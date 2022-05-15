Four-bedroom cottage on Dunwich clifftops for sale for £295k
- Credit: Clarke & Simpson
A four-bedroom cottage on the clifftops at Dunwich has come onto the market.
The house is approached via a road, which comes up through the village and was originally built for the coastguard.
The UK Coastguard was established in 1809 to counteract smuggling and officers were initially based in Martello Towers.
They later moved to dedicated cottages such as these ones which are thought to date from the 1820s.
A crew of men and their families would have lived in the cottages.
In addition, there might have been a watchtower attached to the building, which likely would have held rockets for communicating with other stations along the coast.
Upon entering, you find yourself in a small hallway, with doors leading to a kitchen and sitting room.
The dining room is south facing and has a fireplace with a wood-burning stove and fitted shelving.
A door from the dining room leads through to the sitting room – a more spacious area which also contains a brick fireplace.
The property has four bedrooms, one of which is located downstairs and is accessed through a central hallway connected to the dining room and sitting room.
Upstairs, there are three slightly smaller bedrooms, two of which have fireplaces, and all three of which command fantastic views over the sea.
Situated in a commanding position atop the cliff in the heart of the village, the cottage is within easy walking distance of Floras Tea Room, which serves fish and chips, and the popular Ship pub.
The property is on the market with Clarke & Simpson for £295,000.