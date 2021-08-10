‘Upside-down’ village house with countryside views for sale
- Credit: David Mortimer
An ‘upside-down’ house in Barking, near Needham Market, which has living areas on the first floor with views over the surrounding countryside is on the market with Fine and Country.
Cedar House has a tiled floor with underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.
A large entrance hall, which includes a storage cupboard, leads to all of the bedrooms, the bathroom and the utility room.
The master bedroom features built-in wardrobes with mirrored sliding doors. There is an adjoining en suite shower room.
There are also built-in wardrobes with mirrored sliding doors in the second bedroom. The third bedroom is currently being used as a home gym.
The utility room, which includes space for a washer and dryer, could be used as an additional kitchen, as it also includes an oven with hob and extractor hood and space for a fridge freezer.
There’s also a family bathroom on the ground floor.
On the first floor is a large, striking open-plan kitchen/dining/living room, with exposed beams and wooden flooring throughout, and a cloakroom.
The kitchen features ample storage cupboards, wooden work surfaces, two built-in wine racks, island with breakfast bar, sink with mixer tap, wall-mounted oven, induction hob and integrated dishwasher.
The garden is accessed via the utility room or side gate. It is laid to lawn, with raised flower beds on the borders, and features two patio areas and a shed.
To the front of the property, there is a gated entrance, landscaped trees and shrubbery and a large pea shingle drive with room for several cars.
For more information, contact Fine & Country.
PROPERTY FACTS
Cedar House, Barking
Offers over £615,000
Fine & Country, 01473 289700, www.fineandcountry.com
