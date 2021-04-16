Gallery
Wow factor home in wing of Georgian country house for sale for £1.75m
- Credit: Savills
Part of a substantial wing of a Georgian country house has come up for sale with Savills at a guide price of £1.75m - and it's even named after a famous Suffolk painter.
Gainsborough Wing is the oldest part of Exning House in Newmarket, which formed the central part of the sprawling 3,000-acre Exning Estate.
The original house was designed in 1734 and then later added to, after renowned architect Philip Webb was commissioned to extend it.
The Gainsborough Wing was part of the original house, and is Grade II listed. Over the years, it has been a home, a care home and now, following a comprehensive refurbishment, is the location for 10 individual residential units that are part of a gated site.
"The only way to describe the property is wow!" says Savills' property agent James Barnett. "The proportions from this period of architecture are so beautifully displayed it's a joy to show it and to see people's faces when they walk around.”
You may also want to watch:
There's no denying that the property is superbly presented, with two impressive reception halls on the ground floor and a grand sweeping staircase that features an original pendant chandelier with two lanterns.
Its principal rooms include a drawing room, dining room and beautifully fitted kitchen with large four-oven Aga, plus a lovely garden room offering spectacular views over the grounds.
Most Read
- 1 'I will be like Demolition Man... there will be a lot of pain' - Cook on his Town squad overhaul
- 2 Rise in number of Covid patients in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals
- 3 Judge heading to Ipswich exit as contract clause could end Irishman's Portman Road stay
- 4 All 24 League One home kits ranked from worst to first
- 5 Ipswich Town owner Johnson close to adding another club to his portfolio
- 6 Peter Andre visits Ipswich for post-lockdown haircut
- 7 Next steps outlined for decision on A12 traffic light plans
- 8 Suffolk police teams to star in new documentary series on Dave
- 9 Names of couple found dead in Woodbridge confirmed
- 10 'He goes with our best wishes' - Cook confirms Judge will leave Town
The lower ground floor features a cinema room, complete with mood lighting and a drop-down screen, plus a games room/gym and the property's original wine cellar.
Back in the entrance hall, a beautiful sweeping staircase leads upstairs. There is a master bedroom with large dressing room and luxurious en suite bathroom on the first floor, alongside a second bedroom suite and a smaller nursery bedroom or study.
Three further bedrooms and two bathrooms, including an en suite, can be found upstairs, while the sixth bedroom has been converted into a convenient dressing room.
Outside, the house is accessed by a drive which the property shares with Rosetti Hall - a Grade II* listed property, constructed in 1895 as part of the extension - and The Lodge House.
Gainsborough Wing also has access to a double garage, private terrace and the communal gardens, which extend to over eight acres and include a tennis court.
Contact Savills for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Cotton End Road, Newmarket
Guide price: £1,750,000
Savills, 01223 347241, www.savills.com