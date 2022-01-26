See inside 'beautiful' Victorian townhouse in the centre of Halesworth

The townhouse in Halesworth is being marketed by Clarke & Simpson - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

A 17th Century townhouse in Halesworth that needs a "complete" revamp has hit the market for just under £600,000.

The Laurels, hidden away off Chediston Street, is a five-bedroom home that dates back to the Victorian era.

It has been owned by the same family since the mid-1960s, but estate agent Clarke & Simpson has put it up for sale with a guide price of £599,500.

Agents Clarke & Simpson described the Laurels as "a rare and exciting opportunity to acquire a principal townhouse" with a "beautiful Victorian façade".

However, the agent warned the home requires a "complete renovation and refurbishment".

There is a small area of garden immediately to the front of the Laurels, which is partly enclosed by railings and a high level brick wall.

