See inside 'charming' cottage up for sale at £475k near Suffolk coast
- Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect
This three-bedroom detached period cottage in a small village near the east Suffolk coast has been listed for sale.
The Cottage, as the property is known, is in Sternfield, a short drive from the larger towns of Aldeburgh, Saxmundham and Leiston and the A12.
It is being marketed by Clarke & Simpson with a guide price of £475,000.
The estate agent described The Cottage as a "charming" home that has been exceptionally well maintained by the current vendor.
It comes with a garden that features a shepherd’s hut, which is currently being used as a studio.
Clarke & Simpson also noted the property's proximity to a number of nearby attractions, including Snape Maltings concert hall and RSPB Minsmere nature reserve.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Sternfield
Guide price: £475,000
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200
www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk
