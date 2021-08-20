Revealed: Where Suffolk homeowners are selling up - and staying put

Published: 4:09 PM August 20, 2021

Data from We Buy Any Home suggests that, on the whole, Suffolk homeowners are content where they are - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ipswich is the only place in Suffolk where more homeowners are selling up than the year before, according to a study by We Buy Any Home.

House sale enquiries in the town have gone up almost 17% since 2018 and 3% in the past year - making it the only area of the county where enquiries have actually increased.

We Buy Any Home analysed 3.5 years of house sale enquiry trends across the UK, including overall and localised trends, to put together the data, along with the most common factors driving homeowners to sell.

Ipswich is the only area of Suffolk where more homeowners are putting their properties on the market, compared to last year - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Accounting for 18% of total sale enquiries in Suffolk was the desire to upsize, followed by downsizing, 13%, and retiring, 11%.

Overall, house sale enquiries decreased by almost 16% across the county in the past year, with those in West Suffolk appearing to be the most content. The area has seen a 30% decrease in enquiries, year-on-year, and an 8% decrease when compared to 2018.

Over the past 12 months, sales enquiries have decreased in East Suffolk by 14% and Mid Suffolk by 21%.

Babergh has seen an 18% decrease over the same period, despite an overall increase in enquiries of 15% since 2018.

