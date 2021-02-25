Unique eco home overlooking Newmarket icon is for sale for £945,000
- Credit: Jackson-Stops
A unique and contemporary home with eco-friendly credentials has come up for sale in Newmarket and is listed with Jackson-Stops for £945,000.
The property was constructed by ecological prefab homebuilder Baufritz in 2008 and is of a contemporary design, with extensive glazing to the front, a striking off-set pitched roof and eye-catching weatherboard cladding. It also benefits from gorgeous views over the famous Tattersalls sale rooms.
Inside, it's packed with modern design features including triple glazing, underfloor heating and a heat recovery and cooling system, as well as a security alarm and Cat 5 data cabling.
Living accommodation extends to 3,447 sq ft in total, with a welcoming reception hall that is accessed by a main entrance at the side of the property.
There are two spacious reception rooms on the ground floor, both of which feature large windows, as well as an integrated kitchen/breakfast room, shower room and bedroom/study.
The first floor is home to a sitting room with sliding doors that lead outside and on to a balcony, as well as the stunning master bedroom which is complete with a dressing room and en suite.
There are also two further en suite bedrooms and a useful laundry room.
In the basement, the property also benefits from a gym, plant room and double garage. There is also a car port.
The property also features an attractive and low maintenance garden at the rear, which is ideal for entertaining as it enjoys a good degree of privacy and includes a large paved terrace plus a decking. There are also a number of raised shrub beds, a pergola, water feature and two terraces out the front.
Contact Jackson-Stops for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Station Approach, Newmarket
Price: £945,000
Jackson-Stops, 01638 816029, www.jackson-stops.co.uk