'Rare' home with Suffolk field views for sale for £785k

A five-bedroom detached family home overlooking open fields has come up for sale in a sought-after Suffolk village.



29 Heathfield, situated in Martlesham Heath, is for sale with Fine & Country for offers over £785,000. It is set in almost a quarter of an acre and backs on to open fields which Fine & Country describe as a “rare opportunity.”



Inside, the living space has been well-arranged, comprising an entrance porch, reception hall and four reception rooms on the ground floor, which includes a particularly spacious lounge and a separate conservatory.

The kitchen is spacious with ample work surfaces and an inset sink, as well as base and wall-level storage cupboards and built-in appliances which include a hob, extractor, dishwasher and double oven/grill. Large windows also overlook the pretty south-facing garden, and there is easy access to the breakfast room.



Upstairs, a galleried landing leads on to five good-sized bedrooms, including an en suite to the master, and a family bathroom which has a bath and separate shower.

A driveway outside provides ample off-road parking for at least six vehicles and there is a double garage with two up-and-over doors at the front, as well as a side entrance.



The garden, which is mainly laid to lawn, wraps around the property, with a patio area running from the conservatory doors at the rear to the opposite end.

PROPERTY FACTS

Martlesham Heath, Ipswich

Offers over £785,000

Fine & Country, 01394 446007, www.fineandcountry.com

