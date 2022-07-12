Huge Arts and Crafts home with its own 'oasis' is for sale at £1.15m

A five-bedroom Arts and Crafts home has come up for sale in Woodbridge for £1.15m - Credit: Fenn Wright

A unique Arts and Crafts style home with an impressive garden 'room' has come up for sale in Woodbridge.

Fitzgerald Corner was built in the 1930s and stands in an elevated position at the top of Victoria Road, a conservation area which is also within walking distance of the centre of Woodbridge. It is listed for sale with Fenn Wright for £1.15m.

The property beautifully mixes character and charm with modern living spaces – and even the front door is pretty, arched in shape with a hand-painted stained glass window in the centre.

The living room has huge windows looking out across the gardens - Credit: Fenn Wright

The open-plan living and dining space - Credit: Fenn Wright

Inside, the generously-sized hallway is fitted with its original wooden flooring, and to the rear there is a large open-plan living space comprising a kitchen area as well as living and kitchen space.

The kitchen is fitted with a large island and solid oak worktops, plus a good range of fitted wall and floor units which provide plenty of storage.

The room has an exceptionally light and airy feel thanks to two sets of bi-fold doors which open out onto the garden and raised deck, and there is also space for a large dining table.

The kitchen is modern and well-fitted with a breakfast bar - Credit: Fenn Wright

The open-plan living space is bright and airy - Credit: Fenn Wright

The sitting room leads outside to an al fresco dining area - Credit: Fenn Wright

Also on the ground-floor is a utility area and cloakroom. To the front of the property there is a good-sized home office, which could also be used as an additional guest bedroom.

The sitting room is a pleasant space with fitted shelving and storage units and French doors which lead out to the property's very own 'oasis' – a shaded loggia area with climbing plants seamlessly blending the out with the in.

On the opposite side of the property, but still on the ground floor, there are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The property has been beautifully renovated to combine its original character and charm with modern living spaces - Credit: Fenn Wright

Doors to the sitting room lead out to the garden surrounded by climbing plants - Credit: Fenn Wright

An oak staircase leads up to the spacious first floor landing which includes a reading area and leads to a generous master bedroom with additional dressing room and luxury en suite. The bedroom has doors to the side, leading to a rooftop garden that sits above the loggia and is surrounded by wisteria.

Also on this floor is a further double bedroom with enough space for a king-size bed and a guest shower room.

Concealed doorways in both upstairs bedrooms lead to good-sized loft storage, which is easily accessible.

The property has its own rooftop garden - Credit: Fenn Wright

The first-floor bedrooms feature concealed entrances to the loft space - Credit: Fenn Wright

The master bedroom - Credit: Fenn Wright

Outside, the property benefits from a large landscaped garden which extends to around a quarter of an acre and wraps around the property.

From the impressive raised decking area, there are standing views towards Sutton Hoo, as well as further areas of interest including a recessed patio and pergola, which links the different sections of the garden.

To the front and side there is a large gravelled driveway, offering parking for up to three vehicles as well as a garage with power, light and an EV charging point.

Several pretty pathways have also been created to meander around the garden's well-stocked shrubs and beds.

PROPERTY FACTS

Victoria Road, Woodbridge

Guide price: £1,150,000

Fenn Wright, 01394 333346

www.fennwright.co.uk

