‘Picture perfect’ cottage with its own coach house for sale for £750k 

A four-bedroom cottage has come up for sale in Cavendish, near the Suffolk-Essex border, for offers over £750,000 – and it even comes with its very own coach house.

The Grade II listed property dates back to the 18th century and is everything you would expect a quintessential English country cottage to be.

A spokesperson for selling agents, Exquisite Home, describes it as “simply picture-postcard perfect” and says “sitting opposite the village green and with perhaps the most colourful garden in the village, it is almost as if the property has been lifted from a painting and set down in the middle of the most tranquil and idyllic countryside Suffolk has to offer.”

The current owners have tastefully modified the property, including rearranging the layout of the hallway to maximise the light it gets.

To the right of the hall, there is a good-sized reception room with windows to two sides and an open fire, and to the rear a small conservatory.

The formal dining room is located on the opposite side of the hall and has a window to the front overlooking the village green.

The current owners have opened up the other wing of the house to create one large kitchen/breakfast room, which includes space for a large range cooker and has three windows, allowing in plenty of natural light. From here, French doors open out on to a patio area, which is ideal for al fresco dining, and there are two good-sized storage cupboards, including one used as a pantry.

The ground floor is completed by a cloakroom and a set of stairs which lead down into the cellar.

Upstairs, four good-sized bedrooms are arranged over the first and second floors and offer lovely views, either of the pretty garden at the rear of the house or over the village green, and there is also a family bathroom. One of the top-floor bedrooms is currently used as a study.

Adjacent to the main house is a pretty coach house, which includes another bedroom and bathroom as well as useful storage and garage space. It would be ideal as an annexe for guests or for multi-generational living, or could even be used as a more elaborate home office.

The gardens are colourful and well-stocked with various areas of interest, having been well-tended and cared for by the current owner, and include an area of lawn which runs the entire length of the garden. There’s also a little summerhouse at the rear, and several outbuildings offering plenty of storage space.

Off-road parking is available on a driveway, also located at the rear.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Green, Cavendish

Offers over £750,000

Exquisite Home, 03455 651681

www.exquisitehome.co.uk

