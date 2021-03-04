News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Grade II listed farm house in unspoilt Suffolk valley is for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:13 PM March 4, 2021   
Photograph of the exterior of a large pastel pink period farmhouse in front of a bright blue sky

Valley Farm is Grade II listed and for sale for £850,000 - Credit: Chapman Stickels

A six-bedroom farmhouse nestled in an unspoilt valley in the Suffolk countryside has come up for sale at a guide price of £850,000.

The property is Grade II listed and known as Valley Farm, offering an adaptable layout as well as stables, outbuildings, gardens and paddocks which extend to just over three and a half acres.

Aerial photograph showing a large pink farmhouse and outbuildings surrounded by land and trees and

Valley Farm is Grade II listed and for sale for £850,000 - Credit: Chapman Stickels

It’s believed that the original property dates back to the 16th century and was probably used as a ‘shooting box’ – a country house used to provide accommodation for shooting parties – for the then estate.

Chapman Stickels, selling the property, says it has wide appeal, offering an extremely adaptable layout and tremendous scope for creating a home of “character and style”. There are certainly plenty of distinctive character features on offer, including period details, exposed timber beams and eye-catching feature fireplaces throughout.

Photograph showing a country-style entrance hall with timber wall studs

Valley Farm is Grade II listed and offers lots of original details including distinctive timber detailing - Credit: Chapman Stickels

Accommodation includes a dining room, drawing room and country-style kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor, as well as a pantry and useful utility area which doubles as a boot room. There is also further storage in the basement cellar.

Photograph showing a living room in a period farm house featuring a yellow painted wall with timber detailing and a large brick-built hearth

Valley Farm is Grade II listed and for sale for £850,000 - Credit: Chapman Stickels

Four bedrooms and a good-sized family bathroom can be found upstairs, on the first floor, and at the very top of the house there are an additional two bedrooms. These could either be left as they are or combined to create one outstanding master suite.

Photograph showing a large period style bedroom with exposed timber beams, sloping ceilings and a dormer window

Valley Farm offers six bedrooms in total and lots of flexible living space - Credit: Chapman Stickels

The gardens, grounds and outbuildings are also appealing and include two large stables with adjoining tack room/feed store, plus a two-bay cart lodge and a traditional barn that is currently used for workshops and stores. 

Photograph showing a close up of a country style farmhouse door against a pretty pastel pink wall and climbing pink flowers

Valley Farm is Grade II listed with a pretty pastel pink colour wash - Credit: Chapman Stickels

The paddock is enclosed and offers a good level of shelter and production thanks to an adjoining border of mature trees, and it is also accessible from the neighbouring lane.

Photograph showing pretty gardens and a timber outbuilding in the background

The property is set in around 3.6 acres - Credit: Chapman Stickels

The property would also be well-suited to a green-fingered gardener as the gardens, which are split into three distinct parts, offer endless possibilities to be landscaped and include a large slope leading down to a beautiful pond.

Photograph showing the rear of a large pink farmhouse leading out on to a lawned garden bordered by shrubs

Valley Farm is set in around 3.6 acres with paddocks and large gardens - Credit: Chapman Stickels

While Valley Farm offers a real escape to the country, nestled down a quiet lane, it’s still situated only four miles from Hadleigh.

PROPERTY FACTS
Rands Road, Layham
Guide price: £850,000
Chapman Stickels, 01473 870115, www.chapmanstickels.co.uk

