See inside: Stunning £5.5m home is most expensive on market in Suffolk
- Credit: Justin Paget Photography Ltd/Savills
A eight-bedroom property in Lavenham is currently the most expensive property on the market in Suffolk - with a £5.5 million price tag.
The restored rectory comes with its own indoor swimming pool, separate three-bedroom coach house, a one-bedroom apartment above the garage and beautiful views of Lavenham church.
Dating back to 1720 the property is across four storeys and has been exceptionally renovated by its current owners.
The immaculate indoor swimming complex including a sauna, gym and games room are all located on the ground floor.
On the lower-ground floor is a barrelled ceiling wine cellar.
Five of the eight bedrooms are found on the first floor including the principle bedroom, which has its own en-suite bathroom.
A further three bedrooms are located on the second floor of the property.
The property also comes with a three-bedroom coach house which has floor to ceiling glass doors which open onto the terrace.
The principal bedroom in the coach house has vaulted ceilings with substantial oak beams.
There is also a large open plan sitting room and the building can be used in a number of different ways either as fully self contained accommodation, officers or play rooms.
Above the newly constructed triple bay garage block to the east of the property there is a stunning one bedroom apartment with an open plan reception room, a bedroom and an en-suite bathroom.
In the gardens of the property there is a ornamental pond, terraces, formal rose beds, an orchard, a thatched summer house and informal mature woodland within which lies the garden machinery shed.
Property agent Tim Phillips, from Savills, said the landmark house is finished to the highest of standards throughout.
