Suffolk town named among UK hotspots for number of named houses

Numbers or names? Insurance company Admiral has revealed the UK's most popular house names - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

They say it's all in a name and for Ipswich homeowners, perhaps it is.

Insurance company Admiral has ranked the Suffolk town tenth in a list of UK postcodes with the most named houses.

The Cottage, Rose Cottage and The Bungalow were among the most popular, followed by The Coach House, The School House and The Lodge.

Overall, homes with names across the UK tended to be more common in rural areas, and almost three quarters of those analysed had owners aged between 46 and 65.

Ipswich has been ranked tenth in a list of UK postcodes with the most named houses - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Peter Ogilvie, who leads the residential sales team at Savills Ipswich, said: “Here in Suffolk we have a fine selection of houses with some lovely names – many of which reflect the history of the property or its surroundings.

"It’s also an opportunity for the owner to add a little bit of their own personality, creating somewhere that really does feel like home. But what these findings also demonstrate is the importance of location.

"Homes in a popular road or in a prominent position – corner plots for example with larger gardens or those that are south facing – will always tend to generate greater interest. That’s been particularly evident in the last 18 months or so, with large, detached homes with plenty of space in high demand and short supply.”

The data comes as estate agent comparison site, GetAgent.co.uk, has revealed that single digit house numbers, especially number one, are among the most valuable.

Houses named number one fetch higher prices, according to analysis by GetAgent.co.uk - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The team analysed the sold price records for the year so far and compiled a list of the most valuable house numbers across the UK. To qualify, they must have been a residential property and the number must have had more than 100 sales transactions so far this year.

Excluding London, the most valuable house number in the UK was number one, with 7,523 number one homes sold so far in 2021.

Typically, a home numbered one fetches an average price of £279,950 - almost £24,000 more than the UK house price index's current UK average of £256,000, but well below the East of England average of £312,076.

Homes numbered two also scored highly, with 7,463 house sales and an average selling price of £272,500.

Numbers four (£265,000), six (£262,500), three (£260,000), five (£260,000), eight (£258,400) and seven (£255,000) dominated the rest of the top spots, followed by the famous number 10 with an average price of £255,000.

And just edging into the top ten was perhaps a surprising anomaly - number 157 - which scores an average price of £255,000.

In London, the most valuable house number is 23, with 347 transactions reaching an average price of £580,000. This is closely followed by number 46 (£570,000) and number 64 (£553,000).

