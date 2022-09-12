News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

‘Picture perfect’ cottage with its own coach house for sale for £750k 

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:05 PM September 12, 2022
A four-bedroom cottage with a one-bed coach house has come up for sale in Cavendish in Suffolk for offers over £750,000

A four-bedroom cottage with a one-bed coach house has come up for sale in Cavendish in Suffolk for offers over £750,000 - Credit: Exquisite Home

A four-bedroom cottage has come up for sale in Cavendish, near the Suffolk-Essex border, for offers over £750,000 – and it even comes with its very own coach house.

The Grade II listed property dates back to the 18th century and is everything you would expect a quintessential English country cottage to be.  

A spokesperson for selling agents, Exquisite Home, describes it as “simply picture-postcard perfect” and says “sitting opposite the village green and with perhaps the most colourful garden in the village, it is almost as if the property has been lifted from a painting and set down in the middle of the most tranquil and idyllic countryside Suffolk has to offer.” 

Rear of a four-bed property for sale off The Green, Cavendish, for offers over £750k with Exquisite Home

The rear of the property, including the one-bedroom coach house - Credit: Exquisite Home

Bright and airy formal reception room with an open fire in a 4-bed cottage for sale off The Green, Cavendish

The main reception room is light and airy - Credit: Exquisite Home

The current owners have tastefully modified the property, including rearranging the layout of the hallway to maximise the light it gets. 

To the right of the hall, there is a good-sized reception room with windows to two sides and an open fire, and to the rear a small conservatory. 

The formal dining room is located on the opposite side of the hall and has a window to the front overlooking the village green. 

Pretty pastel green conservatory at the rear of a 4-bed cottage for sale in Cavendish, Suffolk, for £750k

The conservatory - Credit: Exquisite Home

Formal dining room in a 4-bed cottage for sale off The Green, Cavendish, which is for sale for £750k

The formal dining room - Credit: Exquisite Home

The current owners have opened up the other wing of the house to create one large kitchen/breakfast room, which includes space for a large range cooker and has three windows, allowing in plenty of natural light. From here, French doors open out on to a patio area, which is ideal for al fresco dining, and there are two good-sized storage cupboards, including one used as a pantry. 

Most Read

  1. 1 12 fire crews tackling blaze in derelict building
  2. 2 Murder probe launched after man dies from serious injuries
  3. 3 Crews remain at scene of huge derelict building fire
  1. 4 Suspected double murder victims named as floral tributes left in village
  2. 5 Reign of King Charles III proclaimed in Ipswich
  3. 6 Cyclist, 12, seriously injured after crash with car in Woodbridge
  4. 7 Man to appear in court after being charged with attempted murder
  5. 8 How Town's League One seasons stack up at the seven-game mark
  6. 9 Plans for 5 homes in Suffolk village withdrawn amidst flooding risk
  7. 10 Major retailers confirm shop closures for the Queen's funeral

The ground floor is completed by a cloakroom and a set of stairs which lead down into the cellar. 

Upstairs, four good-sized bedrooms are arranged over the first and second floors and offer lovely views, either of the pretty garden at the rear of the house or over the village green, and there is also a family bathroom. One of the top-floor bedrooms is currently used as a study. 

Huge farmhouse style kitchen/breakfast room in a 4-bed cottage for sale off The Green, Cavendish, for £750k

Inside the huge farmhouse style kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Exquisite Home

Well-fitted farmhouse style kitchen in a 4-bed cottage for sale off The Green, Cavendish, for £750,000

The kitchen is well-fitted and has patio doors leading out into the garden - Credit: Exquisite Home

Adjacent to the main house is a pretty coach house, which includes another bedroom and bathroom as well as useful storage and garage space. It would be ideal as an annexe for guests or for multi-generational living, or could even be used as a more elaborate home office. 

The gardens are colourful and well-stocked with various areas of interest, having been well-tended and cared for by the current owner, and include an area of lawn which runs the entire length of the garden. There’s also a little summerhouse at the rear, and several outbuildings offering plenty of storage space. 

Large brick paved driveway surrounded by pretty gardens at the rear of a four-bed cottage for sale in Cavendish, Suffolk

There is a large driveway to the rear of the property, surrounded by colourful gardens - Credit: Exquisite Home

Off-road parking is available on a driveway, also located at the rear. 

For more information, contact Exquisite Home. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
The Green, Cavendish 
Offers over £750,000 
Exquisite Home, 03455 651681 
www.exquisitehome.co.uk 

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to the East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Clare News
Long Melford News
Cavendish News

Don't Miss

An incident in Sudbury involving a suspected gas leek PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man remains under arrest after woman and girl stabbed to death in home

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
12/12/2014 Prince Charles visits engineering event at Essex Uni

The Queen | Updated

People of Suffolk invited as Charles to be proclaimed King in county

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The former Causton Junior School, which is now the site of SET Felix Primary School in Maidstone Road, Felixstowe

Education News

New Suffolk school opens for 310 pupils

Dominic Bareham

person
The scene in Great Waldingfield

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Village in 'shock' as police launch murder probe after double stabbing

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon