Unique eco home overlooking Newmarket icon is for sale for £945,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:30 PM February 25, 2021   
Exterior photograph of a modern timber framed home with large windows and wooden weatherboard cladding

The property is highly contemporary, featuring an off-pitch roof and weatherboard cladding - Credit: Jackson-Stops

A unique and contemporary home with eco-friendly credentials has come up for sale in Newmarket and is listed with Jackson-Stops for £945,000.

The property was constructed by ecological prefab homebuilder Baufritz in 2008 and is of a contemporary design, with extensive glazing to the front, a striking off-set pitched roof and eye-catching weatherboard cladding. It also benefits from gorgeous views over the famous Tattersalls sale rooms.

Photograph showing sliding doors opening out on to a terrace overlooking a private driveway and countryside beyond

This four-bedroom home in Newmarket is on the market for £945,000 - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Inside, it's packed with modern design features including triple glazing, underfloor heating and a heat recovery and cooling system, as well as a security alarm and Cat 5 data cabling.

Interior photograph of a modern white bedroom looking out through ceiling to floor windows

One of four good-sized bedrooms at the property, - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Living accommodation extends to 3,447 sq ft in total, with a welcoming reception hall that is accessed by a main entrance at the side of the property.

Photograph of a contemporary entrance hall with modern floating wooden staircase looking through to a large reception room with glass patio doors

The property is of a contemporary design, with lots of light and modern fixtures - Credit: Jackson-Stops

There are two spacious reception rooms on the ground floor, both of which feature large windows, as well as an integrated kitchen/breakfast room, shower room and bedroom/study.

Photograph of inside a large and contemporary living area with a sleek and modern dining table in the centre on an abstract rug and large windows overlooking the driveway

One of two reception rooms on the ground floor, overlooking the driveway and countryside beyond - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The first floor is home to a sitting room with sliding doors that lead outside and on to a balcony, as well as the stunning master bedroom which is complete with a dressing room and en suite.

Photograph of a highly modern futuristic looking kitchen with lots of handle-less storage cabinets and a large kitchen island in the centre

The kitchen/breakfast room is integrated with contemporary fixtures and fittings including a sleek kitchen island - Credit: Jackson-Stops

There are also two further en suite bedrooms and a useful laundry room.

In the basement, the property also benefits from a gym, plant room and double garage. There is also a car port.

Contemporary bathroom featuring large grey tiles and a mid-century yet modern sink unit with an inset white basin

The property features four contemporary-designed bath/shower rooms, including en suites to three of the four bedrooms - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The property also features an attractive and low maintenance garden at the rear, which is ideal for entertaining as it enjoys a good degree of privacy and includes a large paved terrace plus a decking. There are also a number of raised shrub beds, a pergola, water feature and two terraces out the front.

Photograph of the interior of a modern and contemporary living area with an L-shaped leather corner sofa and a TV in the corner, as well as a large square patterned rug

The property offers versatile living space - including two large reception rooms on the ground floor and a separate upstairs sitting room - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Contact Jackson-Stops for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Station Approach, Newmarket
Price: £945,000
Jackson-Stops, 01638 816029, www.jackson-stops.co.uk

Exterior photograph of a large contemporary house with wooden weatherboard cladding and a pitched, off-centre roof

This uniquely designed property is on the market for £945,000 - Credit: Jackson-Stops


