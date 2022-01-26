News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside 'beautiful' Victorian townhouse in the centre of Halesworth

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:41 PM January 26, 2022
The townhouse in Halesworth is being marketed by Clarke & Simpson

The townhouse in Halesworth is being marketed by Clarke & Simpson - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

A 17th Century townhouse in Halesworth that needs a "complete" revamp has hit the market for just under £600,000.

The Laurels, hidden away off Chediston Street, is a five-bedroom home that dates back to the Victorian era.

The Laurels can be found in Chediston Street in the east Suffolk town

The Laurels can be found in Chediston Street in the east Suffolk town - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

It has been owned by the same family since the mid-1960s, but estate agent Clarke & Simpson has put it up for sale with a guide price of £599,500.

Clarke & Simpson said the home requires a full revamp

Clarke & Simpson said the home requires a full revamp - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

Agents Clarke & Simpson described the Laurels as "a rare and exciting opportunity to acquire a principal townhouse" with a "beautiful Victorian façade".

Inside the home, which is up for sale for just under £600,000

Inside the home, which is up for sale for just under £600,000 - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

However, the agent warned the home requires a "complete renovation and refurbishment".

The grounds at the home extend to more than half an acre

The grounds at the home extend to more than half an acre - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

There is a small area of garden immediately to the front of the Laurels, which is partly enclosed by railings and a high level brick wall.

Inside the living room area at the Laurels

Inside the living room area at the Laurels - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

East Suffolk News

