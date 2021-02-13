Published: 12:00 PM February 13, 2021

A seven-bedroom home in Hadleigh which has its own cinema room and is nestled within 75 acres of stunning countryside could be yours for a staggering £3.25million.

Town House Farm in Hook Lane boasts five stunning reception rooms including a home cinema, a loggia perfect for al fresco dining, and seven double bedrooms, three of which have ensuites.

The impressive family home, which is being marketed by Fine & Country's Woodbridge office, can be found in the perfect position for both rural living with acres upon acres of privacy, whilst only being a few minutes’ drive from Hadleigh high street.

There is an awe-inducing amount of land which surrounds the property, parts of which run alongside the town's popular railway walk.

The large garden area that surrounds the immediate area of the house is laid mainly to lawn with a shingle driveway, while the rear garden has three large ponds.

Within the 75 acres of land there is also a professionally landscaped courtyard area, a dog kennels with an inside shelter area and an adjoining breeze block and timber barn with power and plumbing, adjacent to the main house.

There are two agricultural steel barns with power and drainage for farm related storage, and there are also on-site commercial buildings for operating your own business or for subletting to create additional income.

When you step inside the luxurious property you can find marble flooring and worksurfaces in the open plan kitchen and dining room, along with integral wall controls for all lights and blinds and a built in Sonos sound system.

It has a large wraparound staircase in the entrance hallway, with high ceilings and a stunning chandelier.

On the ground floor there is also a lounge, study, larder, utility room, boot room, and a wet room, but the main event is the impressive home cinema, with its remote-controlled ceiling mounted projector screen, mood lighting, and French doors out to the loggia.

Upstairs on the first floor there is a galleried landing which leads to five bedrooms, including the master with its ensuite and dressing room, along with a family bathroom.

When you go upstairs to the second floor you can find the two remaining bedrooms and a shower room.

The property is on the market for £3.25million.

