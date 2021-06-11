'Rare' £1.5m family home with river views over Sutton Hoo is for sale

Published: 4:45 PM June 11, 2021

A five-bedroom home with impressive river views has come up for sale in one of Suffolk's most popular market towns.

Grange House in Grant Rise, which is just off Pytches Road in Woodbridge, was built by its current owners in 2008 on the site of a former bungalow.



The bungalow had once been home to the owners of neighbouring Melton Grange, a prestigious and popular Grade II listed hotel which closed over 20 years ago and has since been redeveloped into new homes.

Grange House in Grant Rise, Woodbridge, is on the market at a guide price of £1.5m

The entrance hall

Inside Grange House, Woodbridge

The dining space

The modern five-bedroom property is owned by an employee of Savills, which is also selling the home at a guide price of £1.5m.

Property agent Peter Ogilvie from Savills in Ipswich said: “Grange House offers something remarkably rare and very special in Woodbridge – an exceptionally spacious and flexible family home in a highly sought after, very private setting. Within walking distance of the schools and town facilities, yet located away from all the busy roads and with the most fabulous views overlooking the River Deben to Sutton Hoo.”

The five-bedroom property includes a kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor along with a family/dining room, drawing room and sitting room/study. On the lower ground floor there is a large workshop, games room and a wine cellar, with double doors opening out into the gardens.

Five bedrooms, including a spacious master with a dressing room, en suite and pretty river views can be found on the first floor, and there is further potential to convert the loft into a sixth bedroom, subject to planning.

The kitchen/breakfast room

The property has five good-sized bedrooms

The master bedroom

The property offers lovely views over the river, towards Sutton Hoo

One of the bedrooms could also form part of a self-contained annexe within the property, with a separate staircase, its own access and a kitchen and shower room that can be partitioned off from the rest of the house.

Outside the property is approached over a gravelled driveway with ample parking and a triple car port to one side.

Contact Savills for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Grant Rise, Woodbridge

Guide price: £1,500,000

Savills, 01473 234800, www.savills.com