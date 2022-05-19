News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this 'chocolate box' cottage up for sale for £435,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 8:15 AM May 19, 2022
Aerial view of a white cottage with a thatched roof in Brettenham, Suffolk, which is for sale for £435k

This 'chocolate box' cottage has come up for sale in Brettenham, mid Suffolk - Credit: David Burr

A charming three-bedroom thatched cottage packed with period features has come up for sale in Brettenham, mid Suffolk, for £435,000.

The property is described by selling agents, David Burr, as a "chocolate box semi-detached cottage", offering versatile living accommodation and an abundance of original features, including an inglenook fireplace, exposed timbers and leaded windows.

Hallway with study and desk lined with timber beams and leaded windows in a 3-bed cottage for sale in Suffolk

The cottage offers lovely timber detailing and exposed beams - Credit: David Burr

Dining room with exposed brick flooring in a 3-bed cottage for sale in Brettenham, Suffolk

The dining room - Credit: David Burr

Huge double bedroom on the first-floor of a 3-bed cottage for sale in Brettenham, Suffolk

Inside one of the first-floor bedrooms - Credit: David Burr

Huge sitting room with inglenook fireplace and exposed beams for sale in Brettenham

Inside the sitting room - Credit: David Burr

The property is believed to date back to the 1600s and is Grade II listed, although over the years it has been updated for contemporary living.

Highlights include the sitting room - which is packed with points of interest, including beams and open studwork - and the recently installed kitchen which includes a range of base-level Shaker-style units, solid wooden work surfaces, a ceramic sink and good range of appliances, including an electric double oven and a dishwasher.

Also included in this space is the property's original bread oven, which is set into a brick surround, and a stable door which opens out on to a terrace.

Large bedroom in a 3-bed 'chocolate box' cottage for sale in Brettenham, near Ipswich

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: David Burr

Modern fitted kitchen with Shaker-style units in a 3-bed cottage for sale in Brettenham, Suffolk

The fitted kitchen has a stable door offering beautiful countryside views - Credit: David Burr

Large utility room with ceramic sink in a 3-bed cottage for sale in Brettenham, Suffolk

The utility room - Credit: David Burr

The hall is ideal for use as a study or home office, with a leaded light window overlooking the front garden and countryside beyond, and the dining room, which has exposed brick flooring, also looks out on to open fields at the rear.

A recent extension has added a useful utility room and shower room and there is also a snug, although this could also be used as a bedroom or perhaps as an additional reception space.

There are two character-filled bedrooms upstairs, as well as a family bathroom, which features a panelled bath with electric shower above.

Outside, the gardens are well-maintained and fully enclosed and private with mature flowerbeds and a pebbled area, as well as a brick pathway which leads around the side. 

Modern family bathroom with bath and shower over in a 3-bed home for sale in Brettenham, Suffolk

The family bathroom - Credit: David Burr

Patio terrace outside a 3-bed cottage for sale in Brettenham, Suffolk, for £435,000

The outdoor terrace - Credit: David Burr

Hope Cottage, Brettenham, is for sale for £435,000

The property benefits from lovely countryside views - Credit: David Burr

Aerial view over the garden at Hope Cottage, Brettenham, which is for sale for £435,000

The garden is well-maintained with a large lawn and greenhouse - Credit: David Burr

There is a large lawn, greenhouse and vegetable beds, as well as a paved terrace overlooking open fields to the rear and a fully powered summerhouse, which doubles as a useful work-from-home space.

The property also offers off-road parking for several vehicles and a garage/workshop.

For more information, contact David Burr.

PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Brettenham
Guide price: £435,000
David Burr, 01787 720021
www.davidburr.co.uk

The new-look property supplement launches in the East Anglian Daily Times today, Thursday May 19. 

Long Melford News
Bury St Edmunds News
Suffolk

