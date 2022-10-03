News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

Suffolk pub conversion to go up for sale in a 24-hour auction

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:11 PM October 3, 2022
A former pub known as The Rose & Crown, off Bury Road in Stanton, has been converted into a five-bed home

A former pub known as The Rose & Crown, off Bury Road in Stanton, has been converted into a five-bed home - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A five-bedroom home converted out of a former Grade II listed pub in Stanton, between Bury St Edmunds and Diss, will go under the hammer at auction next week. 

The former The Rose & Crown pub on Bury Road is being converted into a spacious five-bedroom home and is now for sale almost complete. 

Auction House East Anglia, handling the purchase, describe it as an “exceptional opportunity to acquire a unique and near completed conversion project”.

Dining rom inside the newly converted former The Rose & Crown pub in Stanton near Bury St Edmunds which is for sale

The dining room - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Reception room in a converted pub for sale at auction off Bury Road in Stanton in Suffolk

The former pub has been almost fully converted into a substantial family home with several reception spaces - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Newly fitted kitchen/breakfast room in a converted public house for sale off Bury Road in Stanton, Suffolk

The kitchen/breakfast room is modern and newly fitted - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property is being sold online through an unconditional auction - meaning it's subject to “immediate exchange”. Bidding opens at 1pm on Monday, October 10 and closes shortly after 1pm on Tuesday, October 11. The minimum opening bid starts at £450,000. 

The building, which was formerly known as the Rose & Crown Inn, dates back to the early 19th century and by 1844, it was one of three public houses and three beer houses in the area.

Despite extensive renovations to modernise and convert it, the building still boasts a number of original period features, including feature fireplaces, shallow canted bay windows and a thatched roof. 

The property has been on the market before, mid-renovation, and its modern accommodation includes a large open-plan kitchen, dining room and two further reception spaces, plus a large cellar, five bedrooms and four bath/shower rooms. 

Modern bathroom with free-standing roll-top tub in the converted The Rose & Crown pub for sale in Stanton

One of the new modern bathrooms, which features a free-standing roll-top bath in the centre - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

One of five large bedrooms in a converted pub for sale at auction off Bury Road, Stanton

Inside one of the five bedrooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Large cellar full of stuff in the old storage rooms beneath a former pub now converted into a house for sale in Stanton

The property still has a large cellar - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Most Read

  1. 1 'Blissful' Suffolk beach named as one of the best in the UK
  2. 2 Boy, 17, arrested after teenage girl stabbed in east Suffolk village
  3. 3 Solar farm developer eyes up 116-acre site in south Suffolk village
  1. 4 Road blocked as van overturns after crash
  2. 5 Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings
  3. 6 Thieves continue to strike oil in Suffolk as fuel crisis deepens
  4. 7 Revealed: Suffolk's winners of the People's Postcode Lottery in September
  5. 8 Town's Barnardo's charity shop forced to close its doors
  6. 9 Pictures reveal aftermath of blaze that destroyed caravan in garden
  7. 10 Village sports club celebrates opening of £700,000 clubhouse

A spokesperson for Auction House East Anglia says it now provides a substantial detached family home and includes gated off-road parking and a large garden. 

For more information, including bidding instructions and legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Bury Road, Stanton 
Guide price: £450,000 
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100 
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia 

Bury St Edmunds News
Diss News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Wendy Menzi pulling a pint at The Five Bells in Great Cornard

Suffolk Live News

'It's been my life': Last orders for popular Suffolk pub

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Freddie Ladapo celebrates scoring to take Town 2-1 ahead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 3-2 win against Portsmouth unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna salutes fans after the final whistle.

Football | Match reaction

'It's a false kindness designed to trap and trick' - McKenna on...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A crash between a car and a tractor has blocked the A14 near Stowmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 partly reopens after crash between car and tractor

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon