First look at new million-pound homes coming to Felixstowe

Published: 6:30 AM September 9, 2021

Buyers will be invited to a behind the scenes look at the new homes to be built at Balfour Place, Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club - Credit: Savills

Would-be homeowners are invited to go ‘behind the scenes’ and discover more about an exclusive collection of homes being built on the Suffolk coast at Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club.

Selling agent Savills is hosting an open day at Balfour Place between 1pm and 7pm on Thursday, September 16th.

The five contemporary properties will overlook the historic Deben Estuary – part of the Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) – and are now available to buy off-plan, with prices starting at £1.25m.

Properties at Balfour Place will have gorgeous sea views - Credit: Savills

Designed by award-winning architects Wincer Kievenaar, each home will have three or four en suite bedrooms and at the heart of each property will be an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area.

Other features will vary depending on whether the home is two or three floors, with some having balconies and others a 'crow’s nest' area with rooftop terrace.

Tomline View, another of the properties to be built at Balfour Place, Felixstowe Ferry - Credit: Savills

You may also want to watch:

Buyers will be able to work with the architects to complete the interior design and pick finishes to their own specification - and they will also be given two free golf club memberships for the first two years.

The funds raised from Balfour Place will enable Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club to build a new state-of-the-art clubhouse and provide a café, putting green and viewing platform that will be open to members of the public.

A CGI of the luxury homes to be built at Balfour Place, Felixstowe Ferry - Credit: Savills

Property agent Max Turner, who leads the new homes team at Savills in Ipswich, said the open day will be an opportunity for potential buyers to tour the site and learn more about the development.

“The properties at Balfour Place will be homes to be proud of – designed to complement their historic surroundings and finished to an impeccable standard to provide contemporary and stylish living in a spectacular setting, with unrivalled views across the golf course and looking out to the Deben Estuary and beyond,” he said.

Fernie Lodge, one of the new homes to be built at Balfour Place, Felixstowe - Credit: Savills

“The open day provides the perfect chance for potential buyers to visit the site and get their bearings. However we do ask that those who would like to come along register their interest beforehand.

“When they arrive people will be greeted by a member of the Savills team and offered a guided tour so they can learn more about the development and how it relates to the AONB – standing in the footprints of where the new homes will be built.

Darwin House, one of the new properties to be built at Balfour Place - Credit: Savills

“Once they’ve had a look around we will then take them into the clubhouse where they can start to bring the vision to life. There will be large scale plans of the properties and people will be able to enjoy the views from which the homes will benefit.”

Felixstowe Ferry is one of the oldest golf clubs in England and the development has been named after former captain – and ex British prime minister – AJ Balfour. Each of the houses is also named after an important figure in the club’s 130 year history.

Felixstowe Ferry golf course, where the five new homes will be built - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Max continued: “Felixstowe is fast becoming the next sought-after area to enjoy coastal living in Suffolk, offering a great alternative to the likes of Southwold, Aldeburgh and Woodbridge.

“Felixstowe Ferry meanwhile is a charming fishing and sailing hamlet – close enough to the main town for all its amenities but far enough away for those wanting some peace and quiet. Yet you can easily access excellent road and rail connections to all major regions, including Ipswich for train services into London, Cambridge and Norwich.”

David Spencer, general manager of Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club, added: “The redevelopment project will safeguard the future of golf in Felixstowe into the 21st century, while at the same time enabling the club to forge much closer links with the local community in order to make golf more accessible to everyone.”

To register your interest for the open day or for more information about Balfour Place contact Max Turner at Savills in Ipswich on 01473 234826 or email mturner@savills.com.

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.