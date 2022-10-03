Suffolk pub conversion to go up for sale in a 24-hour auction
A five-bedroom home converted out of a former Grade II listed pub in Stanton, between Bury St Edmunds and Diss, will go under the hammer at auction next week.
The former The Rose & Crown pub on Bury Road is being converted into a spacious five-bedroom home and is now for sale almost complete.
Auction House East Anglia, handling the purchase, describe it as an “exceptional opportunity to acquire a unique and near completed conversion project”.
The property is being sold online through an unconditional auction - meaning it's subject to “immediate exchange”. Bidding opens at 1pm on Monday, October 10 and closes shortly after 1pm on Tuesday, October 11. The minimum opening bid starts at £450,000.
The building, which was formerly known as the Rose & Crown Inn, dates back to the early 19th century and by 1844, it was one of three public houses and three beer houses in the area.
Despite extensive renovations to modernise and convert it, the building still boasts a number of original period features, including feature fireplaces, shallow canted bay windows and a thatched roof.
The property has been on the market before, mid-renovation, and its modern accommodation includes a large open-plan kitchen, dining room and two further reception spaces, plus a large cellar, five bedrooms and four bath/shower rooms.
A spokesperson for Auction House East Anglia says it now provides a substantial detached family home and includes gated off-road parking and a large garden.
For more information, including bidding instructions and legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia.
PROPERTY FACTS
Bury Road, Stanton
Guide price: £450,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia