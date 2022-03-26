Look inside £1million cottage in Southwold with bags of character

This town cottage in Southwold is on the market for £1 million - Credit: Flick & Son

This charming three-bedroom town cottage in the seaside town of Southwold has gone on the market for £1million.

Situated on the corner of Park Lane, and Queen Street, overlooking South Green, Gingers Cottage enjoys fantastic views over the green to the sea.

It offers fantastic views over South Green to the sea - Credit: Flick & Son

Located on the more loosely-packed southern side of the resort town, the house has easy access to all the town's amenities, including shops, pubs and restaurants.

The principle sitting room - Credit: Flick & Son

Named after Ginger Newsom, a well-known local character who used to live in the house, this 17th-century property is dripping with character.

See the fireplace and exposed beams - Credit: Flick & Son

The principle sitting room has a pair of large bay windows, which open onto South Green, while you can see characterful exposed timbers in the ceiling and walls.

The dining room/second living room - Credit: Flick & Son

In addition to the principle sitting room, there is an additional sitting/dining room at the rear of the house with a vaulted ceiling and French doors that open onto the courtyard garden.

The kitchen overlooks the courtyard and has striking red Aga - Credit: Flick & Son

The kitchen also has a vaulted ceiling, with Velux windows that overlook the garden. It comes equipped with wide fitted worktops and a striking red gas-fired Aga.

On the first floor, the property has two bedrooms and a landing with built-in storage cupboards.

The principle bedroom - Credit: Flick & Son

Both the good-sized master bedroom and the attached dressing room have large bay windows, like those in the sitting room, which offer views across the wide, open space of South Green to the North Sea.

The dressing room attached to the principal bedroom - Credit: Flick & Son

The second bedroom is smaller and overlooks the property's courtyard garden to the rear.

The first-floor bedroom - Credit: Flick & Son

Above this is a third attic bedroom, which has vaulted ceilings and gabled windows. This room is somewhat sizeable and offers a decent amount of storage in the eaves.

The attic bedroom - Credit: Flick & Son

The property has three bathrooms, two with panel baths, and a third with a shower.

One of the three bathrooms - Credit: Flick & Son

To the rear, the property has a secluded courtyard garden which is not visible from the road. The garden is paved with a couple of brick raised flower beds and is surrounded by a high brick wall.

The courtyard garden - Credit: Flick & Son

Visit Flick & Sons website at flickandson.co.uk/property-for-sale/southwold-suffolk-28 to find out more.