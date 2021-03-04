Grade II listed farm house in unspoilt Suffolk valley is for sale

Published: 4:13 PM March 4, 2021

A six-bedroom farmhouse nestled in an unspoilt valley in the Suffolk countryside has come up for sale at a guide price of £850,000.



The property is Grade II listed and known as Valley Farm, offering an adaptable layout as well as stables, outbuildings, gardens and paddocks which extend to just over three and a half acres.

It’s believed that the original property dates back to the 16th century and was probably used as a ‘shooting box’ – a country house used to provide accommodation for shooting parties – for the then estate.



Chapman Stickels, selling the property, says it has wide appeal, offering an extremely adaptable layout and tremendous scope for creating a home of “character and style”. There are certainly plenty of distinctive character features on offer, including period details, exposed timber beams and eye-catching feature fireplaces throughout.

Accommodation includes a dining room, drawing room and country-style kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor, as well as a pantry and useful utility area which doubles as a boot room. There is also further storage in the basement cellar.

Four bedrooms and a good-sized family bathroom can be found upstairs, on the first floor, and at the very top of the house there are an additional two bedrooms. These could either be left as they are or combined to create one outstanding master suite.

The gardens, grounds and outbuildings are also appealing and include two large stables with adjoining tack room/feed store, plus a two-bay cart lodge and a traditional barn that is currently used for workshops and stores.

The paddock is enclosed and offers a good level of shelter and production thanks to an adjoining border of mature trees, and it is also accessible from the neighbouring lane.

The property would also be well-suited to a green-fingered gardener as the gardens, which are split into three distinct parts, offer endless possibilities to be landscaped and include a large slope leading down to a beautiful pond.

While Valley Farm offers a real escape to the country, nestled down a quiet lane, it’s still situated only four miles from Hadleigh.



PROPERTY FACTS

Rands Road, Layham

Guide price: £850,000

Chapman Stickels, 01473 870115, www.chapmanstickels.co.uk