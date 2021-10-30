Take a look inside 'impressive' £1.65m farmhouse in Suffolk

Gallery

Bridge Farm in Grundisburgh, near Woodbridge, is up for sale - Credit: Peter Lambert

A centuries-old farmhouse with a converted barn is up for sale in a Suffolk village — with a price tag of £1,650,000.

Bridge Farm in Grundisburgh, near Woodbridge and Martlesham, is a five-bedroom family homes that is believed to date back to the 16th century.

The home is being marketed by estate agent Savills - Credit: Peter Lambert

It is being listed for sale with estate agent Savills, which describes the property as an "impressive family house" with "delightful gardens" set in 7.2 acres of land.

The property is set in 7.2 acres of land in Grundisburgh - Credit: Peter Lambert

The home's age is reflected in the high ceilings and wooden beams, with the property also featuring a fireplace, recessed bookcases, bay window and French doors.

Savills property agent Tom Orford said the home 'doesn't fail to impress' - Credit: Peter Lambert

It is connected to large vaulted converted barn, which forms the main reception area.

It is believed the property dates back to the 16th or 17th century - Credit: Peter Lambert

Tom Orford, property agent at Savills, said: "This is a great house which doesn't fail to impress. The accommodation is a blend of farmhouse and barn conversion with a great parcel of land and really useful outbuildings."

The property is listed with a guide price of £1,650,000 - Credit: Peter Lambert



