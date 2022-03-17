See inside 'beautiful' £6.5m stately home with links to King Henry VIII

The former ancestral home of one of King Henry VIII's wives is on the market for £6.5 million - Credit: Justin Paget Photography/Savills

This stunning £6.5million home with a heated outside swimming pool, various outbuildings and links to King Henry VIII has hit the market.

Stanstead Hall in Pebmarsh, near Halstead, is set in about 45 acres of gardens and paddocks.

Laid out over three floors, the Grade II moated Tudor house has 13 bedrooms, six bathrooms and seven reception rooms.

The stunning outside swimming complex of the Pebmarsh home on the market for £6.5 million - Credit: Justin Paget Photography/Savills

The kitchen inside the Pebmarsh home - Credit: Justin Paget Photography/Savills

The large kitchen, two dinning rooms, two reception rooms, a family room and utility room are found on the ground floor of the property.

There are seven bedrooms on the first floor of the home, with the largest of them all benefiting from a large en-suite with a sauna.

The home's library can also be found on the first floor.

On the second floor there are a further six bedrooms and the family cinema room.

One of the dinning rooms inside the Pebmarsh home near Halstead - Credit: Justin Paget Photography/Savills

Stanstead Hall is set in about 45 acres of gardens and paddocks - Credit: Justin Paget Photography/Savills

Outside the manor house there are various outbuildings, workshops, gym, a large agricultural barn and a stunning listed tithe barn.

The outside swimming pool complex comes with a pool house, bar, pizza oven and terrace.

What is the history of the house and how does it have links to King Henry VIII?

In 1092 William the Conqueror annexed all the land, manors and farms and the estate was given to Robert Malet, who held the office of Chamberlain of England.

Malet was, however, banished from the realm and his estates seized for his part in the conspiracy to undermine the authority of Henry I.

The estate was subsequently awarded to Hubert de Monchensy.

Stanstead Hall is set in about 45 acres of gardens and paddocks - Credit: Justin Paget Photography/Savills

The Pebmarsh property is laid out over three floors - Credit: Justin Paget Photography/Savills

The estate passed by marriage to Walter of Colchester in the mid 13th century and again to Sir John Bouchier soon after.

In 1340 Sir John Bouchier became Lord High Chancellor of England and was succeeded by his son, Robert, who the following year obtained a licence to make his home at Stanstead a castle.

It was at this point that the moat was constructed. The manor remained in the hands of the Bouchier family until it passed, by marriage, to Sir William Parr, grandfather of Catherine Parr – the last wife of King Henry VIII.

Entry to the property is gained by brick pier electric gates and the long driveway meanders to the front of the house through an avenue of trees - Credit: Justin Paget Photography/Savills

The property has 13 bedrooms and six bathrooms - Credit: Justin Paget Photography/Savills

Property agent Tim Phillips, from the country house department at Savills, said: "Set in a little over 45 acres with beautiful gardens and paddocks, Stanstead Hall is a perfect example of a Tudor country house in a private setting which very much feels like a family home.

"Entered via stunning brick pier electric gates, the long driveway meanders to the front of the house through an avenue of trees, with the extensive grounds featuring a walled garden, heated swimming pool, bar, pizza oven and gym, as well as a listed tithe barn.

"The interiors of the property have retained several original features, from wood panelled fireplaces and corniced ceilings through to tapestry wall hangings and antique furniture which is a further reflection of its rich heritage."

The Grade II listed moated Tudor house is on the market for £6.5 million - Credit: Justin Paget Photography/Savills

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.