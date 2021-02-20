Could this unusual chapel shaped like a coffin be your new home?

Published: 7:00 AM February 20, 2021

The former baptist chapel in Fressingfield, which was constructed in the 1830s, is for sale with planning permission to convert it into a home - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

An unusual opportunity to convert a former chapel into a new home has become available in Fressingfield near Framlingham.

The former baptist chapel, which was built by George Denny Spratt and opened in 1835, is currently listed with selling agents Clarke & Simpson at a guide price of £320,000.

Planning permission and listed building consent has been granted to convert the building into a single four-bedroom home - and if that's not enough to whet your appetite to embark on a truly one-of-a-kind project, then the unique shape of the building might.

The chapel was built in the shape of a coffin to remind people of the mortality of life. It is believed to have accommodated 700 people in its early days, with a gallery round the outside and an in-built baptistry.

The ground floor is to comprise an entrance hall, kitchen, utility room, dining room, living room and ground-floor bedroom and shower room, as designed by Gorniak & Mckechnie Ltd Architects and Designers, based in Eye - Credit: Gorniak & Mckechnie Ltd Architects and Designers

The box pews and pulpit were replaced in 1912 and, years later, classrooms and a large hexagonal hall were also added.

Now the congregation is moving to a new home on School Lane, allowing the 185-year-old building to find a new lease of life as a private home.

Approved plans for the new home, designed by Gorniak & Mckechnie Ltd Architects and Designers, based in Eye, comprise an entrance hall, kitchen, utility room, dining room, living room and ground-floor bedroom and shower room. Four bedrooms, plus two shower rooms, are to be built on the first floor, as well as a study.

Plans for the first floor, designed by Gorniak & Mckechnie Ltd Architects and Designers, features four bedrooms, two shower rooms and a study - Credit: Gorniak & Mckechnie Ltd Architects and Designers

The property will also benefit from an integral garage and a courtyard garden.

For more information, contact Clarke & Simpson.

PROPERTY FACTS

Fressingfield, near Framlingham

Guide price: £320,000

Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200, www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk