News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

£1.25m eco home with 'one of the best views in Suffolk' is for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:17 PM September 5, 2022
Aerial view of Brickfields, a four-bed 'eco sensitive' home up for sale in Aldeburgh for £1.25m

Brickfields is a four-bed 'eco sensitive' home up for sale in Aldeburgh for £1.25m - Credit: Palmer & Partners

A four-bed, 'eco sensitive' home has come up for sale in Aldeburgh for £1.25m - and selling agents Palmer & Partners say it offers "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in one of Suffolk's most stunning locations with arguably one of the best views in Suffolk".

The property is just one of nine luxury 'eco sensitive' homes situated at Brickfields, just off Saxmundham Road. The nine homes overlook around 6.5 acres of meadow and offer sweeping views down to the River Alde estuary towards Aldeburgh. The development shares ownership of the meadow and also provides direct access to a jetty on the River Alde itself. 

Brickfields, a four-bed eco home overlooking meadows and the River Alde towards Aldeburgh which is for sale for £1.25m

Brickfields overlooks a 6.5 acre meadow and the estuary of the River Alde towards Aldeburgh - Credit: Palmer & Partners

Palmer & Partners describe the home as “eco sensitive” and say it boasts a number of “ecological features”, including sedum flowering plant roof coverings, energy-efficient air source heating and triple-glazing to the windows and doors. 

Accommodation is arranged ‘upside down’, with the main living and reception spaces on the upper level and the bedrooms below, which help it make the best of the views available. 

Modern fitted kitchen diner in a 4-bed eco home up for sale in Aldeburgh for £1.25m

Accommodation is arranged 'upside down', with the main living spaces on the upper level and the bedrooms below - Credit: Palmer & Partners

Modern fitted kitchen overlooking the River Alde at a four-bed eco home for sale in Aldeburgh for £1.25m

The kitchen is modern and well-fitted with a good range of integrated appliances - Credit: Palmer & Partners

Highlights include the large viewing terrace, which is accessed from the sitting room and looks out over the river, and the high-spec kitchen and dining room which has triple-glazed French doors opening on to a Juliet balcony, also overlooking the meadow and estuary. 

The kitchen itself is modern and well-fitted, with an extensive range of eye and base-level units as well as granite work surfaces and integrated appliances, including a hob, dishwasher, fridge and wine cooler.  

There is also a shower room. 

Modern light-filled sitting room with patio doors leading to the viewing terrace of a 4-bed eco home for sale in Aldeburgh

The sitting room leads out to a viewing terrace, offering gorgeous views - Credit: Palmer & Partners

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies and two others seriously injured after five-vehicle crash
  2. 2 Car and motorcycle crash on A14 outside Ipswich
  3. 3 Port pays £400 bonus to dockers who worked throughout strike
  1. 4 'I'll get an apology tomorrow' - Stanley boss frustrated after Blues win
  2. 5 Plans for B&B accommodation at historic Suffolk pub granted
  3. 6 Motorcyclist with no licence caught speeding at 147mph on A14 in Suffolk
  4. 7 WW2-themed holiday accommodation plans at former airfield withdrawn
  5. 8 Ipswich recall Hughes from Torquay
  6. 9 Detectorists superfan meets show's stars during filming in east Suffolk
  7. 10 Missing 13-year-old boy from Ipswich found safe

The four bedrooms are located on the floor below and include two en suite shower rooms. There is also a well-fitted family bathroom. 

Outside, the garden is mainly laid to lawn and enclosed by hedging. The property also offers ample off-road parking.

View from the terrace of Brickfields, a four-bed eco home up for sale in Aldeburgh, Suffolk, for £1.25m

The viewing terrace is spacious and ideal for al fresco dining as it offers far-reaching and uninterrupted views - Credit: Palmer & Partners

Route to the water at Aldeburgh from Brickfields, a 4-bed eco home up for sale for £1.25m

The property offers views towards the estuary as well as access to a jetty onto the River Alde - Credit: Palmer & Partners

For more information, contact Palmer & Partners. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Brickfields, Aldeburgh 
Guide price: £1,250,000 
Palmer & Partners Suffolk Coast, 01728 888111 
www.palmerpartners.com 

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Aldeburgh News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

A dog was rescued from the side of the A12 this morning

A12

Police rescue dog from the side of A12

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A drone shot of the fire at Wenhaston

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Huge fire breaks out in east Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The A12 has been closed between Marks Tey and Stanway

A12

Man arrested and A12 closed after serious crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Mrcus Harness cannot get past a defender during the first half at Accrington Stanley.

Football | Live

Matchday Live: How Town's 2-0 win at Accrington unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon