Look inside this Jane Austen-style country house near Sudbury

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:40 AM May 18, 2022
Cavendish Hall is an early 18th-century country house, which has been fitted out to offer guests a regency feel 

Cavendish Hall is an early 18th-century country house, which has been fitted out to offer guests a regency feel - Credit: Landmark Trust

Would you like to stay in a Regency country house in the Suffolk countryside?

Familiar to anyone who has ever read a Jane Austen novel, Cavendish Hall in Sudbury brings the early 1800s alive and let you live out your Mr Darcy fantasies.

According to White's Directory of 1844, the Hall is thought to have been commissioned by the once Mayor of Chester, Thomas Halifax, for one of his sons.

Cavendish Hall is thought to have been built in 1802

Cavendish Hall is thought to have been built in 1802 - Credit: Landmark Trust

This idea is supported by a coat of arms in a stained glass window in the property belonging to John Hallifax, who was made John Hallifax of Kenilworth in 1788, supporting the Hallifax claim. 

The stained glass window, showing the arms of John Hallifax of Kenilworth

The stained glass window, showing the arms of John Hallifax of Kenilworth - Credit: Landmark Trust

In addition to supporting the claim that the Hallifax family built the house, the stained glass window also shows the house's date of construction,1802.

The grand dining room

The grand dining room - Credit: Landmark Trust

Following the Halifax's time, records reveal that a number of people lived in the house, including a Captain Ogden, and a Sir Digby Mackworth, before it was bought by a medical doctor, John Yelloly. 

His family rented the building out for more than a century, eventually selling it to their final tenant, Mrs Morwena Brocklebank.

Landmark Trust

The library - Credit: Landmark Trust

In the 1960s, Pamela Matthews, a former British intelligence operative, bought the house along with her husband, American writer T. S. Matthews, and a number of his best works, including his biography of T. S. Elliot, were written here. 

The breakfast room at Cavendish house

The breakfast room - Credit: Landmark Trust

Mrs Matthews willed the property to the Landmark Trust on her death in 2005, and it undertook extensive refurbishment work on the house and grounds in 2009, rewiring the building entirely and installing a modern heating system.

One of the upstairs double bedrooms, fitted out in a regency style, at Cavendish Hall Operated by Landmark Trust

One of the upstairs double bedrooms, fitted out in a regency style - Credit: Landmark Trust

Decorated to evoke the Regency period, the house sleeps up to 12 people, across three twin and three double rooms. It has four bathrooms, as well as a modern kitchen. 

One of the twin bedrooms at Cavendish Hall Landmark Trust

One of the twin bedrooms - Credit: Landmark Trust

The house has two reception rooms, a library and a large living room, as well as a grand dining room which once hosted a  stream of artists and literati from across the world. 

Landmark Trust Cavendish House Living Room

The living room - Credit: Landmark Trust

Cavendish Hall is currently run and operated by the Landmark Trust, which restores historic buildings and operates them as holiday lets to ensure their survival.

Find out more on its website at landmarktrust.org.uk/search-and-book/properties/cavendish-hall-5895

