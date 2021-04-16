Ripe for renovation: Suffolk bungalow set in 11 acres for sale by auction

Published: 11:06 AM April 16, 2021

This three-bedroom bungalow in Cretingham will go up for sale by online auction on April 21 - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

An exciting development opportunity will go under the hammer later this month as part of Clarke and Simpson’s online property auction on April 21.



Bungalow Farm in Cretingham, a small parish near Woodbridge, is listed at a guide price of £550,000.



The lot comprises a bungalow, 11 acres of land and an assortment of outbuildings, including a substantial pole barn.

The bungalow on the 11-acre plot could do with some updating - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Inside the bathroom at this three-bedroom bungalow for sale in Cretingham - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

According to selling agents Clarke and Simpson, it is expected that the property could obtain planning permission, either for further dwellings or for the conversion of the barn.



The bungalow currently offers living accommodation of around 686 sq ft and comprises a kitchen, bathroom and reception room as well as three bedrooms. It is predominantly fitted with UPVC double glazing and has an oil-fired central heating system.

The bungalow, which is for sale by online property auction, offers three bedrooms - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Bungalow Farm, which is set in around 11 acres, is for sale by online property auction at a guide price of £550,000 - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Inside the reception room of the bungalow at Bungalow Farm in Cretingham - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

It is approached off the lane by a five-bar gate and offers off-road parking as well as access to a timber garage.



Beyond the bungalow there is an area of former farmyard, which includes a concrete hard-standing area and access to the timber barn, which measures 35 x 44 ft and is divided into two sections.

Bungalow Farm will be sold at an online auction on April 21 - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Inside the substantial pole barn at Bungalow Farm, which could be converted subject to the correct planning permissions being granted - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Two garden sheds are also included in the sale, along with an open-sided timber framed building measuring 38’ x 15 ft.



Approximately 9.5 acres of agricultural land can be found the other side of the yard, holdover of which will be required until after harvest 2021.

The site offers around 11 acres of land with numerous outbuildings, including a substantial pole barn - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Bidding for the lot starts and ends on Wednesday April 21.

You may also want to watch:

For more information, contact Clarke & Simpson on 01728 724200 or visit the website at www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

PROPERTY FACTS

Framsden Road, Cretingham

Guide price: £550,000

Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200, www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk