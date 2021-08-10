News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
‘Upside-down’ village house with countryside views for sale

person

Nicola Warren

Published: 11:26 AM August 10, 2021   
A large room with exposed beams, table and chairs, corner sofa, and doors with views to the countryside

The open-plan living area has views of the countryside - Credit: David Mortimer

An ‘upside-down’ house in Barking, near Needham Market, which has living areas on the first floor with views over the surrounding countryside is on the market with Fine and Country.  

Cedar House has a tiled floor with underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.  

A large entrance hall, which includes a storage cupboard, leads to all of the bedrooms, the bathroom and the utility room. 

A detached house with large shingle driveway with two cars on it

The driveway has space for several cars - Credit: David Mortimer

A bedroom with tiled floor, mirrored doors to built-in wardrobes and a bed with grey bedding on

Two of the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes with mirrored sliding doors - Credit: David Mortimer

A utility room with washer and dryer and oven with extractor hood overhead

The utility room - Credit: David Mortimer

A bathroom with bath, sink, toilet, bidet and heated towel rail with a grey towel on it

The family bathroom - Credit: David Mortimer

The master bedroom features built-in wardrobes with mirrored sliding doors. There is an adjoining en suite shower room.  

There are also built-in wardrobes with mirrored sliding doors in the second bedroom. The third bedroom is currently being used as a home gym.  

The utility room, which includes space for a washer and dryer, could be used as an additional kitchen, as it also includes an oven with hob and extractor hood and space for a fridge freezer.  

There’s also a family bathroom on the ground floor. 

On the first floor is a large, striking open-plan kitchen/dining/living room, with exposed beams and wooden flooring throughout, and a cloakroom. 

The kitchen features ample storage cupboards, wooden work surfaces, two built-in wine racks, island with breakfast bar, sink with mixer tap, wall-mounted oven, induction hob and integrated dishwasher. 

A table and chairs and kitchen beyond

The kitchen and dining area - Credit: David Mortimer

French doors open with views of the garden and fields

The living area boasts views of the countryside - Credit: David Mortimer

The back of the property, with a lawn area and patio

The garden has two patio areas - Credit: David Mortimer

The garden is accessed via the utility room or side gate. It is laid to lawn, with raised flower beds on the borders, and features two patio areas and a shed. 

To the front of the property, there is a gated entrance, landscaped trees and shrubbery and a large pea shingle drive with room for several cars. 

For more information, contact Fine & Country. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Cedar House, Barking 
Offers over £615,000 
Fine & Country, 01473 289700, www.fineandcountry.com

Needham Market News

