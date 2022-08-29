News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside 'charming' mid Suffolk cottage up for sale for £475k

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:47 AM August 29, 2022
The cottage is in Winston, near Debenham

The cottage is in Winston, near Debenham - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

This two-bedroom cottage in a quiet mid Suffolk village has hit the market with a guide price of £475,000.

The Old Cottage is in Winston, a short drive south from the larger village of Debenham off the A140.

The property has a guide price of £475,000

The property has a guide price of £475,000 - Credit: Rufus Owen

It is being marketed by estate agent Clarke & Simpson, which has described it as a "charming, modernised, two-bedroom detached cottage which has undergone substantial refurbishment".

It is on the outskirts of the village of Debenham

It is on the outskirts of the village of Debenham - Credit: Rufus Owen

At the bottom of the cottage garden sits an independent self-contained studio, which is timber built with power, lighting and water connected.

The home is close to the A140 in mid Suffolk

The home is close to the A140 in mid Suffolk - Credit: Rufus Owen

The Old Cottage is close a number of amenities, including Sir Robert Hitcham CEVAP Primary School and Debenham High School.

The Old Cottage has two bedrooms

The Old Cottage has two bedrooms - Credit: Rufus Owen

PROPERTY FACTS

Debenham Lane, Winston
Guide price: £475,000
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200
www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

