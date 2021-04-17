Published: 10:00 AM April 17, 2021

Are you dreaming of a new life in the east? Here are some gorgeous properties to choose from this month.

Aldeburgh house for £1.95million

This three-storey home offers panoramic views of the beach, sea, marshes and yacht club.

Byford House is at the Slaughden end of Aldeburgh high street, and was rebuilt by the current owners 19 years ago.

The ground-floor accommodation includes a large open-plan living space with a double reception room, garden room, dining room and family kitchen, while on the first floor there are four en-suite double bedrooms.

The en-suite master bedroom is on the top floor, with semi-vaulted ceiling. It has double doors leading to a decked balcony, with far-reaching views of the estuary and over the marshes.

The grounds include landscaped gardens and a summerhouse which could be used as a home office. For full details, call Bedfords in Aldeburgh on 01728 454505.

Unusual modern home in Thorpeness

Cotifo in Thorpeness - Credit: Savills

In the heart of the seaside village, Cotifo is a large detached bungalow just minutes from the beach, with a guide price of £750, 000.

Downstairs, the central reception room has plenty of light, and includes a sitting room and dining area, with sliding glazed doors opening out to the gardens. There is an open fireplace with steps leading down to the kitchen.

The three-bedroom property also has a conservatory and two bath/shower rooms, including an en-suite for the master bedroom. There is also planning permission in place to remodel and extend, adding another storey.

The house is approached via a private drive, with spacious gardens including lawns, landscaping and a paved terrace, as well as a summerhouse and garden store. For full information, contact Savills in Ipswich on 01473 234800.

Georgian manor on Shotley peninsula

This Georgian manor sits on the Shotley Peninsula - Credit: Chamberlain Phillips

A Grade II listed property, this impressive manor house has no less than 10 bedrooms - and is on the market for £1.5million.

It stands in an elevated plot on the Shotley peninsula and has around three acres of land, including a large pond and woodland area. There is also a detached stable block with a tack room and office, as well as other outbuildings.

The house offers panoramic views of the River Stour and is located between the Stour and Orwell estuaries.

The reception hall is thought to date back to the late 15th century, with Georgian additions. The main building also includes four further reception rooms, two kitchens, four bathrooms, cloakroom, en-suite and cellar.

In the past the house has been used for pottery courses, and it has outline planning permission for two holiday cottages to be built. For full details, contact Chamberlain Phillips in Lawford, Manningtree on 01206 646479.

Historic six-bedroom property near Felixstowe

The Limes at Trimley St Mary - Credit: Phil Avery Photography

The Limes, a former farmhouse in Trimley St Mary, has been renovated but still has a host of original period features.

The house has an imposing reception hall and three reception rooms, with a country-style family kitchen-diner, as well as two studies complete with high-speed broadband.

Its accommodation also includes a laundry room, butler’s pantry and extensive cellars and attics.

Upstairs there is a galleried landing with six bedrooms, three of which have their own fireplaces, and two bathrooms. Outside, the property has well-established walled gardens and a three-bay parking area.

Details of the guide price are available on application. For more information, contact Nicholas Estates in Felixstowe on 01394 282828.

Grade II listed Orford property

Daphne House in Orford - Credit: Savills

With a £1.65million price tag, Daphne House is in the heart of Orford, standing in secluded gardens.

It offers views of the river towards the lighthouse and the sea beyond.

Dating back to the 19th century, the four-bedroom house boasts many original features including open fireplaces, a cellar and large French and sash windows.

Downstairs accommodation includes two spacious reception rooms, a dining room and a family room leading through to the conservatory, which has doors to the terrace and gardens.

On the first floor, two of the four bedrooms are en-suite and there is also a family bathroom as well as a study area.

The gardens are mainly laid to lawn, with trees and shrubs and a terrace, ideal for al-fresco dining. For full information, call Savills in Ipswich on 01473 234800.

