Wow factor home in wing of Georgian country house for sale for £1.75m

Published: 5:43 PM April 16, 2021

Gainsborough Wing, part of Exning House in Newmarket, is Grade II listed - Credit: Savills

Part of a substantial wing of a Georgian country house has come up for sale with Savills at a guide price of £1.75m - and it's even named after a famous Suffolk painter.

Gainsborough Wing is the oldest part of Exning House in Newmarket, which formed the central part of the sprawling 3,000-acre Exning Estate.

The original house was designed in 1734 and then later added to, after renowned architect Philip Webb was commissioned to extend it.

Gainsborough Wing is Grade II listed with stunning Georgian period features and parkland-style grounds - Credit: Savills

The property offers beautifully proportioned living spaces with sash windows that let in lots of lovely light - Credit: Savills

Large sash windows bathe the rooms in plenty of natural light, accentuating their period detail - Credit: Savills

The Gainsborough Wing was part of the original house, and is Grade II listed. Over the years, it has been a home, a care home and now, following a comprehensive refurbishment, is the location for 10 individual residential units that are part of a gated site.

"The only way to describe the property is wow!" says Savills' property agent James Barnett. "The proportions from this period of architecture are so beautifully displayed it's a joy to show it and to see people's faces when they walk around.”

There's no denying that the property is superbly presented, with two impressive reception halls on the ground floor and a grand sweeping staircase that features an original pendant chandelier with two lanterns.

Its principal rooms include a drawing room, dining room and beautifully fitted kitchen with large four-oven Aga, plus a lovely garden room offering spectacular views over the grounds.

The sweeping grand staircase features an original pendant chandelier with glazed lanterns - Credit: Savills

The sun room area offers lovely views over the parkland-style grounds - Credit: Savills

Gainsborough Wing, part of Exning House in Newmarket, is on the market at a guide price of £1.75m - Credit: Savills

The lower ground floor features a cinema room, complete with mood lighting and a drop-down screen, plus a games room/gym and the property's original wine cellar.

Back in the entrance hall, a beautiful sweeping staircase leads upstairs. There is a master bedroom with large dressing room and luxurious en suite bathroom on the first floor, alongside a second bedroom suite and a smaller nursery bedroom or study.

Three further bedrooms and two bathrooms, including an en suite, can be found upstairs, while the sixth bedroom has been converted into a convenient dressing room.

The bathrooms are spacious yet contemporary and decorate to retain a period style - Credit: Savills

The lower ground floor is also home to a fully integrated cinema room - Credit: Savills

Also on the ground floor is the property's original wine cellar - Credit: Savills

Outside, the house is accessed by a drive which the property shares with Rosetti Hall - a Grade II* listed property, constructed in 1895 as part of the extension - and The Lodge House.

Gainsborough Wing also has access to a double garage, private terrace and the communal gardens, which extend to over eight acres and include a tennis court.

Gainsborough Wing enjoys access to communal grounds which extend to over eight acres - Credit: Savills

Contact Savills for more information.



PROPERTY FACTS

Cotton End Road, Newmarket

Guide price: £1,750,000

Savills, 01223 347241, www.savills.com