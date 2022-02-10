News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

£2.5m home connected to famous Suffolk heritage site is for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:45 PM February 10, 2022
Updated: 4:35 PM February 10, 2022
Rear of Deben Haugh, an 8-bed home in Woodbridge, overlooking a hard tennis court at the rear

The property has a hard tennis court at the rear - Credit: Fenn Wright

An "outstanding" family home which dates back to the Edwardian era has come up for sale in Woodbridge for £2.5m - and it boasts an interesting connection to one of the county's most famous heritage sites.

Selling agents Fenn Wright say that the property, known as Deben Haugh, was built by the British architect John Corder, who lived in Ipswich.

He is perhaps best known for designing the famous Sutton Hoo House - now known as Tranmer House - which was where Edith Pretty lived during the 1938-1939 excavation of the Anglo-Saxon burial mounds. Sutton Hoo House and Deben Haugh are believed to have been completed in the same year, 1910. 

Aerial view of Deben Haugh, an 8-bed home for sale off Ipswich Road in Woodbridge, Suffolk

The property sits in around 0.85 acres - Credit: Fenn Wright

Grand turning staircase in the hallway and open-plan living area of a £2.5m home for sale in Woodbridge

The grand turning staircase in the hallway - Credit: Fenn Wright

Huge drawing room with bright pink sofa and woodburner in an 8-bed house for sale off Ipswich Road, Woodbridge

The drawing room - Credit: Fenn Wright

Despite its age and provenance, the property is not listed - although it does boast some beautiful character features, including the original service bells, as well as high ceilings, open fireplaces and a grand turning staircase in the drawing room.

The house is accessed through a main entrance at the rear, which leads into an entrance hall and then into a 30ft by 10ft drawing room. The space is ideal for entertaining as it acts a main focal point to the house, with stairs leading up, and flows into the remaining reception spaces which include a sitting room, dining room and impressively large conservatory.

The conservatory is a relatively recent addition to the property, made by the current owners who have also installed a new contemporary kitchen and breakfast room. 

Huge conservatory with vaulted ceiling overlooking the gardens at an 8-bed home for sale in Woodbridge

The conservatory is a recent addition to the property - Credit: Fenn Wright

Modern kitchen with integrated appliances in a £2.5m home for sale off Ipswich Road, Woodbridge

The kitchen is modern and well-fitted - Credit: Fenn Wright

The ground floor also offers a utility room, pantry, boot room, cloakroom and study, with stairs leading down to a basement where there is further storage.

Most Read

  1. 1 Vehicle ablaze after major crash on the A12
  2. 2 'It's a big club in fairness' - Jack Wilshere on whether he'd sign for Ipswich Town
  3. 3 Construction firm wins golden ticket to build Suffolk chocolate factory
  1. 4 Two stores in Bury St Edmunds' Arc shopping centre close down
  2. 5 Holiday lodges in pipeline for award-winning village pub
  3. 6 'I came here to enjoy management again' - Cook on taking Chesterfield job
  4. 7 Eight dogs rescued from squalid conditions in Sudbury home
  5. 8 Van driver in his 30s dies after serious collision on north Suffolk road
  6. 9 AA inspectors award their top accolade to Suffolk hotel
  7. 10 Dirty food takeaway on lookout for new Suffolk location

The master bedroom is located on the first floor, alongside another bedroom, and includes an en suite bath and shower room as well as a separate cloakroom and dressing area. A secondary landing then leads on to three further double bedrooms and two bath/shower rooms.

The second floor offers the option for independent living space, and would be well-suited to teenagers who want a bit of independence, or it could be used as a guest suite or office space. It has a central landing with a huge open-plan studio/living room, as well as a kitchenette and gorgeous views out towards the River Deben. 

Modern bathroom with shower and separate bath in an 8-bed home for sale off Ipswich Road, Woodbridge

The property offers 4/5 bath/shower rooms, including two en suites - Credit: Fenn Wright

Deben Haugh, an 8-bed early 20th century home for sale off Ipswich Road in Woodbridge for £2.5m

Deben Haugh offers ample off-road parking - Credit: Fenn Wright

Steps leading down from the conservatory and into the garden at Deben Haugh, Woodbridge, which is for sale for £2.5m

The conservatory leads out into the gardens, where there is a substantial sun terrace - Credit: Fenn Wright

It could also make additional bedroom space, as bedrooms six and seven are also located on this floor and are served by a good-sized shower room.

The grounds around Deben Haugh extend to around 0.85 acres, with the principal garden located to the rear. A decked sun terrace runs the width of the property and is accessed from both the conservatory and morning room. It also features a small pond before leading to a gravelled and flagstone area, with steps leading down to an expanse of lawn, flower and rose beds and a selection of trees which offer a great deal of privacy.

At the end of the garden there is a hard tennis court, and the property also offers ample off-road parking space thanks to a large garage, driveway and separate cart lodge.

For more information, contact Fenn Wright.

PROPERTY FACTS
Ipswich Road, Woodbridge
Guide price: £2,500,000
Fenn Wright, 01394 333346, www.fennwright.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Woodbridge News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick were at Doncaster to watch Ipswich Town win 1-0.

Solskjaer and Carrick are 'Ipswich Town fans now', says McKenna

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Linden Tree in Bury has been taken over by new owners Paul and Ashely. PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Food and Drink

Popular town pub set to re-open under new ownership

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Tyreeq Bakinson on the ball at Doncaster Rovers.

Doncaster Rovers vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Three more points for Town

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The family of a missing Colchester man have pleaded for his safe return

Essex Police

'Please come home': Wife's heartfelt plea to missing husband and dad

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon