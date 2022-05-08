News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

5 of Suffolk's most colourful streets

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:00 PM May 8, 2022
Aldeburgh beach

Aldeburgh seafront is bursting with colour - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Suffolk is home to an abundance of idyllic towns and villages and many contain some vibrant and bright streets that are a joy to walk down.

The county is arguably one of the United Kingdom's most picturesque and all across Suffolk, people will be able to name a whole host of beauty spots.

Here are just five of Suffolk's most colourful streets.

Bridge Street, Bungay

Bridge street, Bungay.PHOTO: Nick Butcher

- Credit: Nick Butcher

Bridge Street in Bungay is one of the prettiest streets in east Suffolk.

Visitors coming over the River Waveney on the A143 are welcomed by a colourful array of homes on both sides of the street.

High Street, Southwold

Southwold has a high number of people who own second homes

Southwold High Street is a colourful spectacle, especially in the Suffolk sun - Credit: Archant

The quintessential seaside town of Southwold attracts thousands of visitors every summer and the bunting that waves above High Street makes quite a picture in the sunshine.

Most Read

  1. 1 Queen's Platinum Jubilee Flypast to pass over Suffolk
  2. 2 Metal detectorist unearths 570-year old rare spoon
  3. 3 No expense spared re-opening luxurious Suffolk hotel and restaurant
  1. 4 Man arrested after motorcyclist killed in five-vehicle crash on A120
  2. 5 Driver taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' following crash
  3. 6 Man thanks teens who helped him home after serious fall
  4. 7 Man charged with firearms and drug offences after Range Rover crash
  5. 8 Three-bed house with fish and chip shop and mobile van for sale
  6. 9 VOTE NOW: Have your say on Suffolk's best fish and chips
  7. 10 'He was our rock' - Family's tribute to Ipswich carpet and bed businessman

A twice-weekly market is held at the junction opposite the Swan Hotel, a building which dates back to the 17th century.

Ipswich Waterfront

Ipswich Waterfront

Could Ipswich get a big boost from city status? - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

When the sun reflects off the water, Ipswich Waterfront becomes breath-taking.

With art murals and ship sails, your eyes won't know where to look.

High Street, Debenham

The High Street in Debenham

The High Street in Debenham - Credit: Google Maps

The pastel coloured homes in Debenham's High Street are perfectly complimented with an abundance of greenery.

A small fork from the River Deben also runs along a section of the main road through the village.

Aldeburgh Seafront

The colourful row of seafront houses in the popular coastal town of Aldeburgh, Suffolk, UK on a sunn

Aldeburgh's seafront is home to some iconic buildings - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Aldeburgh is a place bursting with colour and the iconic seafront buildings help bring the coastal town to life.

For those looking for a coastal escape, Aldeburgh is among the best places Suffolk has to offer.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

James Norwood celebrates scoring.

Football

Town confirm four exits as out-of-contract players depart

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Boxford butcher Alan Leeder is celebrating 15 years of running his own store

Food and Drink

'It's been a rollercoaster' - Suffolk butchers' celebrates 15 years

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Garry Cook (inset) will be head chef at The Bell Hotel in Saxmundham when it reopens

Food and Drink

Head chef with 'love of Suffolk' to serve diners at revamped historic hotel

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Police believe the thefts of alloy wheels from a BMW and an Audi in Bury St Edmunds are linked. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live News

Rogue trader demands £450 from victim on doorstep in Bury St Edmunds

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon