£2.5m home connected to famous Suffolk heritage site is for sale

An "outstanding" family home which dates back to the Edwardian era has come up for sale in Woodbridge for £2.5m - and it boasts an interesting connection to one of the county's most famous heritage sites.

Selling agents Fenn Wright say that the property, known as Deben Haugh, was built by the British architect John Corder, who lived in Ipswich.

He is perhaps best known for designing the famous Sutton Hoo House - now known as Tranmer House - which was where Edith Pretty lived during the 1938-1939 excavation of the Anglo-Saxon burial mounds. Sutton Hoo House and Deben Haugh are believed to have been completed in the same year, 1910.

The property sits in around 0.85 acres - Credit: Fenn Wright

The grand turning staircase in the hallway - Credit: Fenn Wright

The drawing room - Credit: Fenn Wright

Despite its age and provenance, the property is not listed - although it does boast some beautiful character features, including the original service bells, as well as high ceilings, open fireplaces and a grand turning staircase in the drawing room.

The house is accessed through a main entrance at the rear, which leads into an entrance hall and then into a 30ft by 10ft drawing room. The space is ideal for entertaining as it acts a main focal point to the house, with stairs leading up, and flows into the remaining reception spaces which include a sitting room, dining room and impressively large conservatory.

The conservatory is a relatively recent addition to the property, made by the current owners who have also installed a new contemporary kitchen and breakfast room.

The conservatory is a recent addition to the property - Credit: Fenn Wright

The kitchen is modern and well-fitted - Credit: Fenn Wright

The ground floor also offers a utility room, pantry, boot room, cloakroom and study, with stairs leading down to a basement where there is further storage.

The master bedroom is located on the first floor, alongside another bedroom, and includes an en suite bath and shower room as well as a separate cloakroom and dressing area. A secondary landing then leads on to three further double bedrooms and two bath/shower rooms.

The second floor offers the option for independent living space, and would be well-suited to teenagers who want a bit of independence, or it could be used as a guest suite or office space. It has a central landing with a huge open-plan studio/living room, as well as a kitchenette and gorgeous views out towards the River Deben.

The property offers 4/5 bath/shower rooms, including two en suites - Credit: Fenn Wright

Deben Haugh offers ample off-road parking - Credit: Fenn Wright

The conservatory leads out into the gardens, where there is a substantial sun terrace - Credit: Fenn Wright

It could also make additional bedroom space, as bedrooms six and seven are also located on this floor and are served by a good-sized shower room.

The grounds around Deben Haugh extend to around 0.85 acres, with the principal garden located to the rear. A decked sun terrace runs the width of the property and is accessed from both the conservatory and morning room. It also features a small pond before leading to a gravelled and flagstone area, with steps leading down to an expanse of lawn, flower and rose beds and a selection of trees which offer a great deal of privacy.

At the end of the garden there is a hard tennis court, and the property also offers ample off-road parking space thanks to a large garage, driveway and separate cart lodge.

For more information, contact Fenn Wright.

PROPERTY FACTS

Ipswich Road, Woodbridge

Guide price: £2,500,000

Fenn Wright, 01394 333346, www.fennwright.co.uk

