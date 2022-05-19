See inside this 'chocolate box' cottage up for sale for £435,000

This 'chocolate box' cottage has come up for sale in Brettenham, mid Suffolk - Credit: David Burr

A charming three-bedroom thatched cottage packed with period features has come up for sale in Brettenham, mid Suffolk, for £435,000.

The property is described by selling agents, David Burr, as a "chocolate box semi-detached cottage", offering versatile living accommodation and an abundance of original features, including an inglenook fireplace, exposed timbers and leaded windows.

The cottage offers lovely timber detailing and exposed beams - Credit: David Burr

The dining room - Credit: David Burr

Inside one of the first-floor bedrooms - Credit: David Burr

Inside the sitting room - Credit: David Burr

The property is believed to date back to the 1600s and is Grade II listed, although over the years it has been updated for contemporary living.

Highlights include the sitting room - which is packed with points of interest, including beams and open studwork - and the recently installed kitchen which includes a range of base-level Shaker-style units, solid wooden work surfaces, a ceramic sink and good range of appliances, including an electric double oven and a dishwasher.

Also included in this space is the property's original bread oven, which is set into a brick surround, and a stable door which opens out on to a terrace.

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: David Burr

The fitted kitchen has a stable door offering beautiful countryside views - Credit: David Burr

The utility room - Credit: David Burr

The hall is ideal for use as a study or home office, with a leaded light window overlooking the front garden and countryside beyond, and the dining room, which has exposed brick flooring, also looks out on to open fields at the rear.

A recent extension has added a useful utility room and shower room and there is also a snug, although this could also be used as a bedroom or perhaps as an additional reception space.

There are two character-filled bedrooms upstairs, as well as a family bathroom, which features a panelled bath with electric shower above.

Outside, the gardens are well-maintained and fully enclosed and private with mature flowerbeds and a pebbled area, as well as a brick pathway which leads around the side.

The family bathroom - Credit: David Burr

The outdoor terrace - Credit: David Burr

The property benefits from lovely countryside views - Credit: David Burr

The garden is well-maintained with a large lawn and greenhouse - Credit: David Burr

There is a large lawn, greenhouse and vegetable beds, as well as a paved terrace overlooking open fields to the rear and a fully powered summerhouse, which doubles as a useful work-from-home space.

The property also offers off-road parking for several vehicles and a garage/workshop.

For more information, contact David Burr.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Brettenham

Guide price: £435,000

David Burr, 01787 720021

www.davidburr.co.uk

