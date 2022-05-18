Look inside this Jane Austen-style country house near Sudbury
Would you like to stay in a Regency country house in the Suffolk countryside?
Familiar to anyone who has ever read a Jane Austen novel, Cavendish Hall in Sudbury brings the early 1800s alive and let you live out your Mr Darcy fantasies.
According to White's Directory of 1844, the Hall is thought to have been commissioned by the once Mayor of Chester, Thomas Halifax, for one of his sons.
This idea is supported by a coat of arms in a stained glass window in the property belonging to John Hallifax, who was made John Hallifax of Kenilworth in 1788, supporting the Hallifax claim.
In addition to supporting the claim that the Hallifax family built the house, the stained glass window also shows the house's date of construction,1802.
Following the Halifax's time, records reveal that a number of people lived in the house, including a Captain Ogden, and a Sir Digby Mackworth, before it was bought by a medical doctor, John Yelloly.
His family rented the building out for more than a century, eventually selling it to their final tenant, Mrs Morwena Brocklebank.
In the 1960s, Pamela Matthews, a former British intelligence operative, bought the house along with her husband, American writer T. S. Matthews, and a number of his best works, including his biography of T. S. Elliot, were written here.
Mrs Matthews willed the property to the Landmark Trust on her death in 2005, and it undertook extensive refurbishment work on the house and grounds in 2009, rewiring the building entirely and installing a modern heating system.
Decorated to evoke the Regency period, the house sleeps up to 12 people, across three twin and three double rooms. It has four bathrooms, as well as a modern kitchen.
The house has two reception rooms, a library and a large living room, as well as a grand dining room which once hosted a stream of artists and literati from across the world.
Cavendish Hall is currently run and operated by the Landmark Trust, which restores historic buildings and operates them as holiday lets to ensure their survival.
Find out more on its website at landmarktrust.org.uk/search-and-book/properties/cavendish-hall-5895.