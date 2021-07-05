News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Rare' home with Suffolk field views for sale for £785k

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 6:30 PM July 5, 2021   
Large brick-built driveway with double garage with white doors and a caravan parked outside

Heathfield has a large sweeping drive and a double garage - Credit: Fine & Country

A five-bedroom detached family home overlooking open fields has come up for sale in a sought-after Suffolk village.

29 Heathfield, situated in Martlesham Heath, is for sale with Fine & Country for offers over £785,000. It is set in almost a quarter of an acre and backs on to open fields which Fine & Country describe as a “rare opportunity.”

Inside, the living space has been well-arranged, comprising an entrance porch, reception hall and four reception rooms on the ground floor, which includes a particularly spacious lounge and a separate conservatory.

Aerial view of large brick-built family home with sweeping drive, double garage and caravan parked outside

This five-bed family home in Martlesham Heath is on the market for offers over £785,000 - Credit: Fine & Country

Rear view of large brick-built family home with lawn wraparound garden enclosed by wooden fencing

This five-bedroom home overlooking fields in Martlesham Heath has come up for sale - Credit: Fine & Country

Inside the entrance hall to a property with a porch separated by frosted glass wall and a timber staircase

Inside the entrance hall at Heathfield, which is on the market for offers over £785,000 - Credit: Fine & Country

Kitchen/diner with wall and base pine units, white counter tops, inset electric hob

Inside the open-plan kitchen/diner - Credit: Fine & Country

The kitchen is spacious with ample work surfaces and an inset sink, as well as base and wall-level storage cupboards and built-in appliances which include a hob, extractor, dishwasher and double oven/grill. Large windows also overlook the pretty south-facing garden, and there is easy access to the breakfast room.

Upstairs, a galleried landing leads on to five good-sized bedrooms, including an en suite to the master, and a family bathroom which has a bath and separate shower.

Bedroom with double bed, neutral walls and carpet, grey curtains and bright blue Matisse print on the wall

Inside one of five bedrooms at this property in Martlesham Heath - Credit: Fine & Country

Dining area with large wooden table, wall-mounted TV and five 60s style chairs

The dining area has patio doors leading out and into the garden - Credit: Fine & Country

Large living room with two leather sofas, wall-mounted TV over fireplace

Inside the spacious living room - Credit: Fine & Country

Large conservatory with half brick wall, ceiling fan and blinds pulled down on one side

Inside the large conservatory/garden room, overlooking the garden - Credit: Fine & Country

A driveway outside provides ample off-road parking for at least six vehicles and there is a double garage with two up-and-over doors at the front, as well as a side entrance.

The garden, which is mainly laid to lawn, wraps around the property, with a patio area running from the conservatory doors at the rear to the opposite end.

For more information, contact Fine & Country.

PROPERTY FACTS
Martlesham Heath, Ipswich
Offers over £785,000
Fine & Country, 01394 446007, www.fineandcountry.com

