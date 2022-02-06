News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Look inside £900K Hadleigh property with home gym

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM February 6, 2022
Look inside this £900,000 Hadleigh home that has its own gym 

Look inside this £900,000 Hadleigh home that has its own gym - Credit: Alan Mann

Take a look around this five-bedroom Hadleigh property which has its own gym and comes with a £900,000 asking price. 

Situated in a central but quiet location, the four-storey Georgian property, which is being marketed by Yopa, has a wealth of period features. 

The kitchen of the Hadleigh property is located on the lower ground floor

The kitchen of the Hadleigh property is located on the lower ground floor - Credit: Alan Mann

The lounge, which has large sash windows with original shutters, can be found on the ground floor as well as the home office and storage room. 

The kitchen is located on the lower ground floor and benefits from an American fridge/freezer, stable door to the rear garden and a range of modern kitchen units. 

The cellar of the £900,000 Hadleigh property 

The cellar of the £900,000 Hadleigh property - Credit: Alan Mann

There is also a cellar on the lower ground floor. 

The home gym inside the Hadleigh property

The home gym inside the Hadleigh property - Credit: Alan Mann

The home gym is also found on the lower ground floor, but can be changed to create another reception room. 

The principal bedroom is found on the first floor and has its own en-suite shower and bathroom. 

The property has five bedrooms with two having en-suites

The property has five bedrooms with two having en-suites - Credit: Alan Mann

Another bedroom is also on the first floor with the further three located on the second floor. 

One bedroom on the second floor also benefits from an en-suite Jack and Jill shower room. 

There is a built in brick BBQ outside the Hadleigh property

There is a built in brick BBQ outside the Hadleigh property - Credit: Alan Mann

Outside the property there is a large pergola, decked area, sitting areas, brick-built BBQ, pizza oven, summer house and an ornamental pond. 

