See inside 'charming' cottage up for sale at £475k near Suffolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:41 AM September 7, 2022
The cottage has been listed for sale with Clarke & Simpson

This three-bedroom detached period cottage in a small village near the east Suffolk coast has been listed for sale.

The Cottage, as the property is known, is in Sternfield, a short drive from the larger towns of Aldeburgh, Saxmundham and Leiston and the A12.

Inside the home in Sternfield

It is being marketed by Clarke & Simpson with a guide price of £475,000.

The home has a price tag of £475,000

The estate agent described The Cottage as a "charming" home that has been exceptionally well maintained by the current vendor.

The property is near Aldeburgh and Saxmundham

It comes with a garden that features a shepherd’s hut, which is currently being used as a studio.

A view from the window inside the cottage

Clarke & Simpson also noted the property's proximity to a number of nearby attractions, including Snape Maltings concert hall and RSPB Minsmere nature reserve.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Sternfield
Guide price: £475,000
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200
www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

