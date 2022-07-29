News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

See inside this £650k home with ‘magnificent’ gardens for sale near Stowmarket

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:37 PM July 29, 2022
four-bed home off Jacks Lane in Combs, near Stowmarket, is on the market for offers in excess of £650,000

This four-bed home off Jacks Lane in Combs, near Stowmarket, is on the market for offers in excess of £650,000 - Credit: David Burr

A pretty pastel-hued home with large wraparound gardens has come up for sale in Combs, near Stowmarket, for offers over £650,000. 

Dragon House is believed to have been built around 35 years ago but is now for sale with estate agents David Burr, who say it offers “well-appointed family accommodation” arranged over two floors. 

Accommodation includes a generous reception hall, cloakroom – featuring a remodelled suite – and a good-sized living room with windows to two sides and French doors leading out and into the rear garden. 

Large living room with brick chimney in a 4-bed home for sale off Jacks Lane, Combs, for £650k

The living room, which features a huge brick fireplace - Credit: David Burr

Fitted kitchen with breakfast bar in a 4-bed detached home for sale off Jacks Lane, Combs, for £650k

The fitted kitchen has lots of storage and worktop space - Credit: David Burr

Light and airy dining space with room to sit 8 in a 4-bed home for sale off Jacks Lane, Combs, for £650k

The dining space has French doors leading out to the terrace - Credit: David Burr

The focal point of the room is a huge brick fireplace, which houses a wood-burning stove and has an oak bressumer beam over the top. A set of interconnecting French doors lead into the dining room. 

The ground-floor garden room is light and airy thanks to its extensive windows and vaulted ceiling, and although it is currently used as a home office, it could make an ideal reception space. 

Elsewhere there is a good-sized kitchen/breakfast room, which has a window to the rear and overlooks the garden. The space is well-fitted with a range of oak base and wall units – including glazed display cabinets – and work tops. Plenty of storage space is provided by the large walk-in pantry, and it is also fitted with a good range of integrated appliances, including a Smeg double oven, gas hob and dishwasher. Further space is provided by the separate utility room. 

Vaulted garden room used as a home office in a 4-bed detached home for sale off Jacks Lane, Combs, for £650k

The garden room is currently used as an office but offers huge potential - Credit: David Burr

Upstairs bedroom in a 4-bed home for sale off Jacks Lane, Combs, for £650k

Inside one of the four first-floor bedrooms - Credit: David Burr

Large double bedroom with en suite in a 4-bed home for sale off Jacks Lane, Combs, for £650k

The master bedroom has an en suite - Credit: David Burr

Upstairs, the first floor landing leads on to a family bathroom and four bedrooms, most of which have their own fitted storage. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk field left scorched after huge fire breaks out
  2. 2 F-22s land at RAF Lakenheath before joining NATO's European 'Air Shield'
  3. 3 Woman suffered double leg-break after dog collision in Suffolk forest
  1. 4 'A dream come true': Cake shop set to open doors in Suffolk town
  2. 5 Woman convicted of fraud after transferring £75k inheritance to avoid debts
  3. 6 Ipswich Town announce squad numbers for 2022/23 campaign
  4. 7 Family left 'heartbroken' after dad dies from serious injuries at home
  5. 8 Future in doubt for one of Suffolk's largest fireworks displays
  6. 9 12-mile stretch of A14 to close over nights next week for roadworks
  7. 10 'Highly intoxicated' man arrested after alcohol stolen from Suffolk store

The master suite is generously sized and has a window to the front as well as an en suite which has been recently remodelled. It features a double glazed shower unit, vanity unit and twin wash basins.  
 
Dragon House is set well back from the road and accessed by a private gravel driveway with double entrance gates. 

The double garage is fitted with electric up-and-over doors and is linked to the main house via a sheltered area, which provides the ideal spot for an al fresco drink or dinner, even in poor weather. 

Modern en suite shower room with twin wash basins at Dragon House, Jacks Lane, Combs, which is for sale for £650k

The en suite has been remodelled recently, complete with twin wash basins - Credit: David Burr

Large lawned gardens outside Dragon House in Combs, near Stowmarket, which is for sale for over £650k

The gardens wrap around the property and are mainly laid to lawn - Credit: David Burr

Sheltered courtyard outside a 4-bed family home for sale off Jacks Lane, Combs, for offers over £650k

The sheltered courtyard, joining the garage to the house, is an ideal spot for entertaining – even in bad weather - Credit: David Burr

The rest of the gardens encircle the property. A spokesperson for David Burr describes them as “truly magnificent”, with large areas of lawn and well-stocked borders. They also include a south-facing paved terrace and a flint wall which not only makes a pretty backdrop, but also provides privacy. 

For more information, contact David Burr. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Jacks Lane, Combs 
Offers over £650,000 
David Burr, 03339 873623 
www.davidburr.co.uk  

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to the East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Stowmarket News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Tyreece John-Jules gives Town a 1-0 lead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap:John-Jules, Leigh and Ladapo score in 3-1 win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The fire broke out in a field in Stowupland, near Stowmarket

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out in mid Suffolk field

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna applauds fans after the game.

Football | Analysis

Here's where supercomputer predicts Town will finish this season

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Police are treating the blaze that broke out in Knodishall as a suspected arson

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Boys interviewed by police in probe into suspected arson in east Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon