge family home has come up for sale on Carlton Road in Lowestoft for almost £1 million.

The five-bedroom property is listed for sale with Minors & Brady for £999,950 and is described as a "breathtaking 1930s pub conversion offering stunning architectural design."

It has been beautifully renovated inside and offers a lovely mix of the old and new, with all the mod cons a large family could need, as well as plenty of character features.

The huge reception hall - Credit: Minors & Brady

The staircase leads up to the first floor galleried landing - Credit: Minors & Brady

The open-plan kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen area - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen is a sociable family space - Credit: Minors & Brady

There is a chic and stylish open-plan kitchen and breakfast room, which leads out into the sweeping rear garden, and five good-sized bedrooms - four of which have en suites.

Other highlights include the bar room - which is in keeping with the building's original use - plus separate living and dining rooms. There is also a study, utility room and downstairs cloakroom, as well as a further reception room off the main hall.

Most of the bedrooms are off the galleried first floor landing, which is accessed by an ornate staircase with metal balustrade.

The spacious master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with a roll-top bath, while three other bedrooms are also served by their own en suites.

Bedroom five is located at the very top of the house and is part of a loft conversion, accessed from the fourth bedroom.

The living area overlooking the garden - Credit: Minors & Brady

The living area opens out on to the garden - Credit: Minors & Brady

Inside one of five upstairs bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

Inside the living room - Credit: Minors & Brady

The garage which could - permissions allowing - be converted into an annexe - Credit: Minors & Brady

Outside the property there is a large shingled drive and an L-shaped garage, which is equipped with 23 solar panels and could, subject to permissions, offer potential for conversion into a self-contained annexe.

The rear garden has a spacious patio seating area and a large lawned garden featuring a number of colourful trees, shrubs and flowers.

Contact Minors & Brady for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Carlton Road, Lowestoft

Price: £999,950

Minors & Brady, 01502 455049

www.minorsandbrady.co.uk