5 of Suffolk's most colourful streets

Suffolk is home to an abundance of idyllic towns and villages and many contain some vibrant and bright streets that are a joy to walk down.

The county is arguably one of the United Kingdom's most picturesque and all across Suffolk, people will be able to name a whole host of beauty spots.

Here are just five of Suffolk's most colourful streets.

Bridge Street, Bungay

Bridge Street in Bungay is one of the prettiest streets in east Suffolk.

Visitors coming over the River Waveney on the A143 are welcomed by a colourful array of homes on both sides of the street.

High Street, Southwold

The quintessential seaside town of Southwold attracts thousands of visitors every summer and the bunting that waves above High Street makes quite a picture in the sunshine.

A twice-weekly market is held at the junction opposite the Swan Hotel, a building which dates back to the 17th century.

Ipswich Waterfront

When the sun reflects off the water, Ipswich Waterfront becomes breath-taking.

With art murals and ship sails, your eyes won't know where to look.

High Street, Debenham

The pastel coloured homes in Debenham's High Street are perfectly complimented with an abundance of greenery.

A small fork from the River Deben also runs along a section of the main road through the village.

Aldeburgh Seafront

Aldeburgh is a place bursting with colour and the iconic seafront buildings help bring the coastal town to life.

For those looking for a coastal escape, Aldeburgh is among the best places Suffolk has to offer.