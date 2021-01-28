Suffolk couple uses Instagram to document journey as first-time buyers

Promotion

With views of the nearby beach from their bedroom window and light and bright open-plan living, it was definitely a case of Christmas arriving early for first-time buyers Jade Cavanagh and her long-term partner Alan Major.



The couple completed a move to Laureate Fields in Old Felixstowe at the beginning of December – exchanging contracts on their new two- bedroom semi-detached home just in time for the festive season.

Jade Cavanagh and Alan Major have bought their first home at Laureate Fields in Felixstowe - Credit: Savills/Contributed

As first time buyers they also qualified for the Help to Buy scheme – with just a 5% deposit needed on their £255,000 purchase.



Graphic designer Jade, 27, who set up a dedicated Instagram account – JadeAliceHome – to document the move, said: “We heard about Laureate Fields from friends. Both Alan and I are from Ipswich but we work in Felixstowe so thought it would be nice to move that little bit nearer. As soon as we started looking around we knew the development was right for us.



“First and foremost it’s a lovely location – very close to the beach but also not too far from town. The view from our bedroom window is absolutely stunning and because it’s open plan the sun shines through all day.



“It’s also been very thoughtfully designed, the two bedrooms are a good size and there’s a very nice back garden with a patio.



“The whole move took just eight weeks in total. Everything went very smoothly. We’re now just so excited and can’t wait to start this next chapter in our lives.”

Laureate Fields in Old Felixstowe includes contemporary one and two-bed apartments and two, three and four-bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached houses - Credit: Savills



Commenting on her Instagram posts Jade added: “I really started the account just so Alan and I could have a record of buying our first house together. It was lovely because we were able to document the whole process – from searching and putting in an offer through to reservation and getting the keys. By the time we’d moved in I think we had something like 4,700 followers.



“We’ve received some very positive comments and it really seems to have caught people’s imagination. As well as giving an insight into what it’s like to buy your first home we’ve also been able to share design ideas, ask advice and get some hints and tips on the buying process.”



Laureate Fields is a contemporary collection of one and two-bed apartments and two, three and four-bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached houses off Ferry Road in Old Felixstowe. Designed and built to a high specification by developer Generator Group, the homes are on sale with Savills in Ipswich with prices from £154,950.

Laureate Fields is a contemporary collection of one and two-bed apartments and two, three and four-bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached houses off Ferry Road in Old Felixstowe - Credit: Savills

Features of note at at the properties include impressive open-plan living and dining areas with high vaulted ceilings and skylights, German-engineered kitchens with Bosch integrated appliances and bathroom suites with Duravit ceramic wash hand basins, rain showers and large wall mounted mirrors.



Max Turner, who leads the new homes team at Savills Ipswich, said: “Lifestyle relocation remains a big theme and people continue to reassess their work-life balance. Now more than ever buyers want somewhere with greater space, a large garden and easy access to the countryside and coast.



“Laureate Fields has this in abundance and we have seen very strong demand, with all properties in phase one now completely sold. Phase two is also continuing to sell well and new properties will be launched onto the market in the coming weeks.



“The development is the perfect mix for modern homeowners, whether you’re a first-time buyer, a family or planning your retirement and looking for an exceptional quality of life. The spacious open-plan living areas are particularly impressive – with lots of natural light that give a bright and airy feel throughout, combining comfort, style and convenience.

Laureate Fields is a contemporary collection of one and two-bed apartments and two, three and four-bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached houses off Ferry Road in Old Felixstowe - Credit: Savills

“We are currently operating a virtual first approach and encouraging everyone to view the scheme through our online video tours in the first instance.

All other viewings are strictly by appointment only and we will have stringent social distancing and other safety measures in place.”



For more information about Laureate Fields or to arrange a virtual viewing contact Max Turner at Savills Ipswich on 01473 234826 or email MTurner@savills.com