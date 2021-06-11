News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Rare' £1.5m family home with river views over Sutton Hoo is for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:45 PM June 11, 2021   
Rear of large brick-built family home with ay windows, raised patio terrace within large mature gardens

Grange House sits in lovely mature gardens - Credit: Savills

A five-bedroom home with impressive river views has come up for sale in one of Suffolk's most popular market towns.

Grange House in Grant Rise, which is just off Pytches Road in Woodbridge, was built by its current owners in 2008 on the site of a former bungalow.

The bungalow had once been home to the owners of neighbouring Melton Grange, a prestigious and popular Grade II listed hotel which closed over 20 years ago and has since been redeveloped into new homes.

Large brick-built family home set back from the road and approached by a shingle driveway

Grange House in Grant Rise, Woodbridge, is on the market at a guide price of £1.5m - Credit: Savills

Entrance hall with wooden turning stairs leading up, door open to living room, kitchen, stone tiled floor

The entrance hall is light, bright and airy, helping to create free-flowing living space - Credit: Savills

Large living room with brick-built hearth, wood burner, coffee table and bay window overlooking lush gardens

Inside Grange House, Woodbridge, which is on the market at a guide price of £1.5m - Credit: Savills

Light and airy dining area with wooden table to seat 10 and sliding doors leading outside to patio

The dining space features sliding patio doors leading out to a sun terrace - Credit: Savills

The modern five-bedroom property is owned by an employee of Savills, which is also selling the home at a guide price of £1.5m. 

Property agent Peter Ogilvie from Savills in Ipswich said:  “Grange House offers something remarkably rare and very special in Woodbridge – an exceptionally spacious and flexible family home in a highly sought after, very private setting. Within walking distance of the schools and town facilities, yet located away from all the busy roads and with the most fabulous views overlooking the River Deben to Sutton Hoo.”

The five-bedroom property includes a kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor along with a family/dining room, drawing room and sitting room/study. On the lower ground floor there is a large workshop, games room and a wine cellar, with double doors opening out into the gardens.

You may also want to watch:

Five bedrooms, including a spacious master with a dressing room, en suite and pretty river views can be found on the first floor, and there is further potential to convert the loft into a sixth bedroom, subject to planning.

Green country-style kitchen with Shaker-style units, wooden worktops, island, tiled floor

The kitchen/breakfast room is spacious with a large island in the centre, heavy worktops, Shaker-style cabinets and eye-level electric oven - Credit: Savills

Large double bedroom with large bay window, painted sage green walls, high white ceilings

The property has five good-sized bedrooms - Credit: Savills

Large double bedroom with door to en suite bathroom, dressing room and pale green painted walls

The master bedroom has an en suite, dressing room and lovely river views - Credit: Savills

View taken from a window overlooking rooftops and the river towards Sutton Hoo beyond

The property offers lovely views over the river, towards Sutton Hoo - Credit: Savills

One of the bedrooms could also form part of a self-contained annexe within the property, with a separate staircase, its own access and a kitchen and shower room that can be partitioned off from the rest of the house.

Outside the property is approached over a gravelled driveway with ample parking and a triple car port to one side.

Contact Savills for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Grant Rise, Woodbridge
Guide price: £1,500,000
Savills, 01473 234800, www.savills.com

Suffolk
Woodbridge News

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

