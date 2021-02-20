News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Could this unusual chapel shaped like a coffin be your new home?

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 7:00 AM February 20, 2021   
Large hexagonal shaped brick-built chapel set at the back of a large graveyard with headstones under a blue sky

The former baptist chapel in Fressingfield, which was constructed in the 1830s, is for sale with planning permission to convert it into a home - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

An unusual opportunity to convert a former chapel into a new home has become available in Fressingfield near Framlingham.

The former baptist chapel, which was built by George Denny Spratt and opened in 1835, is currently listed with selling agents Clarke & Simpson at a guide price of £320,000.

Planning permission and listed building consent has been granted to convert the building into a single four-bedroom home - and if that's not enough to whet your appetite to embark on a truly one-of-a-kind project, then the unique shape of the building might.

The chapel was built in the shape of a coffin to remind people of the mortality of life. It is believed to have accommodated 700 people in its early days, with a gallery round the outside and an in-built baptistry.

Black and white architectural drawing

The ground floor is to comprise an entrance hall, kitchen, utility room, dining room, living room and ground-floor bedroom and shower room, as designed by Gorniak & Mckechnie Ltd Architects and Designers, based in Eye - Credit: Gorniak & Mckechnie Ltd Architects and Designers

The box pews and pulpit were replaced in 1912 and, years later, classrooms and a large hexagonal hall were also added.

Now the congregation is moving to a new home on School Lane, allowing the 185-year-old building to find a new lease of life as a private home.

Approved plans for the new home, designed by Gorniak & Mckechnie Ltd Architects and Designers, based in Eye, comprise an entrance hall, kitchen, utility room, dining room, living room and ground-floor bedroom and shower room. Four bedrooms, plus two shower rooms, are to be built on the first floor, as well as a study.

Architectural drawing showing detailed plans for a chapel conversion

Plans for the first floor, designed by Gorniak & Mckechnie Ltd Architects and Designers, features four bedrooms, two shower rooms and a study - Credit: Gorniak & Mckechnie Ltd Architects and Designers

The property will also benefit from an integral garage and a courtyard garden.

For more information, contact Clarke & Simpson.

PROPERTY FACTS
Fressingfield, near Framlingham
Guide price: £320,000
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200, www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

Photograph from the gallery of a large chapel looking into large reception space

The chapel was opened in 1835 and is believed to have accommodated 700 people, but is now being sold with planning permission and listed building consent to turn it into a private home - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

