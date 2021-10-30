News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Take a look inside 'impressive' £1.65m farmhouse in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:00 PM October 30, 2021
Bridge Farm in Grundisburgh, near Woodbridge, is up for sale

A centuries-old farmhouse with a converted barn is up for sale in a Suffolk village — with a price tag of £1,650,000.

Bridge Farm in Grundisburgh, near Woodbridge and Martlesham, is a five-bedroom family homes that is believed to date back to the 16th century.

The home is being marketed by estate agent Savills

It is being listed for sale with estate agent Savills, which describes the property as an "impressive family house" with "delightful gardens" set in 7.2 acres of land.

The property is set in 7.2 acres of land in Grundisburgh

The home's age is reflected in the high ceilings and wooden beams, with the property also featuring a fireplace, recessed bookcases, bay window and French doors.

Savills property agent Tom Orford said the home 'doesn't fail to impress'

It is connected to large vaulted converted barn, which forms the main reception area.

It is believed the property dates back to the 16th or 17th century

Tom Orford, property agent at Savills, said: "This is a great house which doesn't fail to impress. The accommodation is a blend of farmhouse and barn conversion with a great parcel of land and really useful outbuildings."

The property is listed with a guide price of £1,650,000

