Published: 9:31 AM December 23, 2020

Ipswich has been ranked 11th in a list of the UK's most festive towns and cities, according to Royal Mail. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Two Suffolk towns have been named among the most festive in the country, according to research carried out by Royal Mail.

The company's address management unit analysed over 31 million addresses to evaluate the impact that the festive season has had on the naming of the nation's streets and houses.

It found that Ipswich boasts 168 festive street and house names, closely followed by Bury St Edmunds, which has 157.

Bury St Edmunds, which is hosting a festive window trail, has been ranked 12th in Royal Mail's list of most festive towns and cities in the UK. - Credit: Archant

Unsurprisingly, London took the top spot with 675, followed by York with 480 and Norwich with 459.

Festive addresses in Ipswich include Holly Road, Angel Lane and King Street, which is the UK's most popular festive street name, with 1,617 recorded across the country.

Bury St Edmunds is home to Bell Meadow, Angel Hill and Angel Lane.

Royal Mail's research revealed that over 50,000 addresses across the UK bear a Christmas-linked moniker, including seven per cent - around 23,000 - of the nation's named homes.

Among the most popular names for individual properties are "Ivy Cottage," "Holly Cottage" and "Holly House". In fact, there are 7,600 addresses in the country linked to the name 'Holly', as well as almost 3,000 named "Ivy Cottage" and over 250 properties called "Christmas Cottage."

The Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds is full of festive sparkle with the Christmas lights now on. - Credit: Archant

Steve Rooney, head of Royal Mail's address management unit, said: "Street, house and building names chiefly reflect our nation's heritage and primary interests. The enduring spirit of Christmas clearly extends well past December 25 in the UK, as so many festive terms are resonant in the names of our streets and houses."

Here is Royal Mail's full list of festive towns and cities across the UK.

1. London (675)

2. York (480)

3. Norwich (459)

4. Bristol (341)

5. Manchester (304)

6. Maidstone (211)

7. Guildford (200)

8. Doncaster (198)

9. Birmingham (186)

10. Leeds (181)

11. Ipswich (168)

12. Bury St Edmunds (157)

13. Nottingham (144)

14. Lincoln (141)

15. Banbury (132)

16. Leicester (128)

17. Bridgend (126)

= Sheffield (126)

19. Gloucester (107)

20. Exeter (102)