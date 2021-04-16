News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Wow factor home in wing of Georgian country house for sale for £1.75m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:43 PM April 16, 2021   
Photograph showing a large brick-built Georgian country house with columned entrance porch and sweeping lawns

Gainsborough Wing, part of Exning House in Newmarket, is Grade II listed - Credit: Savills

Part of a substantial wing of a Georgian country house has come up for sale with Savills at a guide price of £1.75m - and it's even named after a famous Suffolk painter.

Gainsborough Wing is the oldest part of Exning House in Newmarket, which formed the central part of the sprawling 3,000-acre Exning Estate. 

The original house was designed in 1734 and then later added to, after renowned architect Philip Webb was commissioned to extend it.

Photograph showing a large reception room with Georgian style paintwork and a chandelier in the centre

Gainsborough Wing is Grade II listed with stunning Georgian period features and parkland-style grounds - Credit: Savills

Photograph of a grand reception room with feature fireplace, ornate coving and large floor-to-ceiling sash windows

The property offers beautifully proportioned living spaces with sash windows that let in lots of lovely light - Credit: Savills

Photograph of a large double bedroom with Georgian-style paintwork and walls painted in blush pink

Large sash windows bathe the rooms in plenty of natural light, accentuating their period detail - Credit: Savills

The Gainsborough Wing was part of the original house, and is Grade II listed. Over the years, it has been a home, a care home and now, following a comprehensive refurbishment, is the location for 10 individual residential units that are part of a gated site.

"The only way to describe the property is wow!" says Savills' property agent James Barnett. "The proportions from this period of architecture are so beautifully displayed it's a joy to show it and to see people's faces when they walk around.”

There's no denying that the property is superbly presented, with two impressive reception halls on the ground floor and a grand sweeping staircase that features an original pendant chandelier with two lanterns.

Its principal rooms include a drawing room, dining room and beautifully fitted kitchen with large four-oven Aga, plus a lovely garden room offering spectacular views over the grounds.

Photograph looking up towards the top of a sweeping spiral staircase with a stained glass pendant hanging down

The sweeping grand staircase features an original pendant chandelier with glazed lanterns - Credit: Savills

Photograph looking through a Georgian-style archway with floor-to-ceiling windows revealing rolling parkland lawns

The sun room area offers lovely views over the parkland-style grounds - Credit: Savills

Photograph showing a Georgian reception room with two sofas either side of a coffee table and built-in storage

Gainsborough Wing, part of Exning House in Newmarket, is on the market at a guide price of £1.75m - Credit: Savills

The lower ground floor features a cinema room, complete with mood lighting and a drop-down screen, plus a games room/gym and the property's original wine cellar.

Back in the entrance hall, a beautiful sweeping staircase leads upstairs. There is a master bedroom with large dressing room and luxurious en suite bathroom on the first floor, alongside a second bedroom suite and a smaller nursery bedroom or study.

Three further bedrooms and two bathrooms, including an en suite, can be found upstairs, while the sixth bedroom has been converted into a convenient dressing room.

Photograph of a large period style bathroom with large mirror, roll-top bath and built-in shelving

The bathrooms are spacious yet contemporary and decorate to retain a period style - Credit: Savills

Photograph of a cinema room with alcoves and pull down screen set into olive-coloured painted cabinets

The lower ground floor is also home to a fully integrated cinema room - Credit: Savills

Photograph showing a 18th century wine cellar with terracotta tiled floor and brick-built storage

Also on the ground floor is the property's original wine cellar - Credit: Savills

Outside, the house is accessed by a drive which the property shares with Rosetti Hall - a Grade II* listed property, constructed in 1895 as part of the extension - and The Lodge House. 

Gainsborough Wing also has access to a double garage, private terrace and the communal gardens, which extend to over eight acres and include a tennis court.

Photograph showing lawned parkland-style gardens with specimen trees under a blue sky

Gainsborough Wing enjoys access to communal grounds which extend to over eight acres - Credit: Savills

Contact Savills for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Cotton End Road, Newmarket
Guide price: £1,750,000
Savills, 01223 347241, www.savills.com

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
