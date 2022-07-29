See inside this £650k home with ‘magnificent’ gardens for sale near Stowmarket

This four-bed home off Jacks Lane in Combs, near Stowmarket, is on the market for offers in excess of £650,000 - Credit: David Burr

A pretty pastel-hued home with large wraparound gardens has come up for sale in Combs, near Stowmarket, for offers over £650,000.

Dragon House is believed to have been built around 35 years ago but is now for sale with estate agents David Burr, who say it offers “well-appointed family accommodation” arranged over two floors.

Accommodation includes a generous reception hall, cloakroom – featuring a remodelled suite – and a good-sized living room with windows to two sides and French doors leading out and into the rear garden.

The living room, which features a huge brick fireplace - Credit: David Burr

The fitted kitchen has lots of storage and worktop space - Credit: David Burr

The dining space has French doors leading out to the terrace - Credit: David Burr

The focal point of the room is a huge brick fireplace, which houses a wood-burning stove and has an oak bressumer beam over the top. A set of interconnecting French doors lead into the dining room.

The ground-floor garden room is light and airy thanks to its extensive windows and vaulted ceiling, and although it is currently used as a home office, it could make an ideal reception space.

Elsewhere there is a good-sized kitchen/breakfast room, which has a window to the rear and overlooks the garden. The space is well-fitted with a range of oak base and wall units – including glazed display cabinets – and work tops. Plenty of storage space is provided by the large walk-in pantry, and it is also fitted with a good range of integrated appliances, including a Smeg double oven, gas hob and dishwasher. Further space is provided by the separate utility room.

The garden room is currently used as an office but offers huge potential - Credit: David Burr

Inside one of the four first-floor bedrooms - Credit: David Burr

The master bedroom has an en suite - Credit: David Burr

Upstairs, the first floor landing leads on to a family bathroom and four bedrooms, most of which have their own fitted storage.

The master suite is generously sized and has a window to the front as well as an en suite which has been recently remodelled. It features a double glazed shower unit, vanity unit and twin wash basins.



Dragon House is set well back from the road and accessed by a private gravel driveway with double entrance gates.

The double garage is fitted with electric up-and-over doors and is linked to the main house via a sheltered area, which provides the ideal spot for an al fresco drink or dinner, even in poor weather.

The en suite has been remodelled recently, complete with twin wash basins - Credit: David Burr

The gardens wrap around the property and are mainly laid to lawn - Credit: David Burr

The sheltered courtyard, joining the garage to the house, is an ideal spot for entertaining – even in bad weather - Credit: David Burr

The rest of the gardens encircle the property. A spokesperson for David Burr describes them as “truly magnificent”, with large areas of lawn and well-stocked borders. They also include a south-facing paved terrace and a flint wall which not only makes a pretty backdrop, but also provides privacy.

For more information, contact David Burr.

PROPERTY FACTS

Jacks Lane, Combs

Offers over £650,000

David Burr, 03339 873623

www.davidburr.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to the East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.