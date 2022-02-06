Look inside £900K Hadleigh property with home gym
- Credit: Alan Mann
Take a look around this five-bedroom Hadleigh property which has its own gym and comes with a £900,000 asking price.
Situated in a central but quiet location, the four-storey Georgian property, which is being marketed by Yopa, has a wealth of period features.
The lounge, which has large sash windows with original shutters, can be found on the ground floor as well as the home office and storage room.
The kitchen is located on the lower ground floor and benefits from an American fridge/freezer, stable door to the rear garden and a range of modern kitchen units.
There is also a cellar on the lower ground floor.
The home gym is also found on the lower ground floor, but can be changed to create another reception room.
The principal bedroom is found on the first floor and has its own en-suite shower and bathroom.
Another bedroom is also on the first floor with the further three located on the second floor.
One bedroom on the second floor also benefits from an en-suite Jack and Jill shower room.
Outside the property there is a large pergola, decked area, sitting areas, brick-built BBQ, pizza oven, summer house and an ornamental pond.
