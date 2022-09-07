See inside 'charming' cottage up for sale at £475k near Suffolk coast

The cottage has been listed for sale with Clarke & Simpson - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

This three-bedroom detached period cottage in a small village near the east Suffolk coast has been listed for sale.

The Cottage, as the property is known, is in Sternfield, a short drive from the larger towns of Aldeburgh, Saxmundham and Leiston and the A12.

Inside the home in Sternfield - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

It is being marketed by Clarke & Simpson with a guide price of £475,000.

The home has a price tag of £475,000 - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

The estate agent described The Cottage as a "charming" home that has been exceptionally well maintained by the current vendor.

The property is near Aldeburgh and Saxmundham - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

It comes with a garden that features a shepherd’s hut, which is currently being used as a studio.

A view from the window inside the cottage - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

Clarke & Simpson also noted the property's proximity to a number of nearby attractions, including Snape Maltings concert hall and RSPB Minsmere nature reserve.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Sternfield

Guide price: £475,000

Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200

www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.