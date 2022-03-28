Historic shop and house for sale in Suffolk village of Lavenham
- Credit: David Burr Estate Agents
A historic shop has come on the market in the desirable Suffolk village of Lavenham.
The property is listed with David Burr estate agents with a guide price of £725,000.
Thought to date back to the 17th century, the remarkably unlisted property is expansive and well suited to modern living.
In terms of living space, the building has a total of two reception rooms, three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
These are served by a spacious kitchen/dining room finished in a traditional cottage style with a gas-fired cream Aga, as well as a four-ring hob and Bosch electric combination oven.
Of the two reception rooms, the drawing-room is the more impressive with glazed slash windows, original pine floorboards and 10ft ceilings.
The smaller sitting room is a particularly bright space with features including exposed timbers to the walls and a centrally positioned open fireplace with a brick hearth.
Upstairs, the decent-sized master bedroom has twin sash windows that overlook the street below, as well as a feature fireplace.
Its ensuite Jack and Jill bathroom contains an exceptionally large walk-in shower, with a tiled surround and glass screens with a waterfall style showerhead.
The property has an additional two bedrooms, one double room with a large sash window and high ceilings, and a single room overlooking the street scene below, as well as a second shower room.
It also has a cellar, a third bathroom, and a rear porch, as well as a sizeable outbuilding constructed from mellow red brick.
A big garden is located to the rear of the main building, measuring 200ft in length, and containing a large area of lawn, and a number of mature flower beds.
The property provides an exciting opportunity for the buyer to run their own enterprise from the spacious shop front with direct access to Lavenham High Street.