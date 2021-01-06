Gallery

Published: 11:54 AM January 6, 2021

Jermyns Farm in Capel St Mary is on the market with a guide price of £1.25million with Jackson-Stops - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

Looking for your dream house? This Grade II listed 16th-century farmhouse, complete with its own stable block and large pond, could be yours for £1.25million.

Jermyns Farm is set in approximately two acres of land - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

Five-bedroom property Jermyns Farm in Capel St Mary, a few miles outside Ipswich, has just gone on the market with Jackson-Stops.

A beamed interior at Jermyns Farm, Capel St Mary - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

The pretty farmhouse, which is full of period features including stunning beams, comes with a range of outbuildings including its own stable block. It has a long private drive and is surrounded by open farmland, but is within a mile of the centre of Capel St Mary and the A12.

There is a large pond in the grounds of Jermyns Farm - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

Jermyns Farm has a peg tile roof and rendered and painted elevations, with attractive scrolled beams around the first floor level.

An interior at Jermyns Farm, Capel St Mary, which is on the market - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

At Jermyns Farm, the downstairs accommodation includes a drawing room which lead through double French doors to the adjoining study/sitting room, and beyond a conservatory garden room, overlooking the pond and grounds.

A stunning bedroom at Jermyns Farm - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

There is also a a large kitchen/breakfast room and an adjoining sitting room/playroom, as well as a separate cloakroom and utility area.

Stunning beams at Jermyns Farm in Capel St Mary - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

Upstairs, the master bedroom and bathroom lead off a galleried landing, and there are also four further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The conservatory/garden room at this Capel St Mary farmhouse - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

The grounds cover around two acres, set in parkland with extensive lawns and a west-facing terrace, with steps down to a large pond. There is also a wide shingled parking and turning area.

An interior at Jermyns Farm, which is on the market - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

Outbuildings include a large timber- frame barn, three-car garage range, workshop and store, as well as a brick-and-pantile stable block. The house has oil-fired central heating and private drainage.

An interior image of Jermyns Farm in Capel St Mary - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

For more details, contact Jackson-Stops in Ipswich on 01473 218218.

One of the attractive interiors at Jermyns Farm in Capel St Mary, Suffolk - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images















