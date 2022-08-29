See inside 'charming' mid Suffolk cottage up for sale for £475k
- Credit: Clarke & Simpson
This two-bedroom cottage in a quiet mid Suffolk village has hit the market with a guide price of £475,000.
The Old Cottage is in Winston, a short drive south from the larger village of Debenham off the A140.
It is being marketed by estate agent Clarke & Simpson, which has described it as a "charming, modernised, two-bedroom detached cottage which has undergone substantial refurbishment".
At the bottom of the cottage garden sits an independent self-contained studio, which is timber built with power, lighting and water connected.
The Old Cottage is close a number of amenities, including Sir Robert Hitcham CEVAP Primary School and Debenham High School.
PROPERTY FACTS
Debenham Lane, Winston
Guide price: £475,000
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200
www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk
