See inside this 'chocolate box' cottage up for sale for £435,000
- Credit: David Burr
A charming three-bedroom thatched cottage packed with period features has come up for sale in Brettenham, mid Suffolk, for £435,000.
The property is described by selling agents, David Burr, as a "chocolate box semi-detached cottage", offering versatile living accommodation and an abundance of original features, including an inglenook fireplace, exposed timbers and leaded windows.
The property is believed to date back to the 1600s and is Grade II listed, although over the years it has been updated for contemporary living.
Highlights include the sitting room - which is packed with points of interest, including beams and open studwork - and the recently installed kitchen which includes a range of base-level Shaker-style units, solid wooden work surfaces, a ceramic sink and good range of appliances, including an electric double oven and a dishwasher.
Also included in this space is the property's original bread oven, which is set into a brick surround, and a stable door which opens out on to a terrace.
The hall is ideal for use as a study or home office, with a leaded light window overlooking the front garden and countryside beyond, and the dining room, which has exposed brick flooring, also looks out on to open fields at the rear.
A recent extension has added a useful utility room and shower room and there is also a snug, although this could also be used as a bedroom or perhaps as an additional reception space.
There are two character-filled bedrooms upstairs, as well as a family bathroom, which features a panelled bath with electric shower above.
Outside, the gardens are well-maintained and fully enclosed and private with mature flowerbeds and a pebbled area, as well as a brick pathway which leads around the side.
There is a large lawn, greenhouse and vegetable beds, as well as a paved terrace overlooking open fields to the rear and a fully powered summerhouse, which doubles as a useful work-from-home space.
The property also offers off-road parking for several vehicles and a garage/workshop.
For more information, contact David Burr.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Brettenham
Guide price: £435,000
David Burr, 01787 720021
www.davidburr.co.uk
