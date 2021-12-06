News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

Pub transformed into 'breathtaking' family home for sale for almost £1m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:08 PM December 6, 2021
Front of 1930s home in a former pub off Carlton Road, Lowestoft, which is for sale

The five-bedroom property, off Carlton Road, is for sale for £999,950 - Credit: Minors & Brady

A former pub converted into a huge family home has come up for sale on Carlton Road in Lowestoft for almost £1 million.

The five-bedroom property is listed for sale with Minors & Brady for £999,950 and is described as a "breathtaking 1930s pub conversion offering stunning architectural design."

It has been beautifully renovated inside and offers a lovely mix of the old and new, with all the mod cons a large family could need, as well as plenty of character features.

Modern stylish reception hall with high gloss floors in a converted pub for sale in Lowestoft, Suffolk

The huge reception hall - Credit: Minors & Brady

Huge sweeping staircase leading up to a galleried landing in a converted five-bedroom pub for sale in Lowestoft

The staircase leads up to the first floor galleried landing - Credit: Minors & Brady

Huge high-gloss kitchen diner in a five bed home in a converted pub for sale in Lowestoft, Suffolk

The open-plan kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Minors & Brady

Modern fitted kitchen with grey cabinets in a five-bed home in a converted pub for sale in Lowestoft, Suffolk

The kitchen area - Credit: Minors & Brady

Modern fitted kitchen in a 5-bed home for sale off Carlton Road, Lowestoft

The kitchen is a sociable family space - Credit: Minors & Brady

There is a chic and stylish open-plan kitchen and breakfast room, which leads out into the sweeping rear garden, and five good-sized bedrooms - four of which have en suites.

Other highlights include the bar room - which is in keeping with the building's original use - plus separate living and dining rooms. There is also a study, utility room and downstairs cloakroom, as well as a further reception room off the main hall.

Most of the bedrooms are off the galleried first floor landing, which is accessed by an ornate staircase with metal balustrade.

The spacious master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with a roll-top bath, while three other bedrooms are also served by their own en suites. 

Most Read

  1. 1 The early betting favourites to be the next Town boss
  2. 2 Will it be another lockdown Christmas?
  3. 3 Major west Suffolk reopens after lorry and car crash
  1. 4 McGreal named interim boss as Cook's coaches all depart
  2. 5 The possible candidates as Ipswich Town search for new boss
  3. 6 Flood alert issued for Suffolk and north Essex coast
  4. 7 Ipswich Station closed as man arrested for possessing a firearm
  5. 8 Approved town centre hotel will help meet need for tourist rooms
  6. 9 'Would get Town promoted this season' - Ambrose reveals his choice for new boss
  7. 10 North Stander: We've become a sacking club - and that makes me uneasy

Bedroom five is located at the very top of the house and is part of a loft conversion, accessed from the fourth bedroom. 

Bright red L-shaped sofa in an open-plan living area in a five-bed home for sale in Lowestoft, Suffolk

The living area overlooking the garden - Credit: Minors & Brady

Living area with huge red sofa opening out on to lawned garden at a 5-bed home for sale in Lowestoft

The living area opens out on to the garden - Credit: Minors & Brady

A large double bedroom in a converted 1930s pub for sale off Carlton Road, Lowestoft

Inside one of five upstairs bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

Cosy Victorian-style living room with feature fireplace in a 5-bed home for sale in Lowestoft

Inside the living room - Credit: Minors & Brady

Large L-shaped double garage outside a 5-bed former pub for sale off Carlton Road, Lowestoft

The garage which could - permissions allowing - be converted into an annexe - Credit: Minors & Brady

Outside the property there is a large shingled drive and an L-shaped garage, which is equipped with 23 solar panels and could, subject to permissions, offer potential for conversion into a self-contained annexe. 

The rear garden has a spacious patio seating area and a large lawned garden featuring a number of colourful trees, shrubs and flowers.

Contact Minors & Brady for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Carlton Road, Lowestoft
Price: £999,950
Minors & Brady, 01502 455049
www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Town manager Paul Cook looks on as the game heads towards full-time.

Paul Cook sacked by Ipswich Town

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A corner flag at Portman Road

Ipswich Town set to announce caretaker manager

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook.

Opinion

Stuart Watson's verdict: Cook sacking shows Town owners mean business

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook ponders defeat in his first game in charge after the game at Gillingham

Football | Opinion

Harsh or fair? Here's what Town fans are saying about Paul Cook sacking

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon