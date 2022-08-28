See inside 'delightful' and 'historic' townhouse with £475k price tag
- Credit: Rufus Owen, Full Aspect
Take a look inside this "delightful" and "historic" townhouse in Suffolk which is on the market for £475,000.
This four-bedroom home is found in Fairfield Road, Framlingham, and is in walking distance of the town centre.
A mid-terrace townhouse made of predominantly timber-framed construction under a tiled roof, this home is a Grade II listed building believed to date back to the 1600s.
Period features in the home include exposed beams, floorboards and fireplaces.
Extensive and sympathetic works to the property have been carried out, including replacing windows with bespoke units, adding a handcrafted staircase and, in recent times, renewing the kitchen.
On the ground floor there is a sitting room, dining room, kitchen, wet room and cloakroom.
On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a bathroom.
On the second floor are two double bedrooms.
The home also benefits from a cellar.
To the rear is a "delightful" west-facing courtyard garden which can be accessed through the house itself or through a neighbouring property's passageway.
Much of the space is currently taken up by a pond which has an abundance of lilies and is home to goldfish.
To the front of the house, there is a dwarf wall and access to the pavement where there is public on-street parking.
Further information about the Fairfield Road home can be found on the Clarke & Simpson website.