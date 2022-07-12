News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Huge Arts and Crafts home with its own 'oasis' is for sale at £1.15m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 12:37 PM July 12, 2022
Updated: 12:38 PM July 12, 2022
Pretty Arts and Crafts home dating back to the 1930s for sale in Woodbridge, Suffolk, for £1.15m

A five-bedroom Arts and Crafts home has come up for sale in Woodbridge for £1.15m - Credit: Fenn Wright

A unique Arts and Crafts style home with an impressive garden 'room' has come up for sale in Woodbridge.

Fitzgerald Corner was built in the 1930s and stands in an elevated position at the top of Victoria Road, a conservation area which is also within walking distance of the centre of Woodbridge. It is listed for sale with Fenn Wright for £1.15m.

The property beautifully mixes character and charm with modern living spaces – and even the front door is pretty, arched in shape with a hand-painted stained glass window in the centre.

Modern living room with windows in a 5-bed home for sale off Victoria Street, Woodbridge

The living room has huge windows looking out across the gardens - Credit: Fenn Wright

Open-plan living dining space in a 5-bed home for sale in Woodbridge, Suffolk, for £1.15m

The open-plan living and dining space - Credit: Fenn Wright

Inside, the generously-sized hallway is fitted with its original wooden flooring, and to the rear there is a large open-plan living space comprising a kitchen area as well as living and kitchen space.

The kitchen is fitted with a large island and solid oak worktops, plus a good range of fitted wall and floor units which provide plenty of storage.

The room has an exceptionally light and airy feel thanks to two sets of bi-fold doors which open out onto the garden and raised deck, and there is also space for a large dining table.

Modern well-fitted kitchen with breakfast bar in a 5-bed home for sale in Woodbridge, Suffolk

The kitchen is modern and well-fitted with a breakfast bar - Credit: Fenn Wright

Modern open-plan living space in a 5-bed Arts and Crafts home for sale in Woodbridge

The open-plan living space is bright and airy - Credit: Fenn Wright

Modern sitting area with door leading out to a loggia and al fresco dining space at a five bed home for sale in Woodbridge

The sitting room leads outside to an al fresco dining area - Credit: Fenn Wright

Also on the ground-floor is a utility area and cloakroom. To the front of the property there is a good-sized home office, which could also be used as an additional guest bedroom.

The sitting room is a pleasant space with fitted shelving and storage units and French doors which lead out to the property's very own 'oasis' – a shaded loggia area with climbing plants seamlessly blending the out with the in.

On the opposite side of the property, but still on the ground floor, there are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Modern bathroom space at Fitzgerald Corner, a 5-bed home for sale in Woodbridge for £1.15m

The property has been beautifully renovated to combine its original character and charm with modern living spaces - Credit: Fenn Wright

Outdoor seating area at Fitzgerald Corner, Woodbridge, which is up for sale for £1.15m

Doors to the sitting room lead out to the garden surrounded by climbing plants - Credit: Fenn Wright

An oak staircase leads up to the spacious first floor landing which includes a reading area and leads to a generous master bedroom with additional dressing room and luxury en suite. The bedroom has doors to the side, leading to a rooftop garden that sits above the loggia and is surrounded by wisteria.

Also on this floor is a further double bedroom with enough space for a king-size bed and a guest shower room.

Concealed doorways in both upstairs bedrooms lead to good-sized loft storage, which is easily accessible.

Rooftop area above the loggia at Fitzgerald Corner, Woodbridge, a 5-bed family home for sale for £1.15m

The property has its own rooftop garden - Credit: Fenn Wright

One of the double bedrooms on the first floor of Fitzgerald Corner, a 5-bed home for sale in Woodbridge for £1.15m

The first-floor bedrooms feature concealed entrances to the loft space - Credit: Fenn Wright

Large master bedroom at Fitzgerald Corner, a 5-bed Arts and Crafts home for sale in Woodbridge for £1.15m

The master bedroom - Credit: Fenn Wright

Outside, the property benefits from a large landscaped garden which extends to around a quarter of an acre and wraps around the property.

From the impressive raised decking area, there are standing views towards Sutton Hoo, as well as further areas of interest including a recessed patio and pergola, which links the different sections of the garden.

To the front and side there is a large gravelled driveway, offering parking for up to three vehicles as well as a garage with power, light and an EV charging point.

Several pretty pathways have also been created to meander around the garden's well-stocked shrubs and beds.

For more information, contact Fenn Wright.

PROPERTY FACTS
Victoria Road, Woodbridge
Guide price: £1,150,000
Fenn Wright, 01394 333346
www.fennwright.co.uk

