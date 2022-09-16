Couple put 1940s bungalow made to look like a New York 'loft' up for sale

Tony says he is inspired by Scandinavian design and Moby's New York loft - and has tried to recreate elements of it in his own home - Credit: Savills

A unique bungalow redesigned to look like a New York 'loft' has come up for sale near Woodbridge for £1.35m.

Langdale in Little Bealings, near Woodbridge, looked very different when Tony and Anna Ryder first viewed it.



Built in the 1940s, it had only had one owner before them but had been well-loved, featuring distinctive Crittall windows, light-filled spaces and amazing views over the Fynn Valley. Tony says they fell in love with it – and its view – instantly.



But as co-founder of Rokeby & Ryder, a family-run team of skilled and highly trained construction professionals, Tony had big plans.



As part of the negotiations, he says they offered to help clear out the place, as the executors of the property lived far away, and they wanted to help reduce their obligations – but it wasn’t easy.

Anna and Tony Ryder, who have converted their 1940s bungalow into something much more modern - Credit: Tony Ryder

“We probably wouldn’t use that negotiation in the future,” he admits. “I completely underestimated the scope of those works. We inherited 11 human-sized wasp nests in the loft, an extremely full cesspit, and a kitchen and décor from the 60s at the very latest.”



But Tony says he was lucky in other ways. “I love designing properties, which is fortunate, and my wife trusted me. Her exact words were ‘I’d happily move out for three months and let you do your thing’ – I just cried, I couldn’t believe she thought this would be done in three months.”

Tony and Anna Ryder have transformed their 1940s bungalow in Little Bealings near Woodbridge and now it's for sale for £1,350,000 - Credit: Savills

The property features an outdoor kitchen/entertaining area - Credit: Savills

The works, which included modernising and extending the existing bungalow, actually took around 18 months. But the result is stunning and unique – particularly for Suffolk.

“I have a love for simple clean design,” explains Tony.

“Big Japanese influences with a twist of Scandi and Mediterranean.However, ever since I was in my mid-20s, I’ve always wanted a New York loft – Moby’s New York loft to be precise. In Suffolk, these aren’t in abundance. Barns are though.



“Essentially I bolted a Suffolk barn onto a modest Scandi bungalow, fiddled with the layout and made a mini Ibiza terrace area for the summer. Somehow it all pulls together, whether it’s the choice of materials or the fact you’re so surprised by the barn/loft space that you miss it, I don’t know.”



The newly modernised home is beautifully fitted with Karndean flooring, underfloor heating and aluminium windows and flows exceptionally well, with an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area which is light and bright thanks to bi-fold doors on either side and a rear wall of windows.

The kitchen is stylish and modern, with dark units and exposed brick walls - Credit: Savills

The property features a mezzanine level with a spiral staircase leading down into the kitchen - Credit: Savills

The bespoke kitchen was hand-built and features wooden cupboards, quartz worktops and high-end, high-spec integrated appliances, and upstairs there is a mezzanine area, which offers stunning views over the garden and Fynn valley.



There are five double bedrooms, including the master suite which has its own shower room, and outside there is a terrace with an outdoor cooking area – although it’s a little different to what Tony had planned. “I had ideas of a rustic outdoor kitchen behind glazed barn doors and the smell of dusty concrete,” he says, “but it wasn’t meant to be.”



Tony says one of the biggest challenges was the staircase, connecting the ground floor to the mezzanine – “next time I’m just having a ladder and a slide,” he says – and it was also important to have a space to work from.

The mezzanine offers lovely views over the neighbouring valley - Credit: Savills

The property sits in grounds of around half an acre and offers lovely views over the Fynn Valley - Credit: Savills

“I’m far too messy to have my office on the dining room table so I was turfed outside for my creative duties.” The office adjoins one side of the bungalow and is partly created out of a building that already came with the house.



It’s fully fitted out with a kitchenette, hot tap, fridge, storage and a loo, and offers lots of flexibility but is already pretty cool as it is. “With the world constantly changing, it made sense to design it with options available,” he says. “It’s ready for an Airbnb, an annexe, a posh garage or could be left as a spacious studio/office.”

The home office adjoins one side of the bungalow but offers potential as an annexe or even Airbnb - Credit: Savills

Most importantly, though, Tony says Langdale has become a home which is lots of fun and where everyone has a space – and it’s in a nice location, too.



The grounds extend to around half an acre and still offer incredible views – the same views that attracted the couple to the property in the first place.



“We could have built anything but it would have always been superseded by that view,” he says. “It’s forever changing with the seasons. Cows walk through the valley, and we get a winter river when it’s in flood. It’s unique and unspoilt.”

The living spaces are clean and modern with minimalist but beautiful finishes - Credit: Savills

The bungalow offers five bedrooms and two bathrooms - Credit: Savills

You might wonder why, then, after so much hard work, Tony and Anna have put the place up for sale. “Very simply and selfishly, we want a new adventure,” he says.



“I’m bursting with ideas, our desires and requirements are changing as the family gets older and I simply want to create something fun for us all to enjoy.”



But he says they’re not ready to move out of Suffolk quite yet. “It would be so hard to leave. The heritage coast can’t be taken for granted.”



Langdale at Beacon Lane, Little Bealings, is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £1.35m. For more information, call 01473 234800.

