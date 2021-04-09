Tudor farmhouse with separate annexe is again for sale for £1.275m

Published: 4:45 PM April 9, 2021

A Grade II* listed farmhouse dating back to the 16th century has once again come up for sale in Brent Eleigh, Sudbury, for £1,275,000.



The historic property known as Corner Farmhouse, which features nine ornate star chimneys on the roof, as well as extensive timber detailing and a separate three-bedroom annexe in the former cattle byre, occupies a prominent, picturesque position overlooking the village green.



It was most recently listed for sale in 2019 and is widely regarded a Tudor masterpiece. It was originally two separate cottages, which were later reconfigured, and then restored, to create a substantial family home.

The property offers lovely, landscaped gardens as well as a self-contained annexe with holiday let potential - Credit: David Burr

The kitchen features handmade oak cabinets and a four-oven, cream-coloured Aga - Credit: David Burr

According to selling agents David Burr, the current owners have since completed further refurbishments, "ensuring the property continues to exhibit some of the finest possible examples of the character features shown within" while still offering modern and functional living space.



Highlights include a formal drawing room, separate dining room and up to four further reception spaces, as well as a ground-floor cloakroom, scullery and a large, country-style kitchen/breakfast room with handmade oak units and a cream-coloured, four-oven Aga.

The kitchen features handmade oak cabinets and a four-oven, cream-coloured Aga - Credit: David Burr

The main property includes four upstairs bedrooms, with the potential to create a fifth - Credit: David Burr

Four bedrooms can be found upstairs, including a master with fitted wardrobes and a Victorian-style roll-top bath set on a raised platform, plus two further bathrooms. A further room can also be accessed by an external staircase, and could be used as an additional bedroom or even as a playroom.



A separate three-bedroom annexe known as The Byre is connected to the main house by an oak-framed walkway and includes two reception rooms, a family bathroom and an oak kitchen. It has previously been run as a successful holiday let, but could be used as a home office, guest accommodation or even as a self-contained annexe for older relatives.

Corner Farmhouse, Brent Eleigh, is on the market for £1,275,000 - Credit: David Burr

The property has been beautifully restored to include a separate, three-bedroom self-contained annexe - Credit: David Burr

The property features ample off-road parking - Credit: David Burr

The gardens around the property have been beautifully landscaped, featuring a terrace, sheltered barbecue area and a number of colourful borders, as well as mature shrubs, specimen trees and box hedging.



The property also comes with a four-bay oak-framed cart lodge, offering ample off-road parking, and a barn with a workshop.

Contact David Burr Long Melford for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Brent Eleigh

Guide price: £1,275,000

David Burr, 01787 883144, www.davidburr.co.uk