Gallery
See inside this stunning period farmhouse - yours for £1.25m
- Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images
Looking for your dream house? This Grade II listed 16th-century farmhouse, complete with its own stable block and large pond, could be yours for £1.25million.
Five-bedroom property Jermyns Farm in Capel St Mary, a few miles outside Ipswich, has just gone on the market with Jackson-Stops.
The pretty farmhouse, which is full of period features including stunning beams, comes with a range of outbuildings including its own stable block. It has a long private drive and is surrounded by open farmland, but is within a mile of the centre of Capel St Mary and the A12.
Jermyns Farm has a peg tile roof and rendered and painted elevations, with attractive scrolled beams around the first floor level.
At Jermyns Farm, the downstairs accommodation includes a drawing room which lead through double French doors to the adjoining study/sitting room, and beyond a conservatory garden room, overlooking the pond and grounds.
You may also want to watch:
There is also a a large kitchen/breakfast room and an adjoining sitting room/playroom, as well as a separate cloakroom and utility area.
Upstairs, the master bedroom and bathroom lead off a galleried landing, and there are also four further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Most Read
- 1 Visitors to Suffolk coast 'cannot hide' as lockdown comes into force
- 2 Trinity Park to be used as one of 13 vaccine hubs in Suffolk
- 3 Suffolk to go own way and give second dose of Covid vaccine without delay
- 4 Tesco and Sainsbury's stores in Suffolk confirm Covid-19 cases
- 5 Explained: How the Covid vaccine is being rolled out in Suffolk
- 6 Revealed: Google data tracks where Suffolk spent lockdown and Christmas
- 7 First class scrapped on most Greater Anglia services as new trains arrive
- 8 New 'beach hut village' and activity park to be created in £1m project
- 9 Mutated coronavirus strain spreading fastest in the East, government reveals
- 10 Plans for 140 village homes and a £1.2m school/early years centre revealed
The grounds cover around two acres, set in parkland with extensive lawns and a west-facing terrace, with steps down to a large pond. There is also a wide shingled parking and turning area.
Outbuildings include a large timber- frame barn, three-car garage range, workshop and store, as well as a brick-and-pantile stable block. The house has oil-fired central heating and private drainage.
For more details, contact Jackson-Stops in Ipswich on 01473 218218.