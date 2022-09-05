£1.25m eco home with 'one of the best views in Suffolk' is for sale

Brickfields is a four-bed 'eco sensitive' home up for sale in Aldeburgh for £1.25m - Credit: Palmer & Partners

A four-bed, 'eco sensitive' home has come up for sale in Aldeburgh for £1.25m - and selling agents Palmer & Partners say it offers "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in one of Suffolk's most stunning locations with arguably one of the best views in Suffolk".

The property is just one of nine luxury 'eco sensitive' homes situated at Brickfields, just off Saxmundham Road. The nine homes overlook around 6.5 acres of meadow and offer sweeping views down to the River Alde estuary towards Aldeburgh. The development shares ownership of the meadow and also provides direct access to a jetty on the River Alde itself.

Brickfields overlooks a 6.5 acre meadow and the estuary of the River Alde towards Aldeburgh - Credit: Palmer & Partners

Palmer & Partners describe the home as “eco sensitive” and say it boasts a number of “ecological features”, including sedum flowering plant roof coverings, energy-efficient air source heating and triple-glazing to the windows and doors.

Accommodation is arranged ‘upside down’, with the main living and reception spaces on the upper level and the bedrooms below, which help it make the best of the views available.

Accommodation is arranged 'upside down', with the main living spaces on the upper level and the bedrooms below - Credit: Palmer & Partners

The kitchen is modern and well-fitted with a good range of integrated appliances - Credit: Palmer & Partners

Highlights include the large viewing terrace, which is accessed from the sitting room and looks out over the river, and the high-spec kitchen and dining room which has triple-glazed French doors opening on to a Juliet balcony, also overlooking the meadow and estuary.

The kitchen itself is modern and well-fitted, with an extensive range of eye and base-level units as well as granite work surfaces and integrated appliances, including a hob, dishwasher, fridge and wine cooler.

There is also a shower room.

The sitting room leads out to a viewing terrace, offering gorgeous views - Credit: Palmer & Partners

The four bedrooms are located on the floor below and include two en suite shower rooms. There is also a well-fitted family bathroom.

Outside, the garden is mainly laid to lawn and enclosed by hedging. The property also offers ample off-road parking.

The viewing terrace is spacious and ideal for al fresco dining as it offers far-reaching and uninterrupted views - Credit: Palmer & Partners

The property offers views towards the estuary as well as access to a jetty onto the River Alde - Credit: Palmer & Partners

PROPERTY FACTS

Brickfields, Aldeburgh

Guide price: £1,250,000

Palmer & Partners Suffolk Coast, 01728 888111

www.palmerpartners.com

