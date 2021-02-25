Unique eco home overlooking Newmarket icon is for sale for £945,000

Published: 1:30 PM February 25, 2021

A unique and contemporary home with eco-friendly credentials has come up for sale in Newmarket and is listed with Jackson-Stops for £945,000.

The property was constructed by ecological prefab homebuilder Baufritz in 2008 and is of a contemporary design, with extensive glazing to the front, a striking off-set pitched roof and eye-catching weatherboard cladding. It also benefits from gorgeous views over the famous Tattersalls sale rooms.

Inside, it's packed with modern design features including triple glazing, underfloor heating and a heat recovery and cooling system, as well as a security alarm and Cat 5 data cabling.

Living accommodation extends to 3,447 sq ft in total, with a welcoming reception hall that is accessed by a main entrance at the side of the property.

There are two spacious reception rooms on the ground floor, both of which feature large windows, as well as an integrated kitchen/breakfast room, shower room and bedroom/study.

The first floor is home to a sitting room with sliding doors that lead outside and on to a balcony, as well as the stunning master bedroom which is complete with a dressing room and en suite.

There are also two further en suite bedrooms and a useful laundry room.

In the basement, the property also benefits from a gym, plant room and double garage. There is also a car port.

The property also features an attractive and low maintenance garden at the rear, which is ideal for entertaining as it enjoys a good degree of privacy and includes a large paved terrace plus a decking. There are also a number of raised shrub beds, a pergola, water feature and two terraces out the front.

Contact Jackson-Stops for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Station Approach, Newmarket

Price: £945,000

Jackson-Stops, 01638 816029, www.jackson-stops.co.uk

