See inside: Stunning £5.5m home is most expensive on market in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:00 AM February 5, 2022
The Old Rectory in Lavenham is currently the most expensive market on the property with a £5.5 million asking price

The Old Rectory in Lavenham is currently the most expensive market on the property with a £5.5 million asking price

A eight-bedroom property in Lavenham is currently the most expensive property on the market in Suffolk - with a £5.5 million price tag. 

The restored rectory comes with its own indoor swimming pool, separate three-bedroom coach house, a one-bedroom apartment above the garage and beautiful views of Lavenham church.

The Lavenham property which is on the market for £5.5 million has eight bedrooms

The Lavenham property which is on the market for £5.5 million has eight bedrooms

Dating back to 1720 the property is across four storeys and has been exceptionally renovated by its current owners. 

The games room inside the Lavenham property on the market for £5.5 million 

The games room inside the Lavenham property on the market for £5.5 million

The immaculate indoor swimming complex including a sauna, gym and games room are all located on the ground floor. 

On the lower-ground floor is a barrelled ceiling wine cellar. 

Five of the eight bedrooms are found on the first floor including the principle bedroom, which has its own en-suite bathroom. 

The dining room is located on the ground floor of the Lavenham property 

The dining room is located on the ground floor of the Lavenham property

A further three bedrooms are located on the second floor of the property. 

The property also comes with a three-bedroom coach house which has floor to ceiling glass doors which open onto the terrace.

The three-bedroom coach house leads onto the garden of the Lavenham property

The three-bedroom coach house leads onto the garden of the Lavenham property

The principal bedroom in the coach house has vaulted ceilings with substantial oak beams.

There is also a large open plan sitting room and the building can be used in a number of different ways either as fully self contained accommodation, officers or play rooms. 

The coach house has floor to ceiling glass doors which open onto the terrace

The coach house has floor to ceiling glass doors which open onto the terrace

Above the newly constructed triple bay garage block to the east of the property there is a stunning one bedroom apartment with an open plan reception room, a bedroom and an en-suite bathroom. 

One of the principal bedrooms inside the coach house at the Lavenham property

One of the principal bedrooms inside the coach house at the Lavenham property

In the gardens of the property there is a ornamental pond, terraces, formal rose beds, an orchard, a thatched summer house and informal mature woodland within which lies the garden machinery shed. 

The water fountain in the beautiful gardens of the Lavenham property 

The water fountain in the beautiful gardens of the Lavenham property

Property agent Tim Phillips, from Savills, said the landmark house is finished to the highest of standards throughout. 

The open plan kitchen/diner in the three-bedroom coach house at the £5.5 million Lavenham property

The open plan kitchen/diner in the three-bedroom coach house at the £5.5 million Lavenham property

