Published: 4:29 PM December 14, 2020 Updated: 4:33 PM December 14, 2020

Jumbos Cottage on Iken Cliff near Woodbridge enjoys unrivalled views of the River Alde on Suffolk's Heritage Coast. - Credit: Savills

Boasting contemporary living spaces, a private jetty and an enviable location on the River Alde, this remarkable four-bedroom property in Iken near Woodbridge really does have it all - in fact Savills' property agent Peter Ogilvie believes it offers one of the best river views in the county.

"Having specialised in coastal property for 20 years, this is the finest river view I have seen from any property in Suffolk", he says. "The photographs do not do justice to the view, it really is exceptional and the design and finish of the property absolutely maximises the exceptional position."

Its unique design allows Jumbos Cottage on Iken Cliff to make the most of its sought-after location. - Credit: Savills

The large reception room overlooking the gardens and river beyond. - Credit: Savills

The property, known as Jumbos Cottage, is for sale for offers in excess of £2,750,000 and sits on Iken Cliff, one of the most sought-after positions along the Heritage Coast.

The area is home to an ever-changing view of rare birdlife - as well as seals which can sometimes be found basking on the banks of the river at low tide - and a network of countryside walks that lead directly from the house to nearby Snape Maltings.

Great care has been taken to make the most of the property's unique location, with most rooms enjoying views over the river. But despite its contemporary look, the core of the property, which was originally a cottage belonging to harbourmaster Cecil Alexander Ward, also known as 'Jumbo', dates back to the late 1800s.

The original cottage dates back to the 1800s and is home to four bedrooms and three bath/shower rooms. - Credit: Savills

One of four bedrooms at Jumbos Cottage at Iken Cliff. - Credit: Savills

Today, this section of the property is home to four bedrooms and three bath/shower rooms, all of which have been finished to an exceptional standard. The home's traditional architecture fuses seamlessly with more contemporary styles, creating a remarkably stylish, yet functional, family home.

More modern additions include the open-plan kitchen/dining area, which sits in the centre of the property, and features glass to one wall with bespoke sliding doors which open out on to a raised terrace.

Inside the contemporary kitchen/dining room with glazed doors opening out on to a terrace. - Credit: Savills

As well as an open-plan kitchen/dining room, the main reception room is accessed by a glass walkway. - Credit: Savills

A separate drawing room, also with fully glazed sliding doors, overlooks the river and is accessed by a glazed walkway - a highly contemporary design feature which only adds to the property's unique sense of immersion, nestling into its surroundings.

Outside, the gardens are something of a private sanctuary. They have been landscaped with great care and attention and feature well-stocked raised beds. The lawns are enclosed by estate fencing and the raised terrace offers a lovely seating area overlooking the rooftop of the house, the river and the countryside beyond.

The gardens surrounding Jumbos Cottage have been beautifully landscaped and the original round house offers lots of potential as planning permission exists to convert it into a self-contained annexe. - Credit: Savills

Planning permission exists to convert the original round house into a self-contained annexe. - Credit: Savills

The property's original round house, with thatched roof, is also included in the sale. Planning permission has been granted to convert this into a self-contained annexe.

In addition, Jumbos Cottage comes with a newly constructed private jetty, connecting the main house to the River Alde and allowing boats, kayaks and paddleboards to be launched with ease.

View of Jumbos Cottage and gardens from the outside. - Credit: Savills

Jumbos Cottage offers unique views over the River Alde. - Credit: Savills

For more information, contact Savills on 01473 234800.

PROPERTY FACTS

Jumbos Cottage, Iken, near Woodbridge

OIEO £2,750,000

Savills, 01473 234800, www.savills.com

Jumbos Cottage combines the contemporary with the traditional, using elements of its original late 1800s cottage. - Credit: Savills

Nestled in the Suffolk countryside, on the Heritage Coast, this four-bedroom property offers unrivalled views over the River Alde. - Credit: Savills



