Ripe for renovation: Suffolk bungalow set in 11 acres for sale by auction
- Credit: Clarke and Simpson
An exciting development opportunity will go under the hammer later this month as part of Clarke and Simpson’s online property auction on April 21.
Bungalow Farm in Cretingham, a small parish near Woodbridge, is listed at a guide price of £550,000.
The lot comprises a bungalow, 11 acres of land and an assortment of outbuildings, including a substantial pole barn.
According to selling agents Clarke and Simpson, it is expected that the property could obtain planning permission, either for further dwellings or for the conversion of the barn.
The bungalow currently offers living accommodation of around 686 sq ft and comprises a kitchen, bathroom and reception room as well as three bedrooms. It is predominantly fitted with UPVC double glazing and has an oil-fired central heating system.
It is approached off the lane by a five-bar gate and offers off-road parking as well as access to a timber garage.
Beyond the bungalow there is an area of former farmyard, which includes a concrete hard-standing area and access to the timber barn, which measures 35 x 44 ft and is divided into two sections.
Two garden sheds are also included in the sale, along with an open-sided timber framed building measuring 38’ x 15 ft.
Approximately 9.5 acres of agricultural land can be found the other side of the yard, holdover of which will be required until after harvest 2021.
Bidding for the lot starts and ends on Wednesday April 21.
You may also want to watch:
For more information, contact Clarke & Simpson on 01728 724200 or visit the website at www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk
PROPERTY FACTS
Framsden Road, Cretingham
Guide price: £550,000
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200, www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 Judge heading to Ipswich exit as contract clause could end Irishman's Portman Road stay
- 2 Ipswich Town owner Johnson close to adding another club to his portfolio
- 3 Rise in number of Covid patients in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals
- 4 Names of couple found dead in Woodbridge confirmed
- 5 Suffolk police teams to star in new documentary series on Dave
- 6 Peter Andre visits Ipswich for post-lockdown haircut
- 7 All 24 League One home kits ranked from worst to first
- 8 'I will be like Demolition Man... there will be a lot of pain' - Cook on his Town squad overhaul
- 9 Driver flees after crashing into level crossing
- 10 Goalkeeping coach Walker leaves Town as Cook bids to 'freshen things up'