See inside this stunning period farmhouse - yours for £1.25m

Judy Rimmer

Published: 11:54 AM January 6, 2021   
Jermyns Farm in Capel St Mary is on the market with a guide price of £1.25million with Jackson-Stops

Jermyns Farm in Capel St Mary is on the market with a guide price of £1.25million with Jackson-Stops - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

Looking for your dream house? This Grade II listed 16th-century farmhouse, complete with its own stable block and large pond, could be yours for £1.25million.

Jermyns Farm is set in approximately two acres of land

Jermyns Farm is set in approximately two acres of land - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

Five-bedroom property Jermyns Farm in Capel St Mary, a few miles outside Ipswich, has just gone on the market with Jackson-Stops.

A beamed interior at Jermyns Farm, Capel St Mary

A beamed interior at Jermyns Farm, Capel St Mary - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

The pretty farmhouse, which is full of period features including stunning beams, comes with a range of outbuildings including its own stable block. It has a long private drive and is surrounded by open farmland, but is within a mile of the centre of Capel St Mary and the A12.

The large pond in the grounds of Jermyns Farm, Capel St Mary

There is a large pond in the grounds of Jermyns Farm - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

Jermyns Farm has a peg tile roof and rendered and painted elevations, with attractive scrolled beams around the first floor level.  

An interior at Jermyns Farm, Capel St Mary, which is on the market

An interior at Jermyns Farm, Capel St Mary, which is on the market - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

At Jermyns Farm, the downstairs accommodation includes a drawing room which lead through double French doors to the adjoining study/sitting room, and beyond a conservatory garden room, overlooking the pond and grounds.  

A beamed bedroom at Jermyns Farm

A stunning bedroom at Jermyns Farm - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

There is also a a large kitchen/breakfast room and an adjoining sitting room/playroom, as well as a separate cloakroom and utility area.

Stunning beams at Jermyns Farm in Capel St Mary 

Stunning beams at Jermyns Farm in Capel St Mary - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

Upstairs, the master bedroom and bathroom lead off a galleried landing, and there are also four further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The conservatory/garden room

The conservatory/garden room at this Capel St Mary farmhouse - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

The grounds cover around two acres, set in parkland with extensive lawns and a west-facing terrace, with steps down to a large pond. There is also a wide shingled parking and turning area.

An interior at Jermyns Farm, which is on the market

An interior at Jermyns Farm, which is on the market - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

Outbuildings include a large timber- frame barn, three-car garage range, workshop and store, as well as a brick-and-pantile stable block. The house has oil-fired central heating and private drainage.

An interior image of Jermyns Farm in Capel St Mary

An interior image of Jermyns Farm in Capel St Mary - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

For more details, contact Jackson-Stops in Ipswich on 01473 218218.

An interior at Jermyns Farm in Capel St Mary, Suffolk

One of the attractive interiors at Jermyns Farm in Capel St Mary, Suffolk - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images





