Take a look inside 'impressive' £1.65m farmhouse in Suffolk
A centuries-old farmhouse with a converted barn is up for sale in a Suffolk village — with a price tag of £1,650,000.
Bridge Farm in Grundisburgh, near Woodbridge and Martlesham, is a five-bedroom family homes that is believed to date back to the 16th century.
It is being listed for sale with estate agent Savills, which describes the property as an "impressive family house" with "delightful gardens" set in 7.2 acres of land.
The home's age is reflected in the high ceilings and wooden beams, with the property also featuring a fireplace, recessed bookcases, bay window and French doors.
It is connected to large vaulted converted barn, which forms the main reception area.
Tom Orford, property agent at Savills, said: "This is a great house which doesn't fail to impress. The accommodation is a blend of farmhouse and barn conversion with a great parcel of land and really useful outbuildings."
