Former water mill with 'secret garden' for sale near Ipswich for £985,000

A former Grade II listed water mill, offering wonderful views and a secret garden, has come up for sale in Holbrook, near Ipswich, at a guide price of £985,000.
Believed to date from the 1640s, perhaps even earlier, Holbrook Mill has been extended and remodelled over the years. It ceased operation in 1928, before it was used as a restaurant and then finally converted into a private residence, although remnants of its former life can still be seen – and heard – throughout, creating a truly remarkable living experience.
The property is so unique that in the reception hall, you can still hear the rumbling of the mill race as it falls down the 12 ft sluice gate into the mill room below, itself a testament to another time, as it features the original mill stones and parts of the former water wheel.
The rest of the home is full of equally distinctive features, from preserved hoists and pulleys to a wooden panel featuring the signatures of apprentices who had once worked there.
In the family bathroom, scribbled on a wooden fascia, there are even pencil calculations written in pounds, shillings and pence.
But Holbrook Mill is more than just its history, as it offers gorgeous living spaces too, which include a huge open-plan sitting and dining room on the ground floor, as well as a fully-fitted kitchen and a snug/library off the reception hall.
There are four bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, and an impressive L-shaped living room on the second, which has windows on all four sides and offers the potential to be partitioned off, perhaps to create a further en suite bedroom. There is also a fifth bedroom with an adjacent shower room.
On the lower ground floor Holbrook Mill also includes a self-contained one-bedroom annexe, comprising a sitting room, bedroom, shower room and kitchen. Beside this sits a further detached brick workshop or store, which could be converted into a home office or games room – or perhaps even used as a second annexe or holiday let.
Outside, the mill stream emerges from a tunnel in the mill room and meanders through the neighbouring garden, which extends to around an acre and has been planted for all seasons to create a completely private and secluded 'secret' garden.
The picturesque stream creates a lovely backdrop, and well-stocked borders, featuring Old English roses, perennials and fruit trees, only add to the charm. Beyond the borders there are also several areas of woodland, along with a streamside walk.
There is also a sheltered courtyard garden, greenhouse, summer house, and a good-sized driveway, which has a detached double garage and provides ample off-road parking.
For more information, contact Jackson-Stops.
