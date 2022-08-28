News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside 'delightful' and 'historic' townhouse with £475k price tag

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:45 AM August 28, 2022
This home in Fairfield Road, Framlingham, is on the market with a guide price of £475,000

This home in Fairfield Road, Framlingham, is on the market with a guide price of £475,000 - Credit: Rufus Owen, Full Aspect

Take a look inside this "delightful" and "historic" townhouse in Suffolk which is on the market for £475,000.

This four-bedroom home is found in Fairfield Road, Framlingham, and is in walking distance of the town centre.

A mid-terrace townhouse made of predominantly timber-framed construction under a tiled roof, this home is a Grade II listed building believed to date back to the 1600s.

The sitting area features exposed beams and a fireplace

The sitting area features exposed beams and a fireplace - Credit: Rufus Owen, Full Aspect

Period features in the home include exposed beams, floorboards and fireplaces.

The kitchen renovation 

The kitchen renovation - Credit: Rufus Owen, Full Aspect

Extensive and sympathetic works to the property have been carried out, including replacing windows with bespoke units, adding a handcrafted staircase and, in recent times, renewing the kitchen.

On the ground floor there is a sitting room, dining room, kitchen, wet room and cloakroom.

One of the bedrooms at the Fairfield Road home

One of the bedrooms at the Fairfield Road home - Credit: Rufus Owen, Full Aspect

On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

One of the bedrooms

One of the bedrooms - Credit: Rufus Owen, Full Aspect

On the second floor are two double bedrooms.

The home also benefits from a cellar.

To the rear is a "delightful" west-facing courtyard garden which can be accessed through the house itself or through a neighbouring property's passageway.

The courtyard garden which is currently home to a goldfish pond

The courtyard garden which is currently home to a goldfish pond - Credit: Rufus Owen, Full Aspect

Much of the space is currently taken up by a pond which has an abundance of lilies and is home to goldfish.

To the front of the house, there is a dwarf wall and access to the pavement where there is public on-street parking.

Further information about the Fairfield Road home can be found on the Clarke & Simpson website.

