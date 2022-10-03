Suffolk pub conversion to go up for sale in a 24-hour auction

A former pub known as The Rose & Crown, off Bury Road in Stanton, has been converted into a five-bed home - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A five-bedroom home converted out of a former Grade II listed pub in Stanton, between Bury St Edmunds and Diss, will go under the hammer at auction next week.

The former The Rose & Crown pub on Bury Road is being converted into a spacious five-bedroom home and is now for sale almost complete.

Auction House East Anglia, handling the purchase, describe it as an “exceptional opportunity to acquire a unique and near completed conversion project”.

The dining room - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The former pub has been almost fully converted into a substantial family home with several reception spaces - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The kitchen/breakfast room is modern and newly fitted - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property is being sold online through an unconditional auction - meaning it's subject to “immediate exchange”. Bidding opens at 1pm on Monday, October 10 and closes shortly after 1pm on Tuesday, October 11. The minimum opening bid starts at £450,000.

The building, which was formerly known as the Rose & Crown Inn, dates back to the early 19th century and by 1844, it was one of three public houses and three beer houses in the area.

Despite extensive renovations to modernise and convert it, the building still boasts a number of original period features, including feature fireplaces, shallow canted bay windows and a thatched roof.

The property has been on the market before, mid-renovation, and its modern accommodation includes a large open-plan kitchen, dining room and two further reception spaces, plus a large cellar, five bedrooms and four bath/shower rooms.

One of the new modern bathrooms, which features a free-standing roll-top bath in the centre - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Inside one of the five bedrooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property still has a large cellar - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A spokesperson for Auction House East Anglia says it now provides a substantial detached family home and includes gated off-road parking and a large garden.

For more information, including bidding instructions and legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia.

PROPERTY FACTS

Bury Road, Stanton

Guide price: £450,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100

www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia